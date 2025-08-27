100% First Purchase Bonus

Casino Click is one of the newer social casinos in the US, having launched in late 2024. Even as a fresh face, it offers plenty to get excited about. The site features a wide range of games from top developers, all housed within a clean, user-friendly platform that makes it easy to navigate and quickly find your favorites.

New players can claim a generous no-deposit bonus without needing a promo code, and the site supports multiple payment methods, including popular cryptocurrencies. In this review, our team takes a close look at everything Casino Click has to offer to answer the big question: Is Casino Click legit — and is it worth your time?

Casino.Click Pros

✅ Accepts Bitcoin and other popular cryptocurrencies as forms of payment

✅ 300,000 Gold Coins and 22 free Sweepstakes Coins as a first purchase bonus

✅ Generous daily login bonus of five Sweepstakes Coins

✅ Over 100 exclusive games to play

✅ 24/7 live chat is accessible without any purchase requirement

Casino.Click Cons

❌ Limited supply of 370+ games

❌ No access to a VIP loyalty rewards program

❌ Can’t use e-wallets or e-checks as a payment method

Casino.Click Promo Code & Welcome Package

Though still a new kid on the block, the Casino.Click welcome bonus compares favorably to what’s being offered at some of the leading social and sweepstakes casino sites in the US marketplace. Upon creating your new Casino Click account, you will receive 100,000 Gold Coins (GC) and 2 Sweepstakes Coins (SC) as a Click Casino no-deposit bonus.

Then, for the low price of $9.99, you can access the Casino Click first purchase bonus package and add an additional 200,000 Gold Coins and 20 Sweepstakes Coins to your Casino Click account. And don’t forget that you get all these coins without the need to be inputting any sort of Casino.Click promo code.

You will be required to play through all Sweepstakes Coins 1x before being allowed to redeem them for cash prizes. All unused Sweepstakes Coins expire after sitting dormant for 60 days.

Snapshot of Casino Click

Casino Click’s library may not rival the largest social casinos, but its 370+ titles come from reputable developers and include a healthy lineup of exclusives you won’t find elsewhere. The platform is easy to use, banking supports multiple cryptocurrencies, and customer support is fast and accessible, with 24/7 live chat available even if you haven’t purchased coins.

That said, Casino Click is still a work in progress. There’s no dedicated iOS or Android app, no VIP rewards program, and Sweepstakes Coins can’t be redeemed for gift cards.

Year Established 2024 No Deposit Purchase 100,000 Gold Coins + 2 Sweepstakes Coins Welcome Bonus (First Purchase Bonus) 200% Bonus – 200,000 GC + 20 Free SC for $9.99 Fastest Payout (method) Cryptocurrency (instant) Accepted Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Bank Transfer, Bitcoin, Litecoin, Solana, Cardano, Dogecoin, BNB, Shiba Inu, Ripple Live Casino Games? Yes Number of Casino-Style Games 370+ Customer Support Live chat, 24/7, email ( [email protected] ), Telephone (855-450-0686), Help Section App Store Rating N/A Rewards Program No Trustpilot Rating 2.7 out of 5

Is Casino Click Legal in my state?

One of the biggest advantages of social and sweepstakes casinos compared to real-money operators is their broad availability. While only seven states currently allow real-money online casinos, sweepstakes platforms like Casino Click can be accessed almost nationwide.

Casino Click is available in 42 states plus D.C.. However, play is restricted in the following states:

❌ Connecticut

❌ Idaho

❌ Michigan

❌ Montana

❌ New Jersey

❌ Nevada

❌ Kentucky

❌ Washington

To play legally, you must be physically located in an eligible state and meet the site’s minimum age requirement of 21 years old.

Casino Click Ongoing Bonuses and Free SC Opportunities

The measure of a top-rated social and sweepstakes casino is that they keep on gifting players with regular supplies of free coins to enable them to keep on playing. While there are some strong points to the bonus and promotional offers supplied by Casino Click, when put up against some of the sites in the US market, the reality is that Casino Click doesn’t measure up favorably in some categories.

For instance, Casino Click doesn’t provide access to a VIP loyalty rewards program. Likewise, there’s no refer-a-friend program available from Casino Click. On the other hand, the Casino Click daily login bonus is among the most lucrative in the industry. There’s also a mail-in bonus option. And one of the real pluses of the site is the social media games you can play to earn coins, and the special deals regularly offered that provide deep discounts on purchases of coin packages.

Daily Login Bonus And Wheel Spin

When it comes to impressive promotional offers, you’ll look a long time in an effort to find one that’s better than the Casino Click daily login bonus. Just for signing in to your Casino Click account each day, you will receive 20,000 Gold Coins. But as they say, wait, there’s more. You also get an opportunity to take 10 free Sweepstakes Coins and free spins on pre-selected Casino Click slot games.

You can access this daily login bonus promotional offer once every 24 hours.

Mail-In Bonus

You can kick it old school at Casino Click by claiming free coins via traditional snail mail. All you need to do to access this bonus offer is look up your unique Postal Request Code, which can be found under the Casino Click Sweepstakes Rules section on the site’s web page. Next, get yourself a four-inch by six-inch piece of paper.

On the piece of paper, fill in your full name and mailing address, the email address connected to your Casino Click account, the Postal Request Code, and finally, the following statement: “I hereby request Sweeps Coins for participation in sweepstakes promotions offered by Casino Click. By submitting this request, I affirm that I have read, understood, and agree to be bound by the Casino Click Terms and Sweeps Rules.”

It’s also necessary that you’ve completed the full verification process for your Casino Click account. Once all these conditions are met, you will receive three free Sweepstakes Coins from Casino Click as a bonus.

Referral Bonuses

Referral bonuses, also called refer-a-friend bonuses, are popular promotional offers in both the social and sweepstakes and real-money online casino industries. You get a unique referral code from the casino. You give that code to friends. When that friend signs up at the casino, uses the code when prompted, and meets pre-set conditions, both you and the friend generally receive a perk that usually amounts to a chance at bonus play. Unfortunately, Casino Click doesn’t offer a referral bonus. Hopefully, that situation will change in the near future.

VIP Program

Likewise, you won’t find any form of VIP loyalty rewards program available to Casino Click players. This is also a surprising development. VIP rewards programs are extremely popular within the social casino industry, and they are not difficult to set up or maintain. All the casino site is doing is presenting players with free coins out of loyalty for their continued play on the site. However, our team of expert casino reviewers has been noticing a trend of late with newer social and sweepstakes casinos that tend to be moving away from these loyalty plans.

Social Media & Community Bonuses

This is a promotional area in which Casino Click truly shines. The site offers a number of ways to gain free coins through social media. That’s why it’s wise for you to like and follow Casino Click’s social media channels. There are several social media games on Facebook and Instagram that you can play to earn free coins. Some are quite simple to play.

For example, a recent contest displayed an obscured image of a slot machine. Players were asked to identify the slot game depicted. From the list of correct answers, five players were chosen. They received 250,000 Gold Coins and 25 free Sweepstakes Coins spins on the slot game Purrfect Payouts.

Also, under the promo section, you will find a tab that connects you to special deals for Casino Click. These are limited-time offers that provide discounts on Gold Coin purchases. One such perk delivered 200,000 Gold Coins and 20 Sweepstakes Coins for $10, discounted well below the regular price of $25.

Bonus Type Bonus Details No Deposit Bonus 100,000 Gold Coins + 2 Sweepstakes Coins Daily Bonus (login bonus) 20,000 Gold Coins + 10 free Sweepstakes Coins spins Mail-in (AMOE) Bonus 3 Sweepstakes Coins Referral Bonus (include limits if applicable) N/A VIP Rewards Program N/A

What Casino-Style Games Can I Play at Casino Click?

The game library at Casino Click certainly isn’t offering the largest menu in the US social and sweepstakes casino marketplace. That being said, the quality of games among the 370+ offered at Casino Click is of the highest level. The diversity in the game selection on this site is very impressive. Games come from prominent providers such as Hacksaw Gaming, Relax Gaming, and Playson.

If you are someone who loves playing online slots, then Casino Click is the place for you to play. Over 250 games inside the Casino Click library are slots. Among those slots, approximately 100 of these titles are exclusive to Casino Click.

You will find a small selection of traditional random number-generated table games, and the Casino Click live dealer studio is populated with over 30 selections. You’ll also discover a rich choice of arcade-style games to play at Casino Click.

Another perk with the Casino Click games is that if you choose to play with the Sweepstakes Coins option, you can play for as little as 0.10 Sweepstakes Coins per pull. That low rate will allow you to get plenty of mileage out of your cache of Sweepstakes Coins. On the other hand, there are also several games that require a minimum of 1,000 Gold Coins. That’s going to chew through your supply of Gold Coins in rapid fashion.

Slots Titles at Casino Click

The 250+ slot titles at Casino Click are well-organized into specific categories, so you won’t need to take much time to locate the game you are seeking to play. Categories include top games, exclusive games, favorites, and seasonal games. You can also utilize the search bar on the Casino Click web page to get to your game of choice even more quickly.

You’ll find classic games such as Dead Or A Wild, Buffalo Ways, and Book of 99. The latter is a Relax Gaming title that has gained popularity with players due to its impressive 99% return to player rate. Other popular slot titles at Casino Click include Pop The Bank, Star Kittyzens, Wolf Moon Pays, Wanted Dead or a Wild, The Great Pigsby, Hysteria, Neon Dreams, Sultan Spins, Duel at Dawn, Le Pharaoh, Elemento, Epic Joker, Iron Bank, Cash Defense, and Desert Shark.

There are also games featuring the popular Megaways mechanic, such as Howling Wolves Megaways and The Godfather Megaways.

The selection of exclusive games is supplied by game developer Playnetic. Some of the titles you will find here include Medusa’s Fury, Rio Samba Spins, Quarterback Cashout, Fortune Digging Gold Rush, Ostri’s Fortune, Diamond Machine, and Tuffi’s Treasure. This wealth of exclusive games means that there will always be something offered at Casino Click that you can’t find at any other social casino. As well, these exclusive titles are being regularly updated, so there’s always a fresh supply of new and unique games to take for a spin.

Among the seasonal game choices offered are Santa’s Luck, Year of the Snake, Out of the Ice, Everest, Wins of Winter, and Chill The Reel. However, what you won’t find in the slot library at Casino Click are any progressive jackpot games.

Live Dealer Games

Stocked by game developer Iconic21, the Casino Click live dealer studio features more than 30 titles. That’s an above-average amount for a social and sweepstakes casino to house.

You will find the live dealer games operate with equal effectiveness on a mobile device as they do on a laptop or desktop computer. Among the games on the menu are Speed Blackjack, Gravity Blackjack, Gravity Roulette, Grand Bonus Baccarat, Sic Bo, Auto Roulette, Live French Roulette, and No Commission Baccarat.

Gravity Roulette features a multiplier that can ramp up your win to 1000x your bet. And there’s no limit to the number of players who can play Gravity Blackjack. The table never fills up. Grand Bonus Baccarat offers bonus prizes for four and five consecutive wins. There are also titles with game show themes, including the ever-popular Dream Catcher.

Casual Games

Casual games, also referred to as arcade-style games, provide a different sort of gaming experience at a social casino. They are a fun alternative to the traditional online casino game. Many of these games are popular with crypto bros, since they often operate with a blockchain mechanics style of play.

At Casino Click, there are 17 of these so-called casual games available to play. Some of them offer the chance at a handsome payday of Gold Coins or Sweepstakes Coins. Among the more well-known games offered are Hi-Lo, Mines, Plinko, and Dice. Other selections include Limbo, Colors, Blocks, Wheel, Lines, Boxes, Coins, Twenty-One, 1000x Busta, and 100 Bit Dice.

A game couldn’t be much simpler than Mines. You click on a square to reveal what’s underneath. You either reveal a prize win, or a mine that blows up your total. And Plinko is a take on the popular competition seen on the game show The Price Is Right. That show took the idea from the Japanese game Pachinko. You drop a ball from the top of a pegboard. The ball bounds its way downward off the pegs, settling into a numbered slot at the bottom, revealing your win.

Scratchcards

A surprising inclusion on the Casino Click game menu is the inclusion of scratchcards. While it’s not uncommon to find these games that are virtual versions of traditional scratch-off lottery cards, scratches are relatively unheard of within the realm of the US social and sweepstakes casino industry.

At Casino Click, among the scratchcard games offered are Shave the Beard, Break the Ice, Scratch ‘em, It’s Bananas, Dream Car SUV, Koi Cash, and Crazy Donuts. You will find that these scratchcard games feature a high-level graphics display and offer silky smooth ease of play. They are simple to play and provide that instant win feeling, since you’ll know if you are a winner in a matter of seconds.

Gaming Software at Casino Click

For a social casino site with a somewhat limited selection of games, it’s impressive that the number of game developers that are providing products to the Casino Click games library is. Among the developers providing games to Casino Click are Playnetic, Relax Gaming, Fantasma Games, Blue Guru Games, Four Leaf Gaming, Light & Wonder, Novomatic, Evolution Games, Max Win Gaming, 4ThePlayer, Print Studios, Hacksaw Gaming, Iconic21, and Playson.

Playnetic is a relatively new developer and is the game provider responsible for the impressive selection of more than 100 exclusive games on the Casino Click site. Titles included in this category are Dee Jay Monkey, Patrick vs Joker, Chilly & Willie, Jo-Jo Joker, Osiris Fortun, Medusa’s Fury, and Quarterback Cashout.

Hacksaw Gaming is the developer that stocks Casino Click’s casual games titles such as Mines, Plinko, and Hi-Lo. This is also the game provider delivering the site’s scratchcards like Shave The Beard, Scratch ‘em, and Break The Ice.

As for the Casino Click games in the live dealer studio, that is entirely the doing of Iconic21. This developer is the creator of such games as Gravity Blackjack, Gravity Roulette, and Grand Bonus Baccarat.

New games from additional providers are continually being added as Casino Click goes about upgrading its site. For instance, in the spring of 2025, Playson came on board as a game provider. This developer is responsible for slots like 3 Carts of Gold, Energy Coins, Lightning Clovers, and Energy Coins.

How Could Casino Click Improve Its Games Library?

Inside the Casino Click slot library, we noticed that while the site does offer some slots featuring the popular Megaways mechanics, the supply is very limited. It would be great if the casino added more of these titles. Also, no progressive jackpot slots offering the chance to hit for massive collections of coins in one win are available to play. The site could also use an upgrade in the number of RNG table games it offers. The supply of current titles is extremely limited.

Casino Click also doesn’t provide Slingo games or bingo on its site. While neither of these offerings is commonplace in the social casino industry, there are some casinos that give access to them.

How Does Casino Click Work?

Casino Click is owned by Yellow Social Interactive Limited, which has offices in New York. The company is also behind the popular Pulsz Casino and Pulsz Bingo brands.

When you are playing at Casino Click, you’ll be given two options for gameplay. The first choice is to utilize Gold Coins. If you go this route, you’ll be playing for the sheer fun of it. Gold Coins hold no value. These virtual coins provide the opportunity to play social casino games for nothing more than enjoyment.

Remember, there’s never a need to purchase Gold Coins to play social casino games at Casino Click. There are a number of ways to acquire free Gold Coins, from the Casino Click no-deposit bonus to regular bonuses and promotional offers that occur regularly. And there’s no need to insert any Casino.Click promo code to access any of these free Gold Coins options.

Your second choice is to play with Sweepstakes Coins. The only way to get Sweepstakes Coins is for free. They are never for sale. You collect them as free bonuses and promotional perks, or as free add-ons when you make purchases of Gold Coins. One Sweeps Coin has a monetary value of $1. Players can redeem this type of virtual currency for prizes.

The range of exclusive games at Casino Click is an impressive perk of the site. With more than 100 games from Playnetic that you can play only at Casino Click, it’s an abundant opportunity to play games that you won’t be able to access at any other social casino site.

Safety and Security at Click Casino

Casino Click goes the extra mile to ensure that when you visit the site, you are doing so within an environment that is providing the utmost in safety and security. The latest in SSL encryption security is implemented, so you know that both your personal information and banking data are in safe hands. Casino Click deals with Norton as its security provider, and that company’s reputation for protecting online sites from third-party intervention by hackers is second to none.

A common misnomer with social and sweepstakes casino sites is that since you are playing casino games for free, you don’t have to guard against the same level of addictive behavior that can afflict a small percentage of players at real-money online casinos. The fact of the matter is that you are still at risk of becoming consumed by playing, so the best measure to keep in mind is the same as you’d do with any type of hobby or entertainment. Consume in moderation. Remember to take breaks and to put reasonable limits on your social casino gaming time.

Fortunately, Casino Click recognizes that this can become an issue with serious consequences for players. The site provides access to responsible gaming practices and resources. You can implement such protective measures as putting a budget on your spending on packages of Gold Coins. Remember that it’s never necessary to purchase Gold Coins. There’s a lucrative Casino Click sign-up bonus to start you off as a new player, and promotions offering free coins that can be invoked daily.

If you do decide to buy coins, be certain that the amount you are spending is staying within your pre-set budget that you’ve established for social casino gameplay. Casino Coin has software on its site to allow you to implement spending limits on purchases of coin packages. You can also set rigid time limits for social casino gameplay on the Casino Click web page.

If those measures aren’t capable of controlling your playing habits, you can go as far as implementing self-exclusion from Casino Click. This will be done for a pre-set number of days. You won’t be able to access any Casino Click games during this cooling-off period.

There are also direct links from the Casino Click web page to problem gaming resources and to counselors who can offer advice and help in dealing with any gaming-related issues. If you have any questions about these matters, contacting Casino Click customer support will certainly help to sort things out.

Banking at Casino Click: Purchase and Redemption Options

There’s both good and bad news when it comes to the available banking options at Casino Click. This site is among the few in the US social and sweepstakes casino industry that will accept cryptocurrency both for making purchases and for making redemptions.

Among the crypto coins accepted are Bitcoin, Ripple, Cardano, Solana, BNB, Dogecoin, and Litecoin. Other purchase options available as Casino Click payment methods are American Express, Mastercard, and Visa, as well as online bank transfer.

However, here’s where Casino Click falls off. You won’t be able to use e-wallets such as PayPal, Venmo, Skrill, or Trustly. Apple Pay and Google Pay are also unavailable as Casino Click payment methods. In this instance, that’s also rare. E-wallets tend to be almost always accepted by US social casino sites.

Banking Method Purchases Redemptions Min Redemption Expected Redemption Time Credit/Debit Card (Visa, Mastercard, American Express Yes No $100 N/A Cryptocurrency (Bitcoin, Litecoin, Dogecoin, Ripple, Ethereum, Tether, USD Coin, Cardano, Solana) Yes Yes $100 24 hours Bank Transfer No Yes $100 1-5 business days

Buying Coin Packages and Redeeming

As noted above, a huge perk with the Casino Click purchase method is that you can both purchase Gold Coins and redeem Sweepstakes Coins by using either fiat currency or cryptocurrency. Visa and Mastercard are among the purchase options, along with crypto coins such as Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether, and Ripple.

When redeeming Sweepstakes Coins, all of those crypto options are available to you, as is online bank transfer. The other beautiful factor when using crypto is in regards to the Casino Click redemption times. Most cryptocurrency redemptions are generally processed instantly, or at the very least, within 24 hours. If you choose to go with online bank transfer, that process can be done as quickly as a day. However, it could also take up to five days for the cash transaction to be completed.

You can make a purchase of Gold Coins for as little as $2. Casino Click won’t charge you any fees when you are making purchases or redemptions. However, it’s wise to keep in mind that some cryptocurrency sites may charge a fee on their end for processing transactions.

Before any redemption can be completed, the Click Casino customer support team will require that you have satisfied the Know Your Customer requirements. This process is completed to ensure that you are residing in one of the 42 states in which Click Casino is legally permitted to operate. It’s also done for security purposes, to verify that you are who you claim to be.

To meet the KYC requirements, you’ll need to supply Casino Click with a copy of a government-issued piece of ID. It could be your passport or even your driver’s license. Another option is to submit a copy of a utility bill or phone bill that includes the home address that you supplied to Click Casino when opening your account.

While it’s not necessary to complete KYC until you make a redemption request from Casino Click, it’s been to get it out of the way much earlier. By doing so, it will ensure that your redemption is completed promptly and the money you’ve earned is in your hands as soon as possible.

Package Cost Number of GC Number of Free SC VIP Points $2.00 20,000 0 N/A $10.00 100,000 10 N/A $20.00 200,000 20 N/A $100.00 1 million 100 N/A $500.00 5 million 500 N/A

What to Know about the Redemption Method

At Casino Click, Sweepstakes Coins hold a redemption value that is equal to $1 apiece. Another drawback involving Casino Click redemptions is that the minimum allowable redemption is set at $100. Some other US sweepstakes casinos allow redemptions for as little as $10 or $25.

The maximum daily redemption amounts at Casino Click are set at $2,500 for cash and $5,000 if redeeming in cryptocurrency.

Here’s a rundown on the required steps to complete the redemption process at Casino Click.

Sign in to your Casino Click account.

From the main menu, select the Coin Shop icon.

Once inside the Coin Shop, choose the Prize Redemption option.

Select the banking method you want to use to make your redemption.

Enter the total amount of Sweepstakes Coins you wish to redeem. Remember, the minimum amount is 100 SC, while the maximum daily redemptions are 2,500 SC for fiat currency and 5,000 for cryptocurrency.

Review the information to ensure it is correct. If you haven’t already done so, complete the Know Your Customer procedure. This involves submitting a government-issued document or utility bill to verify your identity.

Click on submit to complete your redemption request.

Customer Support Options and Performance

The customer support team at Casino Click consistently hits the mark in several key areas. You can contact them in a variety of ways. Casino Click customer support is available via live chat, email, or telephone. They tend to be very responsive to requests. You’ll usually be in touch with someone at the most within an hour of initiating contact.

Another bonus with Casino Click is that the site doesn’t hold its live chat access hostage. Many social casino sites require that to gain access to live chat customer support, you must first purchase a package of Gold Coins. That’s not the case here. Live chat is available instantly after you’ve opened a new Casino Click account, and it is offered 24/7 every day. You can even upload documents through the Casino Click live chat function.

If you’d rather give a detailed description regarding the issue of concern, Casino Click customer support is also accessible via email ([email protected]). In general, the response time to an email request is one hour.

Perhaps your choice is to speak to a person. At Casino Click, that’s also doable. Customer support can be reached by telephone toll-free at 855-450-0686. Chances are good that you will get right through to a customer representative without being required to linger on hold. And similar to live chat, phone support is available 24/7.

Of course, another option is to check the FAQ section on the Casino Click web page. You may find the answer to your query is contained here, and the issue can be resolved in a matter of moments, enabling you to get on with your day. Although we must admit that when perusing the FAQs on the Casino Click site, not much is covered in detail beyond the basic items.

Phone Number 855-450-0686 Contact Email [email protected] Live Chat 24/7 (no coin purchase required) Social Channels Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), Instagram Average Response Time Within one hour

Mobile Experience at Casino Click

Casino Click doesn’t offer a dedicated standalone mobile app. Instead, if you choose to play Casino Click games on your mobile device of choice. Whether it be iOS or Android, you will be doing so on your device’s mobile web browser.

For the most part, this isn’t an issue. Other than the occasional minor lag in download speed, we found that the site is very responsive on a mobile web browser. Thanks to HTML5 technology, the platform is optimized to fit the screens of mobile devices. You’ll be able to access all the same bells and whistles as you would if you were playing Casino Click games on a laptop or desktop computer.

This includes access to the full library of Casino Click games, the ability to take part in every one of the site’s promotional activities, access to all Casino Click payment methods, for both purchases and redemptions, and access to the Casino Click customer support team.

How to Sign Up at Casino Click

Signing up and opening a new account at Casino Click is a breeze. When we opted to join the site, we completed the process and were playing games within five minutes. It’s painless and lacking in even the minor sense of annoyance. Just follow along with these straightforward steps, and you’ll be playing Casino Click games in an instant.

Open up the Casino Click site on your laptop or mobile browser. Click on the Sign Up button and launch the registration process. Select a username and password that’s unique to you. Fill in the required personal information. This will include first and last name, date of birth, email address, and home address. Respond to the verification link you’ll be sent via email by Casino Click. Log in to your new Casino Click account and claim your Casino Click welcome bonus of 100,000 Gold Coins and two Sweepstakes Coins.

See how easy that was? Now you’re good to go ahead and play Casino Click games.

Final Verdict: Is Casino Click Legit?

Yes, Casino Click is a legitimate and trustworthy social and sweepstakes casino. While it still has room to grow—particularly with the lack of a mobile app, VIP rewards, and a relatively small library compared to larger competitors—the core experience is strong.

What makes Casino Click stand out are its exclusive games, generous no-deposit bonus of 100,000 Gold Coins and 2 Sweepstakes Coins, and responsive 24/7 customer support. The ability to bank with multiple cryptocurrencies also puts it ahead of many rivals.

If you’re looking for a fresh sweepstakes casino that’s easy to use, offers unique content, and gives you a real shot at redeeming prizes, Casino Click is well worth checking out. Sign up today, claim your free bonus, and see why Casino Click is quickly becoming a favorite among US players.