Sweet Bonanza

Developer Pragmatic Play
Reels 6
Rows 5
Paylines 0
RTP 96.51%
Hit Freq Unknown
Max Win 21,175x
Max Win Probability Unknown
Volatility Medium-high
Min/Max Bet $0.20 / $125.00
Release Date June 27, 2025

Best Online Slot Sites to Play Sweet Bonanza Slot in August 2025

Sweet Bonanza Review: Expert Analysis

Sweet Bonanza by Pragmatic Play was released at the end of June 2019 and quickly became a legend in the slot world. Its popularity has led to many other software providers trying to replicate it, but none have achieved the same success. Not even other top Pragmatic Play slots, like <em>Da Vinci’s Treasure</em> or <em>Madame Destiny</em>, have come anywhere close to replicating <em>Sweet Bonanza</em>’s accomplishments.

So why has Sweet Bonanza been another Pragmatic Play success? Well, its exciting bonus features, relatively unusual grid structure, scatter pays mechanic, and the potential to win big have all contributed massively. To give you the most helpful review possible, our experts spent hours playing this slot game, and below we will take you through the gameplay, graphics, payout potential, bonus features, and much more.

Developer Pragmatic Play Theme Fruit and Candy Release Date 2019-06-27 Reels 6 Rows 5 Ways to Win Scatter Pays RTP 96.51% Volatility Medium-high Hit Frequency Unknown Maximum Win 21,175x Maximum Win Probability Unknown Bonus Round Probability Unknown Minimum Bet $0.20 Maximum Bet $125.00 Bonus Features Tumble, multipliers, free spins bonus, and ante bet Casinos to Play Sweet Bonanza Online LuckyBlock, Cryptorino, CoinCasino, Mega Dice, BetPanda, WSM Casino, TG.Casino, BC.Game, and Wild.io

Gameplay and Mechanics

The Sweet Bonanza slot machine from Pragmatic Play is played on an uncommon 6×5 grid. There are no traditional paylines on which you must land a certain number of matching slot symbols to win, because the game uses the scatter pays mechanic. To win when playing Sweet Bonanza, you must land at least eight matching symbols anywhere on the reels. The more matching symbols that appear, the higher your reward. This out-of-the-box thinking behind the design of the game gives it a more interesting edge over competing online slots, offering exciting gameplay.

Does this game cater to a variety of budgets? You bet it does! Casual gamblers can spin the reels for as little as $0.20, while those who enjoy higher risk can stake as much as $125.00 per spin.

Graphics and User Experience

As expected from a slot with fruit symbols and a candy theme, there is a lot of color present. Thanks to the top-quality graphics Pragmatic Play has become known for, all the vibrant hues jump off the screen and are a feast for your eyes. You have a selection of different sweet fruits and candies on the reels, while the backdrop is a magical world made of ice cream, fudge, and cotton candy. A word of caution: you might start salivating if you have a sweet tooth.

When we opened this slot, the fruity theme and graphics reminded us of something in the vein of Katy Perry’s music video for <em>California Gurls</em> – although, sadly, her music is not the soundtrack to the game. The actual soundtrack, however, is upbeat and helps express the jolly atmosphere that the software developer wanted to convey.

Paytable Structure

All slot games come with low and high paying symbols on the grid, and the Sweet Bonanza slot does not break from this norm. The low-paying symbols are five types of fruits: bananas, grapes, watermelon, plums, and apples. You will want to land as many apples as possible from these low-value symbols, as 12 or more on the reels will reward 10x your stake.

Blue, green, purple, and red candies are the higher-paying regular winning symbols. The value increases in the order we have listed them: 12x, 15x, 25x, and 50x respectively. These are higher possible returns than in many other online slots, helping add to its popularity.

Payout Potential

The average RTP of a slot game at online casinos is 96%, and Sweet Bonanza’s RTP is 96.51%. This is slightly higher than many other slots that our expert team has reviewed. The RTP indicates a game’s theoretical payout, so Sweet Bonanza has been found to pay on average $96.51 for every $100 put into it. However, the stated RTP is based on thousands, if not millions, of spins, so do not get too caught up with this figure.

Many slots have a maximum win of 10,000x or 15,000x your stake, but the Sweet Bonanza slot machine offers up to 21,175x your wager from a single spin. It is also classified as a medium-high volatility slot, meaning you are more likely to wait on wins, but that if you do land a win, it will more likely put a smile on your face with a bigger payout.

Features

We had plenty of fun playing the base game, but the entertainment levels were boosted significantly when we activated the bonus rounds. Pragmatic Play never skimps on bonus features, so this Sweet Bonanza slot review will now take you through what this game offers.

Tumble Feature : Whenever you land winning combinations, the winning symbols disappear from the grid, allowing new symbols to take their place. The tumble feature can lead to more and more winning combinations and will only stop when no more are formed. There is no limit on the number of tumbles that can take place at the end of each winning spin.

: Whenever you land winning combinations, the winning symbols disappear from the grid, allowing new symbols to take their place. The tumble feature can lead to more and more winning combinations and will only stop when no more are formed. There is no limit on the number of tumbles that can take place at the end of each winning spin. Free Spins Feature : Activated by landing four or more lollipop scatters anywhere on the reels during the base game. In addition to rewarding up to 100x your stake, you will also receive 10 free spins. You will earn five more free spins if you land three or more scatters during the free spins feature. You will be ecstatic to hear that there are no limits to the number of extra free spins you can trigger.

: Activated by landing four or more lollipop scatters anywhere on the reels during the base game. In addition to rewarding up to 100x your stake, you will also receive 10 free spins. You will earn five more free spins if you land three or more scatters during the free spins feature. You will be ecstatic to hear that there are no limits to the number of extra free spins you can trigger. Candy Bomb Multipliers : During the aforementioned free spins, candy bomb symbols come into play. These have multipliers of between 2x and 100x that are applied to any winning combinations that are formed. If these symbols form part of a win, the values are all added together for big wins.

: During the aforementioned free spins, candy bomb symbols come into play. These have multipliers of between 2x and 100x that are applied to any winning combinations that are formed. If these symbols form part of a win, the values are all added together for big wins. Ante Bet : If you enable the Ante Bet feature, your stake will be increased by 25%, but there is a higher chance of landing more scatters on the reels. This means you will increase the odds of triggering the free spins feature.

: If you enable the Ante Bet feature, your stake will be increased by 25%, but there is a higher chance of landing more scatters on the reels. This means you will increase the odds of triggering the free spins feature. Bonus Buy: For 100x your stake, you can skip the base game and get straight to the free spins. This is a feature that Pragmatic Play adds to many of their slot games.

In-Depth Reviews of the Best Sweet Bonanza Casinos

Choosing the best online casino to try your luck on Sweet Bonanza can be tricky since many top platforms offer this highly popular game. By choosing wisely, you can use excellent bonuses and promotions, enjoy a hassle-free playing experience, and play purely for fun with no money at risk.

After extensive research, our expert team settled on three offshore casinos that offer the best Sweet Bonanza playing experience. We considered essential aspects like bonuses, navigational ease, payment methods, mobile play, and customer support. All brands we recommend to our readers are regulated by the crème de la crème, such as the Malta Gaming Authority and the Curacao Gaming Control Board.

1. CoinCasino – Best Sweet Bonanza Casino Welcome Bonus

Welcome Bonus 200% up to $30,000 + 50 Super Spins Promo Code N/A Mobile Compatibility Yes Sweet Bonanza demo Yes

CoinCasino is our number one recommended casino in this Sweet Bonanza slot review for numerous reasons. However, the one that jumped out at us the most was the huge 200% deposit match welcome bonus up to $30,000. Those who register at this best payout casino can claim a large bankroll boost to increase their chances of landing Sweet Bonanza’s max win.

Existing players are not left out either as this online casino hands over $100,000 each week via slot tournament promotions. Regular cashback, free spins, and reload bonuses are also available, giving you plenty of opportunity to keep your balance healthy.

Navigational ease should never be ignored as a site that is hard to navigate will create a lot of frustration, leading to an unhappy gaming experience. CoinCasino uses purple, black, and white to ensure everything stands out, while a search bar can be used to find whatever game you want to play. Furthermore, you can enjoy the Sweet Bonanza slot demo without having an account with the platform.

We did not experience any glitches or lag when playing on desktop and mobile devices, so you can enjoy this game to its full potential wherever you are. Deposits and withdrawals can be done using top payment options such as Visa, MasterCard, MiFinity, Google Pay, Litecoin, Ethereum, and Bitcoin. Withdraw using one of the crypto methods to receive your winnings almost instantly.

2. BC.Game – Rewarding VIP Program

Welcome Bonus Up to $1,600 and 400 free spins Promo Code N/A Mobile Compatibility Yes Sweet Bonanza Demo Yes

Loyalty is something casinos should always acknowledge, and BC.Game offers a VIP program that not many others can match. Upon registration, you automatically enter the loyalty program, which features no fewer than 69 levels. You can ascend the ranks by playing the available games, unlocking premium rewards as you go, including exclusive table games, a dedicated host, cashback bonuses, and luxurious giveaways.

To claim additional funds to use on Sweet Bonanza, a substantial welcome bonus is on offer across your first four deposits. The highest bonus available is $1,600, with a minimum deposit of $10 required for the first bonus and $15 for the second, third, and fourth bonuses. Any bonus funds come with a 45x wagering requirement, while winnings from free spins are subject to a 40x wagering requirement.

Making deposits and withdrawals at BC.Game is straightforward, as it supports a wide range of cryptocurrencies. The more commonly used options include Ethereum, Bitcoin, Litecoin, Tether, and DOGE.

If you prefer not to play with real money, or if you wish to play simply for enjoyment, a Sweet Bonanza demo is available. Unlike with CoinCasino, you must create an account before accessing any available games in demo mode.

3. BetPanda – Extremely Fast Crypto Transactions

Welcome Bonus 100% up to 1 Bitcoin Promo Code N/A Mobile Compatibility Yes Sweet Bonanza Demo Yes

Casinos used to accept only slow withdrawal processes, but those days are now behind us. Now, we want to receive our winnings instantly or within minutes. With the Lightning Network at BetPanda, cryptocurrency withdrawals should reach you in no more than five minutes. The minimum amount for withdrawal is set at $10, and no extra fees are involved. The leading cryptocurrency banking options include Binance Coin, Bitcoin, Ripple, Shiba Inu, and Ethereum.

Should you register at this crypto casino, they will match your initial deposit100% up to 1 BTC. The minimum deposit is flexible, allowing you to deposit any amount you wish, accommodating all players. Nevertheless, the 80x wagering requirements may deter many, particularly since they must be fulfilled within a week. Current players can claim regular reload and cashback bonuses and numerous slot tournaments offering substantial cash prizes.

Registering at BetPanda is straightforward and quick. It should take about a minute, as the only necessities are a strong password and a valid email address. Since you are not required to provide financial or personal information, you can enjoy playing Sweet Bonanza anonymously, along with over 4,000 other games, including plenty of other Pragmatic Play favorites.

Like CoinCasino, those interested in trying out Sweet Bonanza before wagering real money can do so without creating an account. Click on the game, select “Play For Fun,” and experiment until you feel prepared to play for actual cash.

Sweet Bonanza Free Play vs Real Money Play

Whether you are a seasoned slot enthusiast or someone new to online gambling, you need to consider how to play this slot game. You can play the Sweet Bonanza demo slot without risking a single cent or play it for real at any of our recommended licensed casinos. There are pros and cons to both, which this Sweet Bonanza slot review will now guide you through.

Playing in Demo Mode

Playing in demo mode allows you to spin the reels using virtual money, so there is no risk to your bankroll. It is the best way to familiarize yourself with the game, understand how it pays out, and check out the various bonus features. You can play without pressure and learn at the same time.

The main downside to playing any slot in demo mode is that real money cannot be won. Also, the emotional highs that come with big wins are non-existent when using the free play option.

Playing for Real Money

You can only unlock Sweet Bonanza’s full potential and be in with a shot of winning 21,175x your wager by playing the real money version. Even if you do not land the maximum prize, each spin allows you to add considerable heft to your bank balance.

While it’s nice to be in with a shot at winning money, you may also go on a losing streak. If you are playing online slot games with medium to high volatility, you need to manage your bankroll so you do not quickly burn through your playing funds.

Tips and Strategies to Win at Sweet Bonanza

Sweet Bonanza has so much winning potential, but keep in mind its volatility. Some sites declare they have the perfect equation to always win when playing a slot. However, we are here to tell you this is a blatant lie, as slot games are based on luck, and wins are never guaranteed.

Our Sweet Bonanza slot review will now provide helpful advice for ensuring the best playing experience.

Pay Attention to Your Bankroll

When playing Sweet Bonanza, there might be some periods where wins are rare due to its volatility, but some big wins can follow these droughts. This is why it is essential to pay attention to your bankroll and not go gung-ho.

We recommend setting loss limits, never chasing losses, and not increasing your stake due to frustration. You should also consider playing with smaller wagers to get more spins for your buck, increasing your chances of activating the potentially lucrative bonus round.

Play in Demo Mode to Learn the Features

Play Sweet Bonanza online in demo mode before playing with real money on the line. This allows you to familiarize yourself with the bonus rounds and know how often they are triggered. You will also get a feel for whether it is a slot game that pays out as frequently as you would like.

Having an idea of what to expect when playing will help you stay calm when things do not go your way. You will make better financial decisions when you are calm with real money on the line.

Use the Bonus Buy Feature Cautiously

Most popular slot games by Pragmatic Play have a bonus buy feature, allowing you to purchase access to the bonus features. While this can improve your chances of landing a big win, there is usually a high price to pay. In Sweet Bonanza, it will cost 100x your stake to buy access to the free spins round.

Due to the high costs, we recommend using the Bonus Buy feature only if you have a big budget. If you have a smaller budget, patience is your friend. We are very passionate about responsible gambling, so we implore you to stick to your budgeted amount and use special features like deposit limits and session timers. If your gambling is no longer under your control, opt for a self-exclusion period.

Mobile Sweet Bonanza Play – iOS and Android Compatibility

Offshore casinos do not usually have native mobile apps, but that will not be a problem for those who want to play Sweet Bonanza on the go. It is 100% compatible with various Android and iOS tablets and smartphones, and the game will be responsive with minimal lag, whether in landscape or portrait mode.

Not needing to download an app is a positive in our eyes, as it frees up space on your mobile device for other things. To play on the go, simply log into your casino account via your preferred mobile browser, click on the game, wait for it to load, and start playing. You can claim all the top bonuses and promotions straight from your smartphone.

The Best Casino for Playing Sweet Bonanza

Since its release, Sweet Bonanza by Pragmatic Play has become a significant hit among slot enthusiasts. The gameplay and design are nothing we have not seen before from this quality software developer, but it delivers some knockout entertainment in the free spins feature thanks to the huge candy bomb multipliers. If Lady Luck is with you, you could walk away with 21,175x your stake.

After an in-depth Sweet Bonanza slot review, the top offshore online casino where you can enjoy this game is CoinCasino. This platform gives players a massive welcome bonus, various crypto payment methods, and a fast and secure mobile gaming experience. Free demos of all of their games, including other Pragmatic Play classics, alongside easy navigation, and top customer support are the cherry on the cake.

FAQs

What is the max win of Sweet Bonanza? Sweet Bonanza's max win is 21,175x your wager.

What is the RTP of Sweet Bonanza? Sweet Bonanza's RTP stands at 96.51%.

Is Sweet Bonanza a high volatility slot game? The Sweet Bonanza online game has medium-high volatility, so do not expect frequent smaller wins.

What slot features does Sweet Bonanza have? The tumble feature, multipliers, free spins, and an ante bet are the main aspects of this slot game.

Can I play Sweet Bonanza for free? Yes, all top online casinos will have a Sweet Bonanza slot demo for you to test out.

What are the best casinos at which to play Sweet Bonanza? Due to its high popularity, most casinos will have this game in their library, but the three sites that stood out during our Sweet Bonanza review process are CoinCasino, BetPanda, and BC.Game.