Le Viking Slot Review 2025 – Where to Play Le Viking

Our Le Viking slot review examines the third installment in the ‘Le’ series from Hacksaw Gaming. It might not be among the most popular slot titles (yet), but with an above-average return to player (RTP) of 96.32% and 15,625 ways to win, it is well worth your consideration. Still, before you find your armor and sword and set sail to play Le Viking, check out our detailed Le Viking slot review first.

Le Viking is one of the newer titles by Hacksaw, released in January 2025. Our in-depth guide will take you through everything you need to know. This includes its gameplay and mechanics, bonus features, and key tips and strategies to maximize your gameplay. The GamesHub team will also introduce you to the best online casinos to play Le Viking.

Le Viking Slot Review: Expert Game Analysis

Hacksaw Gaming is known for producing highly volatile slot games, but the ‘Le’ series breaks the mold a little, offering a range of medium volatility titles. The first release in the series was the Le Bandit slot; you can read our review of it via the link. The newest installment, the third release in the series, is Le Viking, and all our findings can be found right here, in our Le Viking slot review.

If you have played Le Bandit, you’ll likely already be familiar with the game’s protagonist, Smokey the Raccoon. This time, however, he’s ditched the French beret to go on a Norse adventure, ready to raid nearby villages and indulge in riches. We’ve carefully examined all of the key facets of the game, including the RTP, gameplay, and bonus rounds. Check out what we discovered below in our Le Viking slot review.

RTP 96.32% Paylines 15,625 Minimum Stake $0.10 Maximum Stake $100 Variance Medium Theme Vikings Maximum Win 10,000x Bonus Features Free spins, feature buy options, scatter symbols, sticky symbols, multipliers Available at CoinCasino, TG.Casino, Lucky Block

Gameplay & Mechanics: 4.6/5

Le Viking features a 6×5 reel setup and boasts a massive 15,625 paylines. You’ll need to match at least three symbols on adjacent reels from the left on any of the rows. The slot features a Raid Spins Re-Spin mode and grid multipliers in the four bonus games. The max win is 10,000x your stake, which can be activated across any game mode.

Graphics & User Experience: 4.8/5

As mentioned, Le Viking by Hacksaw features their most well-known mascot, Smokey, the French raccoon. This time, he’s traveling back in time to the Viking era, following previous expeditions to France in Le Bandit and Ancient Egypt in Le Pharaoh. Viking-themed slots aren’t new to the industry, but this one stands out due to the clean and crisp graphics and, of course, the lovable Smokey.

Like many Hacksaw Gaming slots, Le Viking is a cartoon-style slot. Smokey sports a Viking helmet, long ginger beard, and sword. You can see the classic Viking ships in the background, along with the village huts. The light blue sea and sky create a clear and bright overall tone, and the uplifting music adds to the adventure-like theme, preparing you for an expedition after a long and arduous journey at sea.

Paytable Structure: 4.7/5

The basic payout symbols range from 10 to A cards, where you’ll get between 0.20x and 1.4x for landing a minimum of three matching symbols. If you land six, you’ll get the higher end of the payouts. The hammer is the highest-paying basic symbol, where you can receive a multiplier of between 2x and 6x for landing it.

You need to pay particular attention to the special symbols for the biggest wins during the re-spins mode and bonus games. The raid spins bonus feature activates the Green and Gold clover symbols. They have multipliers ranging from 2x to 20x. The Bronze, Silver, and Gold Coins all pay as well. The Gold Coins pay out the most, with multipliers ranging from 25x to 100x. The Diamond symbols are the most desirable, though, with bet multipliers between 150x and 500x.

You can also get Heart and Magic Cauldron symbols. The Heart symbols increase your lives in the bonus games up to a maximum of five, while the Magic Cauldron collects all of the symbols that remain on the grid once the bonus features come to an end.

Payout Potential: 4.9/5

The Le Viking RTP is slightly above the industry average at 96.32%. On average, you’ll receive $96.32 for every $100 wagered. With a max win of 10,000x your stake, you could be in for a sizable payout. Le Viking has a medium variance, which should provide a mix of slow but high payouts and more frequent but smaller wins. You should expect some dry spells and a few flurries of wins.

Features: 4.9/5

The bonus features are the main highlight of our Le Viking slot review. It has a Raid Spins Re-Spin mode after you land six coins in the base game. Coins, Diamonds, and Green and Gold clover symbols are sticky. Land any of these to get three lives. The re-spin mode will end once you have used all of your lives, as well as if you have three consecutive spins with only dead symbols. Any remaining Coins and Diamonds will result in a cash value at the end of the re-spin mode. Diamonds are the ones you want to land, as they offer multipliers between 150x and 500x.

With four different free spins bonuses available, it adds an extra layer of complexity compared to its predecessors, Le Bandit and Le Pharaoh. The free spins bonuses are activated based on the number of FS scatter symbols you land: Berserk Free Spins (3 FS scatter symbols), Valkyrie Free Spins (4 FS scatter symbols), Ragnarok Free Spins (5 FS scatter symbols), and Journey to Valhalla Free Spins (6 FS scatter symbols). Each one will give you the respective number of grid multipliers, as well as increasing multipliers from 3x up to 10x.

Overview: Best Le Viking Casino Slot Sites

As a crucial part of our Le Viking slot review, we’ve researched the best online casinos for you to play at. You can find direct links to many of our top-ranked platforms for playing the game and/or similar titles in the table below.

Playing the Le Viking slot at a top casino will provide you with a more comprehensive overall experience. This is because you can benefit from perks, such as more lucrative welcome bonuses, cashback promotions, and seamless mobile gameplay.

In-Depth Reviews of the Best Le Viking Casinos

Take a closer look at our top three recommended online slots casinos where you can play this Hacksaw game, including the demo slot of Le Viking.

1. CoinCasino – Best For Lucrative Slots Welcome Bonus

Welcome Bonus 200% up to $30,000 Promo Code N/A Mobile Compatibility Yes Free Play Le Viking Yes

Signing up at CoinCasino will give you a 200% deposit match up to $30,000. You will struggle to find many other crypto casinos willing to offer you such a vast amount of bonus funds. The welcome offer also comes with Super Spins. Depending on your first deposit amount, you can get up to 50 free spins on the Wanted Dead or a Wild slot.

The 200% deposit match will have 60x wagering requirements attached to the bonus funds. This is a little on the high side, but the sheer size of the bonus funds available is the main draw. Plus, the bonus funds will be released in installments of 10% every time you wager 6x your initial deposit, meaning you can access your bonus funds faster.

We appreciate that CoinCasino offers numerous additional promotions on the site as well. The Best Wallet Supercharged offer provides up to 100 free spins every week, and the site features nine different casino game tournaments. These tournaments have prize pools ranging from $30,000 to $12,000,000.

Additionally, you can try out Le Viking for free at CoinCasino. In the casino lobby, search for the title in the search bar at the top of the page. If you hover over the game, you can select the ‘Play For Fun’ option. You don’t even need to create an account to test the game first.

2. TG.Casino – Best For Playing Le Viking Slot Demo

Welcome Bonus 200% Rackback up to 10 ETH + 50 free spins + $5 sports bet Promo Code N/A Mobile Compatibility Yes Free Play Le Viking Yes

You can play the Le Viking slot demo at TG.Casino. It’s simple to do: just enter the slot title’s name in the casino lobby’s search bar, and when the game loads, select ‘Play For Fun’. This will load up the Le Viking demo slot in free-play mode, meaning you can test out the game first before risking your bankroll.

This site is also very suitable for cryptocurrency users: TG.Casino has a welcome offer of a 200% Rakeback bonus up to 10 ETH + 50 Free Spins + a $5 sports bet. You can make the most of this welcome bonus once you have tried out the Le Viking slot by Hacksaw for free and are ready to play for real money.

Like at CoinCasino, the bonus funds at TG.Casino are released in 10% installments after you have wagered your initial 6x deposit. This means you can get access to your bonus funds faster, as many other online casino bonuses require you to complete all wagering requirements before the bonus funds become available.

3. Lucky Block – Best For Playing Slots on Mobile

Welcome Bonus 200% up to $25,000 Promo Code N/A Mobile Compatibility Yes Free Play Le Viking Yes

You should try out Lucky Block if you are searching for the best mobile casino in our Le Viking slot review. The casino is available on both iOS and Android devices. To get started, simply load the site on your mobile browser, tap either the browser menu or share button, and then add the web app to your home screen.

You cannot download an app to your phone as Lucky Block is a gambling site based offshore. This means it won’t be available on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store due to legal constraints. However, without downloading an app, you can save space on your phone, and you won’t sacrifice any quality when you play on a mobile browser compared to an app. We tested it and found that the pages loaded quickly, and the site was fully optimized for mobile use.

We also appreciate the size of the welcome bonus at Lucky Block. You can get a considerable 200% deposit match up to $25,000 and 50 free spins. You’ll need to complete the wagering requirements within 14 days, which is a reasonable timeframe. Every time you wager your initial deposit 6x, 10% of the bonus funds are released. The Le Viking demo slot is available at this casino, too. Just click the ‘Play For Fun’ option when searching for the game.

Free Le Viking vs Real Money Play

Playing the Le Viking slot by Hacksaw Gaming comes in two forms: for free and for real money. Demo mode is handy and comes with perks, but it also has disadvantages you need to consider. The same goes for playing with real money. We’ve compared both forms in greater detail for you below.

Playing in Demo Mode

You should be able to play the Le Viking slot demo at most new online casinos. They usually have an option labeled ‘Play For Fun,’ which loads the game using virtual cash with no value. You don’t even need to register for an account on the platform to test the game.

By playing the slot game for free first, you can learn how the game works without risking any of your real money budget. This means you can fully understand the game’s mechanics, pay symbols, and bonus features. You can then start playing the game for real money once you feel comfortable with how the slot works and its different features.

The obvious downside to playing the demo slot of Le Viking is that you can’t actually win any real money. Nevertheless, this still provides you with a realistic experience, allowing you to see whether you like the game before risking your bankroll.

Playing for Real Money

We recommend playing this title for real money once you have become accustomed to the demo slot of Le Viking. Playing the slot for real means risking your funds to potentially win cash. A notable perk is that you can win real money. Of course, the downside is that you may also lose money.

Since the RTP is above 96%, you should have a good chance of landing some serious payouts. The RTP of Le Viking is 96.32%. This means that, on average, for every $100 wagered, the slot will pay out $96.32. An RTP of over 96% aligns with the industry average. It would need to have a return-to-player (RTP) rate of over 97% to be considered a high RTP slot.

You can maximize your Le Viking playtime with welcome bonuses, including deposit matches and free spins. Always check the terms and conditions, though, to see in detail whether or not the slot is eligible for the listed wagering requirements or free spins.

Tips & Strategies to Win at Le Viking Games

Now that you know the best sites to play at, we’ll continue our Le Viking slot review. We’re ready to share our top tips and strategies. This should help you maximize your time spinning the reels.

Take Frequent Breaks

It can be easy to get lost in a slot game and forget how long you’ve played. That’s why we suggest taking regular breaks throughout the day. This way, you can keep a level head and stick to your budget more easily. We recommend pausing every hour or so to reevaluate your gameplay. The American Gaming Association (AGA) recommends sticking to a budget and keeping cool. Taking frequent breaks will help you do this.

Be Cautious About the Bonus Buy

The bonus buy is a high-risk option when playing slot games. It could result in some hefty payouts, as you get instant access to the bonus rounds, but you aren’t guaranteed a win. This means you could end up losing a lot of money. If you decide to activate the bonus buy, only do so if it fits your budget.

Set Win Limits

It’s easy to get carried away when you land a win playing a slot game. That’s why we recommend that you set win limits in our Le Viking slot review. Once you have landed the jackpot or a sizable win, it’s best to stop playing. This way, you won’t wager all your winnings playing the slot game longer than you need to, and you can bank your winnings instead.

Mobile Le Viking Play – iOS and Android Compatibility

If you’re looking for dedicated mobile casino apps to play Le Viking, then it’s unlikely that we will recommend one that has one. That’s because the vast majority of casinos we suggest you play at in our Le Viking slot review are offshore casinos: they don’t typically offer a mobile app on Google Play or the App Store. However, this doesn’t mean you can’t play the slot game on your smartphone.

The casinos that we recommend do, however, all have mobile-optimized web versions. The good news is that you don’t need to download an app to your phone, which takes up storage space. Just search for the casino on your mobile browser, select either the share button or browser menu, and add the web page to your home screen, regardless of whether you choose to play on iOS or Android.

The Best Casino for Playing Le Viking

Playing the Le Viking slot by Hacksaw should provide a fun experience thanks to its multiple free spins bonus rounds, adventurous Viking theme, and 15,625 ways to win. The best casino that we suggest you play at after reading our Le Viking slot review is CoinCasino. It features a sizable welcome bonus of 200% up to $30,000, which you can use to play the slot.

CoinCasino is also optimized for mobile use, meaning you can get the convenience of playing Le Viking on the go at any time. Plus, you can try before you buy by playing the Le Viking demo slot first. This will enable you to test the game and its mechanics before committing real money. It should also be noted that CoinCasino has a range of over 800 other slots available for you to play, giving you an excellent variety of options if you want a change from Le Viking. That also includes the other slot titles in the ‘Le’ series—Le Bandit and the Le Pharaoh slot.

FAQs – Le Viking Slot US

What is the Le Viking slot RTP? The Le Viking slot RTP is 96.32%. This is marginally above the industry average and pays out $96.32 per $100 over time.

What is the max payout on the Le Viking slot? The max payout on the Le Viking slot is 10,000x your bet.

Are there free spins on the Le Viking slot? You can get free spins on the Le Viking slot through the four different bonus rounds. This includes Berserk Free Spins, Valkyrie Free Spins, Ragnarok Free Spins, and Journey to Valhalla Free Spins.