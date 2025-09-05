Best Microgaming Online Casinos in September, 2025

Top Microgaming Casinos Reviewed

We have selected five online casinos that particularly excel when it comes to Microgaming slots and casino games. Choose from this list and you will not be disappointed.

1. Coin Casino – Our Favourite Microgaming Casino Overall, with a Colossal Welcome Bonus

Coin Casino is our number one pick for Microgaming slots and games, as it is for most things! Not only does it have most of Microgaming’s slots, it also has almost the entirety of Microgaming’s table game selection. If you just want to play Microgaming’s titles, then you can use the selection filter, although please note that some games are branded as Games Global.

No. of Microgaming Slots ~450 Demo Mode Slots? Yes Microgaming Progressives? No Bonus Applicable to Microgaming Slots? Yes Welcome Bonus 200% Welcome Bonus up to $30,000 + 50 Super Spins!

This online casino also scores top marks for many other things, including keeping your private details safe. Signing up here just requires an email address, username, and password. Plus, if you have a cryptowallet, you can sign up via WalletCollect. Note that signing up here allows access to a 200% welcome bonus—up to a colossal $30,000 plus 50 free spins!

👍 Expert’s Opinion It’s superb that many online casinos are keeping that Microgaming name alive, and Coin Casino is definitely one of them. This is a private place that doesn’t want to learn your entire life history when you sign up. It also accepts plenty of cryptocurrencies, so you can truly keep your entire gambling history to yourself.

2. Lucky Block – Top Casino for Microgaming Slots with Around 500 Titles

Plenty of players have plenty to say that’s positive about Lucky Block. This is a crypto-heavy online casino that, like other crypto casinos, takes your internet privacy very seriously indeed. Lucky Block just wants you to sign up and play with the minimum of hassle.

No. of Microgaming Slots ~500 Demo Mode Slots? Yes Microgaming Progressives? No Bonus Applicable to Microgaming Slots? Yes Welcome Bonus 200% Deposit Match Up To €25,000 + 50 Free Spins

This friendly online casino has more Microgaming / Games Global slots available than any other site we’ve encountered. Here you can play classic Microgaming titles such as Lucky Leprechaun, Thunderstruck II, and Laughing Lions, plus new slots put out by Games Global’s associate studios. It also has a full array of top Microgaming table games.

👍 Expert’s Opinion We’ve been aware of Lucky Block for some time now, and have always been aware of the site’s glowing and growing reputation. We’ve absolutely no hesitation in recommending Lucky Block as one of our top Microgaming online casino sites. With plenty of Microgaming slots and games plus decent bonuses, there’s so much to like about this site.

3. Instant Casino – Standout for Microgaming Table Games, Including Single Deck Blackjack

It’s definitely true that Microgaming is most noted for slots with countless classics, such as Immortal Romance and Thunderstruck II. This company has also produced a decent number of table games over the time it has been in existence. This means if you want to play great table games, then Microgaming has plenty, and you can play them all at Instant Casino!

No. of Microgaming Slots ~400 Demo Mode Slots? Yes Microgaming Progressives? No Bonus Applicable to Microgaming Slots? Yes Welcome Bonus 200% Welcome Bonus Up To $7,500 + 10% Weekly Cashback

At the Instant Casino for blackjack fans, there’s High Stake Blackjack, Classic Blackjack Poker Side Bets, and Vegas Single Deck Blackjack, among others. Those who prefer roulette are just as well-served with Gridiron Roulette and Extreme Multifire Roulette among the titles on offer. Casino poker, video poker, and baccarat are all available, too.

👍 Expert’s Opinion Instant Casino does not believe in delays. Head to this site and you can complete your sign-up within seconds, meaning you’ll soon be enjoying that 200% welcome bonus up to $7,500. You can also enjoy fast withdrawals, plus 10% cashback credited to your account every week!

4. Bet Ninja – Biggest Microgaming Casino Bonuses to Spend on Over 600 Slots

Even sites with the best Microgaming slots need to be aware – there’s a new casino in town, and it’s armed! Bet Ninja came into being in the summer of 2025 and has been wowing casino players all over the world with what it can offer. And what it can offer includes Microgaming slots and games, plus a number of tasty Microgaming bonuses.

No. of Microgaming Slots 600 Demo Mode Slots? Yes Microgaming Progressives? No Bonus Applicable to Microgaming Slots? Yes Welcome Bonus Up To $2,500 Casino Welcome Bonus + 100 Free Spins

The casino bonus bonanza at Bet Ninja begins with a welcome bonus that’s worth up to $2,500, plus you are granted 100 free spins on top. You need to deposit $20 in order to acquire this bonus, and wagering is only 30x the bonus and deposit! This is just the bit of the bonus iceberg that’s poking out of the casino ocean, though – check the site for more titanic deals!

👍 Expert’s Opinion We’ve an expert tip for you here as soon as you step into the batter’s box at Bet Ninja. When searching for Microgaming’s games, don’t type ‘Microgaming’ into the search bar, as you won’t find a thing. Bet Ninja has acknowledged Games Global’s takeover of all Microgaming’s titles, so type in ‘Games Global’ to immediately access just over 600 top titles.

5. TG Casino – Best for Mobile Players

Microgaming’s entire gaming portfolio works brilliantly on phones and tablets. Players, though, need a decent Microgaming online mobile casino at which to play those titles. For players who prefer to play on the go, we are happy to recommend TG Casino.

No. of Microgaming Slots ~450 Demo Mode Slots? Yes Microgaming Progressives? No Bonus Applicable to Microgaming Slots? Yes Welcome Bonus 200% Instant Bonus Up To 10ETH

The main reason we are recommending TG Casino for mobile players is that TG is a Telegram Casino (that’s what ‘TG’ stands for). To get mobile at TG Casino, secure your sign-up online and then download the Telegram app. Access the TG Casino via it to enjoy Microgaming’s slots and games on mobile.

👍 Expert’s Opinion TG Casino is ideal for Microgaming games fans who prefer to play on the go. It only takes a minute to set up the Telegram app, and you’ll soon be enjoying all of Microgaming’s mobile goodness! This is a private, crypto-only site, and don’t forget to claim your 10 Ethereum bonus.

Microgaming – An Overview

Aside from Playtech, there is no name more synonymous with online casinos than Microgaming. Most observers feel it is a great shame that the Microgaming name will eventually disappear from the casino sphere, but it hasn’t quite yet!

Microgaming came into being in 1994, recognising the potential for casino play on the internet. Their first casino online was such a success that other companies contacted them, wanting to lease their games from them. Microgaming soon realised they could make more money by creating casino games than running an online casino themselves, so that’s what they switched their focus to.

The company began to make some pioneering games. Thunderstruck was one of the first games to feature unlocked rounds, so the more you stuck with this particular slot, the more beneficial it became to play. They carried this on with the amazing Immortal Romance.

Mega Moolah was one of the first progressive jackpot slots. Progressive jackpot slots were nothing new, as they’d been a feature of IRL Las Vegas casinos since the 1980s. The jackpot with Mega Moolah climbed to some ridiculous levels, with Brit Jon Heywood winning $20,062,600 on the slot in 2015.

Microgaming’s stranglehold on the online casino realm began to falter in the 2010s as more companies sprang up to offer slots and games that matched and even bettered Microgaming’s titles. Such companies included NetEnt, Play’n GO, and Pragmatic Play.

It was still a surprise, though, when, in 2022, Microgaming suddenly announced that they were no longer going to create casino game software, and they sold their entire gaming catalog to the newly-formed Games Global. This new company also took over the deals Microgaming had forged with independent software developers such as Foxium, Gameburger, and Just for the Win.

Microgaming said it would go back to creating casino infrastructure online, so that the company’s name would be preserved, but this changed in 2024 when the company announced it was rebranding as ‘Apricot Investments’. This cemented the company’s new direction towards platform services and away from gaming provision.

The name Microgaming has yet to die out, though. Despite the sale of assets to Games Global, many online casinos still brand the amazing games this company has created historically as being created by Microgaming, which sounds about right to us!

All About Microgaming (now Apricot Investments) Founded 1994 as Microgaming (rebranded 2024 to Apricot Investments) Headquarters Isle of Man (part of the United Kingdom) CEO Stephen Fisk Employees 100+ Number of Slots 1,330+ (now owned and managed by Games Global)

Microgaming Awards

A quick look at some of the multitude of awards won by Microgaming over the 30+ years this company has been in business.

2014 – Digital Product of the Year (Global Gaming Awards)

2015 – Digital Product of the Year (Global Gaming Awards)

2016 – Digital Product of the Year (Global Gaming Awards)

2016 – Innovator of the Year (International Gaming Awards)

2017 – Best Mobile Product (International Gaming Awards)

2018 – iGaming Supplier of the Year (International Gaming Awards)

2019 – Innovation in Slots Provision (EGR B2B)

2020 – Platform of the Year (EGR B2B)

Six of the Best Microgaming Slots

Want to know where to get started with the leading Microgaming online slots? Then this section is for you! We’ve selected our six favorite Microgaming slots and explained a little about each of them.

Rank Slot RTP % Volatility Max Win Released 1 Immortal Romance 96.86 Very High 12,150x Dec 2011 2 Mega Moolah 93.42 Low Progressive Nov 2006 3 Thunderstruck II 96.65 Medium 8,000x May 2010 4 Break da Bank Again Megaways 96.05 Very High 19,560x Aug 2021 5 Game of Thrones 96.40 Medium 12,100x Apr 2014 6 9 Masks of Fire HyperSpins 96.24 Medium 2,000x Oct 2021

Immortal Romance

Immortal Romance has been our favorite Microgaming slot for over a decade now. There is something about its gothic, romantic feel that we simply cannot get enough of. This is a progressive slot (not a jackpot slot) where you unlock beneficial features simply by playing. Released in 2011, Immortal Romance soon became Microgaming’s most popular non-progressive jackpot slot.

This slot is bloated with amazing features, with multipliers that will maximize your wins by up to a factor of six, and wilds that can cover the entire reel. One key element that was innovative at the time – once all features are unlocked, you can choose which to apply when a bonus round is triggered!

Return-to-Player: 96.86%

96.86% Maximum Win: 12,150x

12,150x Reels: 5

5 Paylines: 243

243 Volatility: Very High

Very High Released: December 2011

Mega Moolah

Mega Moolah is probably the most famous Microgaming slot. It is a progressive jackpot slot, meaning its jackpot gradually builds over time into fantastic amounts. Several players have become multi-millionaires simply by spinning the reels of this generous slot.

Despite this fame, Mega Moolah is a relatively basic slot that’s only really worth playing if you are going for the jackpot, and you have to pay the maximum stake amount if you want to win the jackpot in full. The game has some features such as wilds and free spins with a 6x max multiplier, but it’s those jackpots (and there are four of them) that give this slot its long-lasting appeal.

Return-to-Player: 93.42%

93.42% Maximum Win: 1,955x (normal play), progressive jackpot

1,955x (normal play), progressive jackpot Reels: 5

5 Paylines: 25

25 Volatility: Low

Low Released: November 2006

Thunderstruck II

Thunderstruck soon became one of Microgaming’s most popular slots when released, but this popularity was upped several notches with the 2010 release of its sequel, Thunderstruck II. This Norse-powered game cemented a key Microgaming concept – the gradual release of beneficial game dynamics and then the subsequent choice of which dynamic you wish to apply.

There are four bonus levels to unlock – Valkyrie, Loki, Oden, and Thor – all with varying beneficial game dynamics. Thor is the most helpful bonus perhaps, comprising 25 free spins with a rolling reels feature that has an advancing multiplier to reward consecutive wins up to x5. The Odin bonus turns symbols into 2x and 3x multipliers, while Loki will add additional wilds to the reels. A true slots god!

Return-to-Player: 96.65%

96.65% Maximum Win: 8,000

8,000 Reels: 5

5 Paylines: 240

240 Volatility: Medium to High

Medium to High Released: January 2010

Break da Bank Again Megaways

Microgaming did love a sequel, and everyone loved the sequel to Break da Bank, which Microgaming chose to call ‘Break da Bank Again’. This slot was then given a complete new lease of life with the addition of the Megaways mechanic. The only criticism of Break Da Bank Again was the limited paylines (nine), but with Megaways, this was multiplied multi-fold to 117,649!

The popular features of Break da Bank Again were not completely eclipsed by the Megaways addition, though. These features included wild symbols that came with multiple multipliers from 2x to 5x, and the rolling reels dynamic, which was Microgaming’s answer to NetEnt’s Gonzo’s Quest’s wildly successful avalanche feature. An already amazing slot made even more amazing by that Megaways addition.

Return-to-Player: 96.05%

96.05% Maximum Win: 19,560x

19,560x Reels: 6

6 Paylines: Up to 117,649

Up to 117,649 Volatility: Very High

Very High Released: August 2021

Game of Thrones

Game of Thrones was ‘the’ media franchise of the day, until that rushed final series in 2019, which ruined much of what had gone before. The launch of the slot was highly anticipated back in 2013, especially as its creation was handed to Microgaming. When released, the response was … underwhelming. What was Jon Snow? Where was Tyrion Lannister? Where was Daenerys Targaryen? Where was … any dragon?

In short, Microgaming had saved mega moolah by not securing image rights for the stars of the show, instead plumping for symbols representing the show’s family dynasties. Once people had stopped moaning, they discovered another excellent Microgaming title, with 243 ways to win, a max payout of 121,000x your stake, and the ‘Gamble Trail’ where you can flip a coin to double up your winnings up to four times.

Return-to-Player: 96.4%

96.4% Maximum Win: 12,100x

12,100x Reels: 5

5 Paylines: 243

243 Volatility: Medium

Medium Released: April 2014

9 Masks of Fire HyperSpins

Some themes are hugely popular with slots players. Chinese-themed slots, Ancient-Egypt themed slots, and Leprechaun-themed slots … most software houses have crafted examples of all of them. The same goes for Aztec-themed slots, and one such title that’s popular with players, made by Microgaming, was 9 Masks of Fire. This game was handed an even better game dynamic in 2021 with the addition of HyperSpins.

This game was actually developed by one of Microgaming’s associate studios, Gameburger. It also introduced a (then) unique game dynamic … scatter jackpots. Usually, scatters just award extra features, but here scatters mean prizes, and the more scatters you land, the bigger the prize, up to 2,000x your bet for nine. The HyperSpins feature allows players to spin individual reels for a base cost, slightly upping the already decent RTP.

Return-to-Player: 96.24% (96.74% during HyperSpins)

96.24% (96.74% during HyperSpins) Maximum Win: 2,000x

2,000x Reels: 5

5 Paylines: 20

20 Volatility: Medium

Medium Released: October 2021

Microgaming Table Games

As we have previously discussed, Microgaming began by creating online casinos. They also created games for those online casinos, the majority of which were table games. It actually took a few years before online slots took over and became the main activity at casinos online.

Microgaming’s first forays into the table games sphere were functional rather than memorable, as game technology at the time was limited. However, as PC processing power increased, so did the effectiveness of Microgaming’s games.

Naturally, Microgaming’s foray into table games covered the three bases – blackjack, baccarat, and roulette – but they’ve proved adventurous with some of their other titles. Eventually, though, Microgaming retired most of their table games and instead handed them over to one of their associates – Switch Studios. This subsidiary added titles with a definite Microgaming theme, such as Mega Moolah and 9 Pots of Gold Roulette, as well as adding Sic Bo and Red Dog to the mix.

New Games Global Slots

When Microgaming sold its assets to Games Global in 2022, it also sold its gaming platform, Quickfire, and its contracts with nearly 40 independent gaming studios. This enabled Games Global to continue to develop its own games and release games developed by those studios. The full list of those studios is as follows:

Europe: All for One, Almond Gaming, Barstruck, Foxium, JFTW, Nailed It! Games, Northern Lights Gaming, On Air Entertainment, Real Dealer, Snowborn Games, Switch, Wishbone.

All for One, Almond Gaming, Barstruck, Foxium, JFTW, Nailed It! Games, Northern Lights Gaming, On Air Entertainment, Real Dealer, Snowborn Games, Switch, Wishbone. Africa: Alchemy Gaming, Aurum Signature, Buck Stakes Entertainment, Coin Machine Gaming, Flip Five Gaming, Games Global Portfolio, Half Pixel, Hammertime Games, Slingshot, Stormcraft.

Alchemy Gaming, Aurum Signature, Buck Stakes Entertainment, Coin Machine Gaming, Flip Five Gaming, Games Global Portfolio, Half Pixel, Hammertime Games, Slingshot, Stormcraft. North America: AreaVegas Games, Circular Arrow, Fortune Factory, Gameburger, Gold Coin, Neon Valley, Oros Gaming, PearFiction, SpinPlay Games, Triple Edge.

AreaVegas Games, Circular Arrow, Fortune Factory, Gameburger, Gold Coin, Neon Valley, Oros Gaming, PearFiction, SpinPlay Games, Triple Edge. South America: INO Games, Neko Games.

INO Games, Neko Games. Australia: Blue Ring, High Limit, Infinity Dragon, Oi.

These studios have been solely responsible for creating ‘Microgaming’ titles since around 2018, so you could say that Microgaming games are still being developed … in a way. Games Global continues to develop and release new titles, giving Microgaming slots fans something to look forward to. Here are four recent releases from Games Global and its subsidiary studios.

Fruitzy Frenzy Feverenzy MultiChase

Games Global (Foxium): Release date: 17/09/25.

This Foxium slot marries cluster slots and avalanche slots. Fruit and veg symbols flop onto the screen as opposed to spinning. If enough of the same symbol land (no matter where they land, then they trigger a win and vanish, potentially triggering further wins. Coins can trigger the release of bonus features – Fruitzy Spins, Multi Splash, and Low Out.

As seems usual with modern slots, some features can only be released via prolonged play, but once they are released, they remain in play. A countdown above each feature (Mult, Wild, Blast, and Bomb) shows you how close you are to releasing it. This is a multi-featured slot that – like most modern slots – rewards extended play.

Dark Waters 2 Power Combo

Games Global (Just for the Win): Release date: 26/08/25.

With a pirate theme, this sequel slot builds on the success of its predecessor. As well as spinning reels, the aim of the game is to collect jewels to trigger the release of one of three features – Giant Reels, Golden Reels, and Stack Collect. This game also has jackpots, although they are not progressive jackpots. The ‘Mega Jackpot’ here will multiply your stake by 5,000.

For most of the time, this slot has six reels and four rows, but game dynamics can add an extra four rows, meaning the number of potential paylines can be increased from 4,096 to 262,144. This slot will delight fans of the original, but it does not perhaps provide enough to differentiate between the two.

Alpha Gods Anubis Lock & Win Up Zones

Games Global (Pearfiction Studios): Release date: 19/08/25.

Completely not bucking the trend for Egyptian-themed slots with long titles, we come to Alpha Gods Anubis Lock & Win Up Zones. This gorgeous-looking slot has all the currently popular dynamics of slots, including non-progressive jackpots and cumulative bonuses. The jackpots can be increased by landing coins on the reels, and bonuses can be attained by securing bonus masks.

This is the kind of slot that rewards a prolonged period of play, so it’s perhaps best to keep your stakes low. It does seem to take a lot of play to trigger one of the four bonuses. The bonuses trigger free spins and upzones, plus the appearance of a scarab beetle will give rise to the feature reel, which grants multipliers, extra wilds, and the removal of lower-paying symbols.

12 Masks of Fire Drum Frenzy

Games Global (Gameburger Studios): Release date: 25/09/25.

First came 9 masks … then came 12 masks … and finally, 12 Masks of Fire Drum Frenzy! This continuing series of slots is all about scatters. Masks are the scatters, and landing three or more on the 5×3 reels will earn a payout – the more masks, the bigger the payout, up to a dozen masks for the top jackpot. This slot functions as a regular slot too.

Three bonus features have been added that can be launched by adding wilds and red or green drum symbols. Once you’ve collected enough, the feature will trigger. Sufficient wilds will trigger a spin of the jackpot wheel, while enough drums will add 3×3 symbols or cash values to the reels, temporarily at least. This is a fine addition to an already well-received franchise.

Microgaming Slot Series

While all movies these days seem to be sequels or remakes, the slotting world has yet to go entirely down the same route … well, not quite. Microgaming has made the most out of some of its most popular franchises. The legendary Immortal Romance (now handed over to Stormcraft Studios) has had two sequels – Immortal Romance II and Immortal Romance: Vein of Gold. We’ve had Thunderstruck, Thunderstruck II, Thunderstruck: Wild Lightning, Thunderstruck: Stormchaser, and Thunderstruck: Gold Blitz Extreme. A few other Microgaming slots have spawned sequels, such as Break da Bank.

WowPots is Microgaming’s linked jackpot series. If you play a WonPot-linked game, then you are eligible to win one of four jackpots – mini, minor, major, or WowPot. These are progressive jackpots that seed at $10, $100, $50,000, and $2 million, respectively. Jackpots are triggered differently depending on which game you are playing. Some Microgaming Slots in the WowPot series include Sherlock & Moriarty, Sister of Oz, and 9 Blazing Diamonds.

Microgaming Branded Slots

In the past, Microgaming signed deals with popular entertainment and sporting franchises in order to lease imagery and audio to use in slots. Such slots tend to be played more frequently than slots without media tie-ins, despite any accusations of gameplay being mundane. Below, we have listed all branded Microgaming slot games, which Games Global now maintains.

Terminator 2

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider

Jurassic Park

Deadmau5

Tarzan

The Phantom of the Opera

Andre the Giant

Bridesmaids

Bullseye

Caesar’s Palace

Game of Thrones

Halloween

Hellboy

Highlander

I’m a Celebrity: Get Me Outta Here!

King Kong

Megadeth

Playboy

The Dark Knight

The Honeymooners

Viz

WWE

Mega Moolah and Other Progressives

Contrary to what you might believe, progressive jackpot slots are nothing new. They were first introduced in Las Vegas in the late 1980s. Real-world progressive jackpot slots were linked by radio across multiple casinos, allowing for incredible jackpots to amass.

Online progressive slots work the same way, although they are linked via the internet. A small proportion of each player’s stake playing the same slot or a defined range of slots across multiple online casinos is held back and added to the jackpot, which builds and builds. A rare symbol combination or hard-to-win side game will trigger the jackpot. Note, to make things fair, only players playing the max stake (and therefore contributing the max to the jackpot) win the full jackpot. If a player wins using a stake that’s 10% of the max stake, then they will win 10% of the jackpot.

Some of the titles on the best Microgaming slots list are progressive jackpot slots. You can find full details about most of them arranged in the table below.

Slot Created Seed Record Win Mega Moolah Nov 2006 1,000,000 20,057,734 Fruit Fiesta June 2004 800 98,749 King Cashalot Dec 2004 100,000 1,527,228 LotsaLoot Dec 2023 2,500 148,325 Major Millions Jan 2009 250,000 2,801,619 Treasure Nile Aug 2001 40,000 360,506 Tunzamunni Nov 2013 10,000 97,006 WowPot Feb 2020 2,000,000 42,149,180

Game on With Microgaming

It’s hard to hold back the tears when considering that the top Microgaming online casino slots will soon disappear … or at least the name will. Microgaming slots are now owned by Games Global, and new slots are produced by their associated studios. In addition, Microgaming has now been rebranded as Apricot.

The good news is that the best Microgaming slots can still be enjoyed at online casinos, and they won’t be vanishing anytime soon. Why not consult our Microgaming slots list and spin a few of their classics?