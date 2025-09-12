Top 10 North Carolina Online Casinos of 2025

Find the Best North Carolina Online Casino For You

Finding the best online casino in North Carolina is a process that involves a bit of research. While all the operators we recommend in this article are safe and trustworthy picks, selecting the one (or two) that also fit your gaming preferences is important. To help you with this, we bring you mini-reviews of our top five picks for online casinos in NC.

1. BetWhale: The Top NC Online Casino (High RTP Slots, Big Jackpot Slots)

BetWhale has the highest payout slot games for North Carolina players. It also features several jackpot slots with six-figure jackpots. With over 1,200 online slots in its catalog, BetWhale has online slots for every type of player. Pair the huge slots selection with a 250% welcome bonus and BetWhale is our top pick for Tar Heels who love online casino gambling.

Best Welcome Bonus

Welcome Offer 250% up to $2,500 Promo Code ❌ Minimum Deposit $20 Rollover 30x Number of Slots 1,201 Highest RTP 97.73% (Good Girl Bad Girl) Providers Betsoft Highest Jackpot $150,000+ progressive (Bad Girl)

North Carolina players will find over 1,200 online slots at BetWhale. The best slot games come from Betsoft, which offer dozens of titles that boast an RTP percentage over 97%. BetWhale’s jackpot games include slots and table games with top prizes. The jackpots on a few games top $150,000.

NC slot players searching for the biggest slot jackpots should consider Good Girl Bad Girl, Slot Angels, Greedy Goblins, and The Slotfather. Players also should try BetWhale’s exclusive slots, such as Draco’s Eye Jackpot.

BetWhale includes 31 blackjack variants, 50 other table games, and 74 live dealer games at present. The video poker category features 23 titles, including multiple versions of popular games like Jacks or Better, Joker Poker, and Deuces Wild.

💡 Expert’s Opinion

BetWhale offers many slot games with a top RTP over 97.00%. Beyond that, you’ll find over a thousand online sot from a variety of providers, plus a huge selection of table games and live casino games. With a fine selection of crash games and specialty games, players will find many gaming options, big jackpots, and high payout slots. BetWhale is simply the best option for players looking for a elite offshore North Carolina online casinos.

2. Raging Bull: Get Off the Ground With a Big Welcome Offer

Raging Bull Casino is another top choice for North Carolina players. With a massive welcome bonus to get you started, this online casino provides loads of extra value on your first deposit.

Best Welcome Bonus

Welcome Offer 250% up to $2,500 + 50 free spins Promo Code MIGHTY250 Minimum Deposit ❌ Rollover 10x Number of Slots 200+ Highest RTP 96.00% (Good Girl Bad Girl) Providers RealTime Gaming Highest Jackpot $250,000+ progressive (Jackpot Pinatas)

A big welcome bonus is one of the main factors to look at when choosing an online casino to sign up with. Raging Bull stands out in this category, setting itself apart from the competition.

All new players can claim a 100% match up to $2,500 on their first deposit, and the wagering requirements of just 10x make this offer a must-take. It’s very hard to find better value in the online gambling space these days.

On top of this, the casino also features 50 free spins added to the mix. These are a nice extra perk for those players looking to make a smaller deposit. Winnings from free spins can help you nicely pad your gaming bankroll.

The total number of games in the operator’s library isn’t as big as on some other sites, but there is still plenty of variety to meet most players’ expectations.

💡 Expert’s Opinion

If you are looking for a quality welcome bonus, Raging Bull is definitely the best pick you’ll come across in NC. A big maximum amount and low wagering requirements make it an excellent choice for high rollers with big bankrolls. At the same time, free spins available even to those making the minimum deposit make the welcome offer equally as appealing to casual gamblers.

3. Lucky Red: $75 Free Chip Plus Many Daily Promotions

Lucky Red Casino offers a 400% welcome bonus plus a $75 free chip for new depositors. It also gives loyal players various daily bonuses, including New Game Bonuses, peronalized perks, the Game of the Month, and seasonal rewards. Players also can join a big list of slot tournaments to climb the leaderboard and win special rewards.

Best Welcome Bonus

Welcome Offer 400% up to $4,000 + $75 Free Chip Promo Code LUCKYRED100 Minimum Deposit $35 Rollover 50x for Slots, Scratch Cards, and Keno Number of Slots 303 Highest RTP 97.50% (Enchanted Garden) Providers RealTime Gaming Highest Jackpot $1.123 Million progressive (Aztec’s Millions)

The slot selection at Lucky Red Casino is smaller than what you’ll find at BetWhale or Raging Bull, too. Players have access to over 200 top slots from RealTime Gaming. That includes jackpot slots like Aztec’s Millions, Jackpot Pinatas, Shopping Spree II, and Spirit of the Incas.

If you prefer slots with a better payback percentage, try games like Cleopatra’s Gold or Achilles. Cleo’s Gold has a 97.20% RTP and a top jackpot of $450,000. Achilles offers a 96.8% RTP and a $320,000 max win potential. Games like Aztec’s Treasure, Helios, and Stardust also have an exciting combination of high RTP and big jackpot — though not quite as exciting as Cleo’s Gold and Achilles.

Where Lucky Red falters is in live casino games. The site currently does not have a live casino, so Tar Heels wanting live dealer games should go elsewhere. On the other hand, loyal players will find dozens of reload bonuses available with the use of a promo code. Slots of Vegas has a much different package than its competitors, but some North Carolina online casino gamblers will like this package best.

💡 Expert’s Opinion

Play at Lucky Red Casino if you like tiny wagering requirements on bonus promotions. Also play at Lucky Red if you want access to a constant stream of reload bonuses. North Carolina players should always have an active daily or seasonal bonus when playing at Lucky Red.

How to Choose the Best North Carolina Online Casinos

With so many choices available, how do you find the best North Carolina online casinos? With our rigorous and detailed review process in place, you can rest assured all the casinos recommended in this article are top of the crop. We expect and require all the operators to have certain features and characteristics to ensure the best and safest gaming experience possible.

Accessibility from North Carolina

The number one item on our list is making sure players from North Carolina can actually access a particular casino without any difficulties. Only those operators that make it easy for NC customers to register for an account, deposit funds, and play their favorite games without any unnecessary hassle.

Licensing

While there are no North Carolina licensed online casinos on the state level, it is still important for players to stick to casinos with trustworthy international licenses. We only recommend sites that have licenses from reputable authorities like Anjouan Gaming, as these licenses ensure the operators treat players and their funds with the respect they deserve.

Safety & Security

We expect all North Carolina online casinos that we recommend to offer a safe and secure environment for their players. This means they need to use high-level encryption protocols to protect the sensitive information stored on their servers and subject themselves to audits by third party agencies to ensure the fairness of the games.

Welcome Offers

The quality of a welcome offer is another important factor in picking top NC online casinos. We don’t look at the advertised amounts during our review process, though, but we dig deeper under the surface. Fair terms and conditions that provide real value for the player are often more important than the sheer bonus amount.

Games Library

The range of games on offer is essential when rating an online casino. As a rule of thumb, more is better, as a rich library of games ensures players have plenty of choice without having to skip from one casino to another. A top-tier modern casino must offer everything, from classic one-line slots to the latest live dealer games.

Payment Methods

Deposits and withdrawals can often be a major obstacle for US players. Thus, we search for North Carolina online casinos that offer a quality range of payment options that can actually be used in the state. This often includes cryptocurrencies, which are usually your best choice to quickly and safely get money on to the site as well as cash out your winnings.

Recurring Promotions

The best online casinos out there make sure all players are treated well. Thus, they offer a variety of recurring promotions, ensuring their existing customers can get good value for their money. We are talking about things like reload bonuses, free spins, and various races and competitions that add value and excitement to your experience.

Mobile/App

It is important for the North Carolina casinos online that we recommend to offer a good mobile casino app or solution. These days, a lot of gambling online happens on players’ phones and tablets, so a quality on-the-go solution is a must.

Customer Support

Last, but not least, NC online casinos need to provide a high level of customer support. This means 24/7 availability, short response times, and, of course, friendly and knowledgeable agents. While different types of issues can occur when gambling online, having someone to help you on the spot can make a huge difference.

Signing Up: How to Register at a North Carolina Online Casino & Claim Your Welcome Promotion

Using all the information in this article, it’s super easy to get started with online casinos in NC. If you feel ready to jump into action and try your luck at some slots or table games, just follow the simple steps below:

1. Pick one of our recommended NC online casinos

Check out our featured brands, all of which have been thoroughly tested by our review team, and pick the offshore casino site that best fits your particular gaming needs.

2. Sign up at a North Carolina Casino Site

Click on the link to get to the site and fill in the quick registration form to create an account with your casino of choice.

3. Make a deposit

Log in and make your first deposit using a payment method that’s most convenient to you.

4. Pick up a welcome offer

Make sure to take advantage of any welcome bonus available to you at the time of depositing to give your gaming bankroll a nice boost.

5. Pick your game & get started

Browse the casino section to find the game(s) you like and start playing.

Is Gambling Legal in North Carolina?

Regarding gambling in North Carolina, there are different laws and rules for different aspects of it. Online casinos, for example, are yet to be legalized on the state level, so there are currently no state-licensed North Carolina online casinos.

There are also no commercial land-based casinos in the state. However, NC does have tribal casinos, and there are currently three land-based venues available.

Sports betting is also legal and available in the state, with residents able to place their bets in person or online.

Land-Based Casinos in North Carolina

North Carolina doesn’t have any commercial casinos, but three tribal casinos operate in the state. In 2023, legislation was attempted to pass that would allow for four additional commercial casinos, but it didn’t garner enough support.

North Carolina casinos online have yet to be legalized. There are no laws regulating online casinos in the state, which means NC doesn’t have any state-licensed casinos like some other US states (such as New Jersey or Michigan).

Casino Address Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort 777 Casino Drive. Cherokee, NC 28719 Catawba Two Kings Casino 538 Kings Mountain Blvd. Kings Mountain, NC 28086 Harrah’s Cherokee Valley River Hotel 777 Casino Pkwy, Murphy, NC 28906

Are Online Casinos Legal in North Carolina

Online casinos have yet to be legalized on the state level in North Carolina. Unlike sports betting, which was legalized back in 2023, online casinos are still waiting for legislation that would set up the necessary framework for their implementation.

There’s been some back-and-forth regarding the legalization of online casinos in North Carolina, but the overall sentiment is not very positive. There are currently no active bills or legislative proposals to legalize online casinos in the state, and it doesn’t seem like this will change in the immediate future.

When Will North Carolina Legalize Online Casinos?

It doesn’t seem likely that online casinos in North Carolina will be legalized at the state level in the near future. There have been no positive movements in recent years; even those who initially advocated for legalization are shifting their views and speaking against it.

Online Poker in North Carolina

Just like online casinos, online poker in North Carolina is not legal or regulated. It is safe to assume once a bill regulating online casinos is passed, online poker will be included, as this was the case with pretty much all US states that have legal and regulated online casinos today.

Other Gambling Options in NC

Sports betting – NC sports betting sites have been legal since 2023, with the first sportsbook launching in 2024. Players can place their wagers in person and online at one of several sportsbooks operating in the state.

– NC sports betting sites have been legal since 2023, with the first sportsbook launching in 2024. Players can place their wagers in person and online at one of several sportsbooks operating in the state. Sweepstakes casinos – At the moment, sweepstakes casinos in North Carolina are allowed to operate without any legal problems, giving players another way to enjoy slots and other casino games.

– At the moment, sweepstakes casinos in North Carolina are allowed to operate without any legal problems, giving players another way to enjoy slots and other casino games. Lottery – North Carolina lottery provides access to a number of state-only and nation-wide draws, including Powerball and Mega Millions. Players can buy tickets at land-based retail locations and online.

– North Carolina lottery provides access to a number of state-only and nation-wide draws, including Powerball and Mega Millions. Players can buy tickets at land-based retail locations and online. Keno – The NC lottery website also features Keno games that start around the clock and have random win multipliers.

Real Money North Carolina Online Casinos Vs. Sweepstakes Casinos

Players in North Carolina also have access to sweepstakes casinos. Similar to social casinos, these sites allow players to enjoy their favorite games for entertainment. Unlike social casinos, sweeps casinos allow lucky players to sometimes win real money prizes.

Unlike traditional online casinos, these sites are based on a sweepstakes model where no traditional deposits take place. Instead, players are awarded free sweepstakes entries, usually referred to as Sweeps Coins, which they can use to play games and eventually exchange for real-money prizes.

This approach makes sweepstakes online casinos legal in most US states, including North Carolina. Since players have no need to deposit money and don’t play with actual cash, these operators aren’t breaking any relevant gaming or banking laws.

Online Casinos Sweepstakes Casinos Real money deposits No real money deposits Play games for real money Play games using free Sweeps Coins Withdraw your cash winnings Redeem prizes by exchanging Sweeps Coins

The Path to North Carolina Casino Legislation

There has been very little progress in terms of legalizing North Carolina online casinos over the years. Although sports gambling has been regulated since 2023, there seems to be very little interest from lawmakers to take things to the next level and pass legislation that would also create a framework for legal NC online casinos.

May 7, 2025: Senator Phil Berger announces that he no longer supports the legalization of online casinos in North Carolina, a major shift from his earlier stance.

Senator Phil Berger announces that he no longer supports the legalization of online casinos in North Carolina, a major shift from his earlier stance. December 31, 2024: A North Carolina Court of Appeals upholds a 2008 ban on electronic sweepstakes games played in land-based sweepstakes cafes in North Carolina.

A North Carolina Court of Appeals upholds a 2008 ban on electronic sweepstakes games played in land-based sweepstakes cafes in North Carolina. Mar 11, 2024: Sports betting officially goes live in North Carolina, with online operators accepting first sports wagers.

Sports betting officially goes live in North Carolina, with online operators accepting first sports wagers. June 8, 2023: North Carolina ratified HB 347, introducing legal online sports betting in the state.

North Carolina ratified HB 347, introducing legal online sports betting in the state. February 11, 2022: Though fish games remain popular in the state, the North Carolina Supreme Court ruled that “fish game arcades” with games like Ocean King are illegal.

How Does North Carolina’s Casino Legislation Compare to Its Neighbors’

The situation with online casinos in North Carolina is similar to that in other states that neighbor it. Unlike in some parts of the US, where players can take a short trip across the border to get access to licensed and regulated casino sites, NC residents don’t have that ability. This is why offshore casinos and sweepstakes sites remain the best and most accessible option for residents who want to play at North Carolina online casinos.

Virginia

Online casinos in Virginia have not been regulated as of yet. While sports betting was legalized back in 2020, efforts to pass a similar bill regulating the online casino segment have failed. The state has one land-based casino, so there is no wider push against gambling, but online casino legislation isn’t on the horizon.

Kentucky

There are no state-licensed Kentucky online casinos as of yet, and it doesn’t seem likely this situation will change in the near future. While the state legalized sports betting a few years back, lawmakers have shown little interest in passing additional laws that would address real-money online casinos.

Tennessee

Like in the neighboring states, there are no regulated online casinos in Tennessee. While sports betting has been legal since 2019, there’s been almost no movement in the legislature to also regulate real money online casinos. In fact, there is a rather pronounced stance against the legislation, at least for the time being.

Georgia

Hopes for legal Georgia online casinos are also quite low, at least in the immediate future. As far as the political climate is concerned, there is currently a rather strong opposition to the idea of legalization. The state is yet to legalize sports betting, which would be the first and important step, but even those efforts have been largely unsuccessful.

South Carolina

South Carolina online casinos don’t seem to be in the plans for the near future, either. There have been no real attempts to legalize online casinos in the state. Only recently, South Carolina has started considering the idea of legalizing sports wagering, and that may be in the cards, but regulated online casinos are at least several years away.

Most Popular Games Available at North Carolina Online Casinos

The best North Carolina online casinos offer a variety of games in one place. The main goal is to cater to as wide an audience as possible, without forcing them to switch sites. So, at all our recommended casinos, you’ll find everything from classic slots to live dealer games, many of which are independently audited for fairness by third-party agencies.

Slots

Slots are the most popular of all casino games out there. North Carolina is no exception in this regard, as most players still gravitate toward online slots due to their potential to produce huge payouts even at the smallest of stakes. If slots are your cup of tea as well, check out Wild Casino and its rich gaming library.

Blackjack

A true casino classic, blackjack is a popular card game that features the perfect mix of skill and luck, attracting all types of players, from complete amateurs to hardened pros. Rules are simple, but there are many different variations of the game, with interesting side bets and jackpots to add more excitement for those who need it. In North Carolina, the best online casino for blackjack fans is BetUS.

Roulette

Equally as popular as blackjack, roulette is a table game that attracts players who enjoy adrenaline. NC online casinos offer different types of roulette, from classic, single-zero games, to novelty variations with special win multipliers and progressive jackpots. Wild Casino offers over 20 online roulette games for you to try your luck with.

Baccarat

Baccarat is a card game that’s very popular with high stakes gamblers. Rules are simple: make a hand that’s as close to a total of nine as possible and beat the other hand. There is virtually no strategy involved, but this doesn’t take away anything from the game’s excitement, especially when bets are big. BC Game offers a good selection of different online baccarat variants.

Craps

A hugely popular dice game, craps has found its way from live casino floors to the virtual space. These days, players at North Carolina casinos online can enjoy the game in electronic and live formats alike, with a much wider range of stakes than at any live venue. If craps is your game of choice, we recommend Wild Casino.

Video Poker

Video poker machines have been around a long time, but even today, they enjoy a lot of popularity among North Carolina online casino players. Mixing luck and skill and offering familiar rules and hand rankings, these games simply never go out of style. Check out Black Lotus Casino for a great selection of video poker variants like Jacks or Better, Deuces Wild, Tens or Better, Aces & Faces, and more.

Live Casino

Modern online casinos in North Carolina offer rich live casino sections with flesh and blood dealers hosting popular games like blackjack, roulette, baccarat, poker, and more. These games give you a chance to enjoy a lifelike atmosphere of a brick-and-mortar casino without leaving your home, and BC Game offer hundreds of live dealer games available around the clock.

Other Casino Games in NC

In the casual game or specialty game sections of North Carolina online casinos, you’ll find an few other gaming options you won’t always find in land-based casinos. These include games with lottery, Keno, Bingo, and arcade game mechanics. Here are a few of the most popular of those games.

Bingo

Several casinos offer a good selection of bingo games. Whether you want to pick your own numbers or let the RNG do the picking for you, these are great for some fast-paced action, often offering big jackpots if you get lucky.

Scratch Cards

If you are looking for some instant action, scratch cards are the answer. Featuring a wide array of themes, many of which draw on popular slots, scratchers are just as popular in their electronic format as they are in their paper version.

Crash Games

The original Crash appeared in 2014, but it was the official Aviator game released by Spribe in 2019 that took the world by storm. Since then, Aviator gambling sites are an obsession with casual game aficionados. A host of crash game knockoffs also proliferate, so most top North Carolina online casinos have a crash games section nowadays.

Plinko

Plinko is another popular casino game that doesn’t involve any strategy. It’s all based on luck, but when those balls start tumbling down, the excitement builds up quickly, and some variations of the game have huge win multipliers that keep players coming back.

Best Promotions Listed at the Top NC Online Casinos

To enjoy the best experience at traditional and online sweepstakes casinos in North Carolina, it is important to find the sites with best bonuses and most valuable promotions to give you more bang for your buck. This will help your bankroll last longer and give you more opportunities to win big.

Deposit Match

Deposit match bonuses are offered to new players, usually doubling their initial deposit. So, if you put in $500, the casino will give you another $500 to play with. These are usually the most valuable promotions you’ll find at online casinos, and Raging Bull stands out in this category with its massive welcome bonus worth up to $2,500 and very player-friendly wagering requirements.

Free Spins

Free spins are another very popular way for casinos to reward their players and keep them engaged. The way it works is that you’ll receive a certain number of spins to use on a slot, and each spin will have a certain base value like $0.10, $0.20, or more. Anything you win is added directly to your cash balance or to your bonus funds. If you enjoy spinning slots and are looking for some free spins, Black Lotus has many offers of this type up for grabs.

Cash Reloads

Cash reload bonuses are quite similar to deposit match offers. The main difference is that these are available to existing players at the best North Carolina online casinos, giving you a chance to boost your bankroll quickly. BC Game stands out as one of the operators to offer frequent cash reloads for its players.

Rebates

Especially popular among higher stakes players, rebates are casino promotions that give back a percentage of losses over a certain period. They can be anything from 10% all the way up to 100%, usually with a capped maximum. Wild io Casino is a very solid pick for regular rebate offers for fans of live dealer games.

VIP/Loyalty Programs

Just like in any other industry, loyalty programs at online casinos are designed to reward the most loyal of players. Based on how much you play, what your usual stakes are, and what games you prefer, these programs can be quite rewarding, unlocking special bonuses, additional rebates, and cash prizes. If you’re looking for a quality VIP program in the state, Wild Casino is one of the top choices.

No Deposit Bonuses

With no deposit bonuses, players are given some casino cash to play with and there are no strings attached. You don’t need to deposit any funds of your own, so it’s basically a free shot to try and get lucky. These are usually offered to new players, but they are often used as a tool to bring back existing players as well, which is a strategy used by BC Game.

Responsible Gambling in North Carolina

While online gambling can be a lot of fun, it’s important to recognize the risks associated with it as well. Things can get out of control, and it is essential for players (and those close to them) to have access to the right tools and resources to help them.

If you need assistance or advice on problem gambling, we bring you the list of helpful websites and phone numbers that are always available:

North Carolina Council on Problem Gambling (336-370-6952) – find helpful advice and guides on how to battle against and overcome the gambling addiction.

(336-370-6952) – find helpful advice and guides on how to battle against and overcome the gambling addiction. National Problem Gambling Helpline (1-800-GAMBLER) – 24/7 access to free chat with experts who can help guide you through all sorts of gambling-related issues.

NC Problem Gambling Program (877-718-5543) – a specialized program offering education, prevention, and treatment options for problem gambling.

Have You Found Your New Favorite North Carolina Online Casino?

There are a myriad of options available to all fans of North Carolina online casinos. Our top choice is BetWhale, one of the most reliable sites offering their services in the state. Sign up at BetWhale to gain access to all the popular games, valuable promotions, and much more.

If you’re ready to join the action with thousands of others and try your luck, pick one of our recommended casinos, sign up, and start your adventure. The exciting world of online casinos is at your fingertips!