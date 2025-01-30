When you think about video game festivals and conferences in Australia, you’d be forgiven for jumping straight to the big-name events like PAX or GCAP. But venture forth to Adelaide, South Australia, and you’ll find that there’s another contender – one that has been steadily growing over the last few years to become a must-see event on the annual gaming calendar.

SAGE: South Australian Game Exhibition, may only be in relative infancy compared to some of the longer standing events, but don’t let that fool you. Over the past three years, the event has grown exponentially both in scale and reputation, with fans and industry members alike coming from all over Australia and the world to see what the Adelaide scene has to offer. And uniquely (and perhaps most excitingly) – it’s completely FREE.

SAGE is a full-scale exhibition of talent, games and industry insights – whether you swing by to check out some of the showcased indie games, strike up a conversation with a local developer to learn about their process, or pop in to listen to one of the many fascinating panels and talks from industry experts, there’s a lot to offer burgeoning developers and video game fans alike.

Above all, this initiative from the South Australian Film Corporation (SAFC) provides a much-needed platform that amplifies the voices and talents of the local community. SAGE is a feast for gamers and developers, sure. But beyond that, it’s an opportunity.

A turning point for local industry

One of the most challenging things for indie developers in Australia is breaking through and getting publicity for their games – especially if you live and work outside of Sydney or Melbourne. With fewer events and resources allocated to game development outside these hubs, the climb to a successful release can be steep – and while the view at the peak can be worth it, the path can sometimes feel strenuous.

Showcases and exhibitions are the easiest way for games to start building that public momentum, with events like SAGE providing a platform for developers to show off their incredible work in a legitimised fashion. According to organisers, SAGE 2025 features a massive 37 South Australian made games on display to see and play, including 14 new game studios showcasing at SAGE for the first time. This mammoth display of local talent is instrumental in developing the careers and reputation of Adelaide-based devs.

For SAGE Exhibitor Jonathon Anderson-Wills, founder of Jonniemadeit, the opportunity to showcase at SAGE is a turning point for indie developers. “Breaking through as an indie dev and getting your games noticed is a huge challenge,” he told GamesHub. “Events like SAGE make all the difference, as they give developers like me a chance to put my artwork out there and share it with a passionate community.”

“The first time I went to SAGE in 2023, I didn’t show any work – I just remember seeing all these amazing indie games on display and thinking to myself, ‘I can do this’,” he said. “Someone close to me gave me the nudge I needed to put myself out there, and I ended up submitting my work. To my surprise, my game Uncle Unco won an award!”

The award in question was the SAGE: Elevate Award, for the best game in the event’s Elevate section. With a prize of $1,000 of legal services provided by SAGE partner Cam Rogers Legal, winning this award grants developers the opportunity to access resources that may have been slightly out of reach, and provides a foothold of support both in terms of publicity and legal backing. This is complemented by the SAGE Best in Exhibition Award, which carries a $2,000 cash prize from the SAFC for the best game on show overall – a prestigious honour that last year went to We Made A Thing Studios for their game Box Knight.

One of the best things about attending an event like SAGE is the knowledge that you’re getting in on the ground floor of some of the country’s coolest up-and-coming games. Supporting the local industry is paramount to seeing it thrive, and each layer of support – from financial backing to legal advice to social media sharing – goes a long way in building that reputation for excellence.

Mark Bracken, CEO of Big Ant Studios (the Platinum sponsor of SAGE for two years running), is a proud advocate of the local industry. “Companies like Big Ant are essentially the training grounds for future development studios – we are passionate about what we do, and to help the local community grow is deeply important to us,” he told GamesHub. “It is our goal to help ensure the future of video games production here in SA and Australia. Through SAGE, it’s important that we can educate the public about the video games industry, that this is a great career path, and it’s open to many disciplines.”

“The support I’ve received from the local games industry in 2024 has allowed me to take what I do more seriously as a career,” said Anderson-Wills. “For me, [SAGE] is not just about showing off my games. It’s about meeting other like-minded individuals. We share ideas and learn from one another. I believe it’s also a great way to celebrate the upcoming talent we have in Adelaide.”

So, what’s on at SAGE 2025?

Got a hankering to play some games, stat? Understandable, we’re hyped too. With nearly 40 exhibitors showcasing brand new games at SAGE, there’s a whole host of things to see. Check out the selection video below for some sneak peeks at participating games and studios at SAGE 2025.

Last year, GamesHub had the privilege of heading down to Adelaide to check out the games first-hand – writing of the experience, “developers from South Australia gathered at Adelaide Studios to show off their latest projects – spooky streaming-themed horror games, endless chicken runners, squirrel-starring adventures, cutesy stealth games, and more” – and this year we will be returning again to get a closer look at the games included in the above video.

Not only will you be able to play these games and chat to the developers first-hand, there will also be ample opportunity to hear about their journeys in a bit more detail in the SAGE Advice discussion panels program. This program of free talks runs across both days of SAGE, with a special “Game Changers: SA Developer Showcase” each day featuring a range of local devs, providing an opportunity for them to share their insights, experiences and the creative processes behind their work.

In addition to the showcase panels, the SAGE Advice program also features a whole host of industry-forward talks that are set to provide insight into making it in the industry. Some must-see talks include Opportunities for Developers: Funding, Publishing, Getting Started; Made in SA: Celebrating South Australia’s Most Legendary Games (chaired by GamesHub’s own Steph Panecasio; and Resilience and Innovation: Thriving in the Evolving Games Industry. Check out the full program here.

SAGE 2025 is also a chance for returning developers to make a mark with new projects. For Anderson-Wills, this means debuting something completely different.

“This upcoming SAGE, I’m thrilled to debut our latest project called Plumbo,” he said. “I’m also looking forward to catching up with other devs and seeing what they’ve been working on. It’s always inspiring to see the creativity and passion everyone brings to the event – plus, having developers and friends come from all over Australia makes it even more exciting.”

Check it out for yourself

SAGE is set to take place on the 7th and 8th of February, 2025, at the SAFC’s Adelaide Studios in Glenside, SA. With free entry and a whole host of games to get stuck into, SAGE is a must-see event for anyone interested in learning about game development, experiencing the local games community, or just having a bit of fun with some of the most exciting new talent that South Australia has to offer.

“Having been part of South Australia’s first video games developer Ratbag, I can say it’s a very proud moment for the South Australian video games industry to have reached a scale that events like SAGE can now exist in their own right,” said Bracken.

“Over the past couple of years, SAGE has grown to become an essential local video game community and showcase platform … Providing an opportunity for developers to demonstrate their latest creations, both publicly and to the media, is exactly how you support the local industry and set a foundation for future growth.”

Find out more about SAGE at sagameexhibition.com and claim your free ticket via the Adelaide Fringe website now.