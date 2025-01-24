SAGE 2025: Full panel schedule revealed

The team behind the South Australian Game Exhibition (SAGE) 2025 has revealed the full speaker lineup and panel schedule for the annual showcase, confirming an array of useful talks for those pursuing, or looking to pursue, a career in the games industry.

Speakers include industry veterans like Big Ant Studios COO Mark Bracken, Screen Australia Games Investment Manager Goldie Bartlett, CEO and Founder of Stella Maris Games Ted DiNola, experts from Flinders University, CDW Studios, and UniSA, and even GamesHub‘s own Managing Editor, Steph Panecasio, as well as friend of the site and GadgetGuy editor, Chris Button.

The panels will provide advice in a range of disciplines, and will also allow ample time for local South Australian game developers to show off their latest projects and discuss how they broke into the games industry.

Here’s the full list of panels, set to take place throughout the event:

FRIDAY, 7 FEBRUARY 2025

11.00 – 11.45am: Beyond Coding: Unlocking Diverse Skills for Life and Career through Games Education

12.15 – 1.00pm: Opportunities for Developers: Funding, Publishing, Getting Started

1.30 – 2.15pm: Resilience and Innovation: Thriving in the Evolving Games Industry

2.45 – 3.30pm: Made in SA: Celebrating South Australia’s Most Legendary Games

4.00 – 4.45pm: Game Changers: SA Developer Showcase I

SATURDAY, 8 FEBRUARY 2025

10.30 – 11.15am: Big Ant Studios Presents: How (and why) to Join a Games Studio

11.30 – 12.15pm: Kickstart Your Career: Education Pathways into Games

12.45 – 1.30pm: Drawn to It: Animation, Illustration, and Art in Games

1.45 – 2.30pm: Game Changers: SA Developer Showcase II

3.00 – 3.45pm: Specialising in Success: Bringing Your Skill Set to Game Development

You can learn more about each panel, and which speakers are on board, via the SAGE website.

As for what else to expect, SAGE 2025 will play host to a range of game demos from established and emerging South Australian game studios. There’ll be a record 37 exhibitors total, with 14 of those exhibitors being new to SAGE.

Currently, there’s actually a Steam celebration to support SAGE for those who can’t attend in person, with a bunch of cool demos available to play through. If you’re keen to get a taste of what South Australian game developers have to offer, you can now jump in to find out more.

Those able to attend SAGE 2025 in person can claim their free ticket via the Adelaide Fringe website. The show takes place from 7-8 February 2025 at Adelaide Studios in Glenside, South Australia.