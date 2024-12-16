SAGE 2025 game showcase confirms exhibitor lineup

Organisers for the South Australian Game Exhibition (SAGE) 2025 have confirmed a strong lineup of South Australian game studios set to show off their latest projects in the returning game showcase. Across the two days of SAGE 2025, attendees will be able to play a range of new and upcoming games, including titles like Power Rangers Mighty Force (Mighty Kingdom) and the lovely, tongue-in-cheek Beach Bums (Coastal Derrieres).

Over 35 games will be present and playable, with local developers getting a chance to showcase their talents and engage with a wide audience, as part of the Adelaide Fringe festival. As noted by SAGE, there are 14 new game studios showcasing for the first time during the event, with this providing an all-important hands-on opportunity to test their games.

GamesHub attended SAGE 2024 as a guest of the organisation team, and found it was a lively, colourful showcase of South Australian game development talent, with so many fantastic projects on show. SAGE 2025 aims to be bigger and brighter, with a more diverse array of games, and more opportunities for learning.

As noted, there’s an expanded program of “SAGE Advice” talks this year, with a range of developers and industry experts set to share their thoughts on entering the games industry, developing games, evolving technology, and more.

Here’s the full list of studios and games set to feature at SAGE 2025:

In addition, there will also be a range of smaller games on show in the SAGE Elevate Showcase:

What’s nice to see in this mix of games is there’s so many brand new projects set to be on show, with not much overlap between SAGE 2025 and SAGE 2024. For those who attended the show in 2024, there’ll be plenty of new projects to explore in a returning visit. According to organisers, this was intentional, to showcase the vast scope of talent in SA.

“South Australia’s games sector is an incredibly exciting industry that is growing rapidly,” Andrea Michael, SA Arts Minister said in a press release. “Our state is home to brilliant creative minds and the games industry presents significant opportunities for South Australia. The event brings together video game designers, studios, and fans to connect and collaborate.”

“After the huge success of this year’s SAGE: SA Game Exhibition which saw more than 2,000 people flock to the SAFC’s Adelaide Studios, the SAFC is thrilled to be presenting SAGE for a third exciting year in 2025, with a record number of SA studios exhibiting their video games across a packed two-day program,” Leanne Saunders, SAFC Head of Production and Development said.

“The SA games sector is brimming with inventive and skilled developers and artists, and SAGE offers a unique chance to play and experience their exciting original video games and bold creative concepts first-hand.”

SAGE 2025 takes place from 7-8 February 2025 at Adelaide Studios in Glenside, South Australia.