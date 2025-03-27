From angry tentacled monsters emerging from treasure chests, to the unforgiving whacks of a sweet-smelling tree’s sentient branches, rarely will you find a deckbuilder that keeps you on your toes quite like Shambles: Sons of Apocalypse.

Developed by Korean studio EXLIX and published by Gravity, Shambles: Sons of Apocalypse tells the story of a cluster of people emerging from a nuclear bunker for the first time in over 500 years. As the sun shines upon their face for the very first time, your character is tasked with venturing out into the unknown of the outside world to catalogue new creatures, people, books, and artefacts – and ultimately, find a way for their sheltered people to re-emerge safely and rebuild their lives.

While primarily a deckbuilder, Shambles: Sons of Apocalypse is also an ambitious, narrative-led adventure that features more than just cards. With extensive unlockable skill trees, equipment options in the achievement shop, character development, and more, there’s a scale to the game that encourages players to dive in deep and explore.

On top of that, the game accentuates the deckbuilder mechanic with a visual novel-like story that takes you by the hand and weaves a path through the potential devastation and discovery within a post-nuclear world. From comical remarks and observations from your teammates, through to downright diabolical twists (depending on your choices), the story blends elements of humour and charm with consequence in a way that feels authentic.

Screenshot: GamesHub

Choice is paramount, and not just in the deck

As with any deckbuilder, choosing the right cards in your maintenance phase is crucial when it comes to feeling prepared for your next adventure. Whether you opt for a deck oriented around exploration, or you progress through and discover decks that centre around magic, poisons or forbidden curses, there are plenty of customisation options that can create the ideal playstyle.

But in Shambles: Sons of Apocalypse, card choice isn’t the only time you’ll have to face tough decisions. Choosing between equipment options can mean life or death, choosing to attempt something without building your skills can decimate your HP , and choosing between destinations could see you losing the tracks of the team members you’ve been following – so it’s all the more important to consider every option.

Sure, later down the line, you might be able to make up for a step down the wrong path… But at what cost? In a single playthrough, you could find yourself accidentally sacrificing a companion, losing buckets of gold to a tricksy merchant, or getting walloped by a tree because your strength wasn’t up to scratch. The path ahead is never straightforward, so you’ll have to keep your wits about you.

Image: EXLIX / Gravity

With an abundance of options on the table, including over 300 cards, 100+ zones to explore and 200+ skills/equipment, every expedition feels like you’re taking on a new challenge – which, to be frank, goes a long way in the deckbuilder market these days. After all, in this world, consequences are real, choices are meaningful, and strategy is king.

Diving into Shambles: Sons of Apocalypse

Charting the world of Eustea is an undertaking that will test your bravery, gumption and strategic skills. Whether you’re a keen deckbuilding fan, a narrative devotee or simply a gamer who thrives on a post-apocalyptic romp through the world, Shambles: Sons of Apocalypse has neat genre elements for everyone.

The best news? Shambles: Sons of Apocalypse is set to release today, 27 March 2025, on Mobile (Google Play, iOS App Store), with a PC/Steam release later this year.

In the meantime, the PC demo is available to play on Steam – and if you manage to get through the entire thing, you’ll have the opportunity to face down the most dangerous foe of all: the developer! Word to the wise though, their health is high and their hits are harder than anything you’ll have faced before. Are you up for the challenge?