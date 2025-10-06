For a certain kind of JRPG fan, the name Trails in the Sky is special. It wasn’t a huge blockbuster; it was a cult classic that won our hearts the old-fashioned way: with incredible world-building, characters that felt like friends, and a story that took its sweet time in the best way possible. The original game was the quiet start of something epic, as it asked us to invest in the lives of two rookie adventurers, Estelle and Joshua Bright, as they took their first steps into a much larger world.

So, when a full, ground-up remake was announced – Trials in the Sky 1st Chapter – I felt that familiar mix of pure excitement and a little bit of worry. Seeing the world of Liberl brought to life with modern graphics sounded amazing. But could it recapture the magic of the original?

Having played the 2025 remake, I can say the answer is a resounding “yes.” The game is a massive critical and commercial success, ranking as one of the highest rated games of 2025 on Metacritic., and it is easy to see why.

The story is the same one we fell in love with: two junior “bracers” (think of them as freelance heroes) travel across their homeland on a training journey that spirals into a national conspiracy. However, this time, it has been rebuilt with a huge budget, clearly designed to be the new, definitive starting point for the entire Trails saga.

As someone who adored the original, the big question for me is this: In making the game prettier and more accessible, did they manage to keep the heart and soul that made it a classic? Let’s dive in.

Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter Review

The first thing you’ll notice is that Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter is absolutely gorgeous. The jump from the original’s charming 2D sprites to a fully 3D world is breathtaking. Built on the same engine as the newest Trails games, this is the best the series has ever looked. The character models are vibrant and expressive, and seeing beloved towns like Rolent and Ruan fully realized with a controllable camera is a dream come true.

Best of all, the loading screens between towns and the roads connecting them are gone, making the world feel like one big, seamless place to explore.

The sound has gotten a similar upgrade. The classic soundtrack has been beautifully rearranged (though you can switch back to the original if you’re a purist like me), and for the first time, the game has a full English voice cast. The actors, many of whom have voiced these characters in later games, do a fantastic job bringing the story to life. It’s not perfect—some scenes are voiced while others aren’t, which can be a little jarring—but hearing these characters speak is a huge win.

The gameplay has seen the biggest overhaul. The original’s slow, grid-based combat has been replaced with a fast-paced hybrid system. For easy fights, you can now whack monsters in real-time right on the map, which is a huge time-saver. For bosses and tougher enemies, the game switches to a modern turn-based system that borrows ideas from the popular Trails of Cold Steel games. For new players, this is a massive improvement that makes the game much less of a grind.

As a veteran, I have mixed feelings about this. I loved the chess-like strategy of the original. This new system is undeniably fun and flashy, but it trades some of that deliberate, tactical depth for speed. It’s a fair trade-off, but it does change the feel of the game.

Thankfully, one of the best and most unique systems from the original remains completely intact: the Orbment system. In Trails, you don’t learn magic by leveling up. Instead, you slot crystal-like gems called “Quartz” into a device, and combining them in different ways unlocks your spells. It’s a logic puzzle that makes character customization incredibly deep and rewarding. In a remake full of smart changes, the smartest decision Falcom made was leaving this system alone. It’s the strategic heart of the game, and I’m so glad it’s still here.

Trails in the Sky Story

This is where things get complicated for us old-heads. The original English version of Trails in the Sky is famous for its incredible localization by XSEED Games. The script was witty, full of personality, and gave the characters, especially our hero Estelle, a spunky, unforgettable voice. It took some creative liberties with the Japanese text to capture the spirit of the story, and for many of us, that script is the game.

The 2025 remake features a brand-new script from a different publisher and takes a different approach. It’s a more literal, faithful translation of the original Japanese text, aiming for accuracy and consistency with the rest of the massive series.

On its own, the new script is perfectly fine. But for veterans, the change is impossible to ignore. Some of the original’s unique charm and humor feel lost. There’s one famous early scene where Estelle’s dad brings home a mysterious boy, Joshua, and calls him a “present.” In the original translation, Estelle’s hilarious, character-defining response is, “Why is my present a BOY?!” In the remake, it’s changed to the more literal, “Who is this boy?!.”

It might seem like a small thing, but that one change perfectly illustrates the difference. The new script is more accurate, but the old one had more punch. It feels like meeting up with a childhood friend who’s become a bit more serious over the years.

The new script also suffers from some noticeable typos and grammatical errors, which suggests it was rushed to meet a deadline. New players won’t notice a thing, but for those of us who have the old lines memorized, it’s the remake’s biggest stumble.

Is This Trails in the Sky Remake the Definitive Version?

So, after all that, is the Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter remake the definitive version? The answer depends entirely on who you are.

For Newcomers

Absolutely. If you’ve ever been curious about the Trails series but were put off by the old graphics and slow gameplay, this is the perfect entry point. It’s a stunningly beautiful, modern JRPG with a fantastic story and lovable characters. All the old barriers to entry have been removed.

At a time where 90% of video gamers have picked up a remaster in the last year – with 85% of those having never played the original game – this should be near the top of your list.

But there’s one huge warning: Trails in the Sky is famous for ending on one of the most brutal cliffhangers in gaming history. If you finish this game, you will be desperate to know what happens next. The problem is that the remake of the sequel, Trails in the Sky SC, won’t be released for at least another year. You’ll be left with the choice of waiting or jumping to the old PC version of the sequel, which will feel like a massive step backward in every way. It’s a tough spot to be in, and the remake’s single biggest flaw.

For Veterans

For those of us returning to Liberl, this remake is a must-play. Seeing this world and these characters brought to life with such care and beauty is an absolute joy. It’s a wonderful trip down memory lane and a fresh way to experience a story we already love.

However, it can’t fully replace the original. That classic XSEED script is just too iconic and too tied to the game’s identity for many of us. The original PC version, with its unique personality and purely strategic gameplay, is still an essential experience.

Think of the remake as a fantastic companion piece—a “Director’s Cut.” It’s arguably the better game, with its modern polish and quality-of-life features. But the original, with its legendary script, might still be the better story. Either way, it’s a privilege to have two incredible ways to experience the beginning of one of the greatest JRPG adventures ever told.