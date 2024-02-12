News

 > Opinions & Analysis > PC

SteelSeries’ Arctis Nova 7 Dragon Edition is a snazzy beast

SteelSeries rings in the Lunar New Year with a well-designed new headset.
12 Feb 2024
Leah J. Williams
steelseries arctis nova 7 dragon edition

PC

Image: SteelSeries

Share Icon

SteelSeries is celebrating the 2024 Lunar New Year with the arrival of a snazzy new headset: the Arctis Nova 7 Dragon Edition, which sports a dark red and gold colour palette, and a dragon scale design. Notably, the headset has been designed in collaboration with designers and managers of Chinese and Taiwanese heritage to ensure the headset design is authentic, and not merely using the aesthetics of culture for flourish.

After a week hands-on with the headset, thanks to the SteelSeries team, it’s fair to say the Arctis Nova 7 Dragon Edition shines – and that’s it a worthy addition to the Arctis Nova family. This is essentially a design revamp with all the base features of the Arctis Nova 7: full-bodied audio quality with a nice base and crisp tones, 360 degree spatial audio, strong battery life, and multiple connections (wired, wireless over Bluetooth, and 2.4GHz) for easy use.

It’s also very comfortable – one of the most comfortable headsets I’ve had the chance to test. It’s got plush earcups which are small and comfortable, and the dragon scale patterned headband is soft and supportive, even after hours of wear. This inner lining is also adjustable, which is a rare feature in the headsets I’ve tested.

Read: The SteelSeries Alias proves professional audio doesn’t need to be complex

steelseries arctis nova 7 dragon edition
Image: GamesHub

Of course, its other most striking feature is the design itself, which looks very neat in person. The red shade of the headset is fairly subtle – more a crimson-maroon colour – with shades of shiny white-gold on its earcups. The dragon design is a nice touch, and again, it’s great to know it was designed with cultural authenticity in mind.

Per details revealed by SteelSeries, the design centres around Lóng, the Chinese dragon who represents one of the twelve Zodiac animals. “The dragon’s body wraps around the Chinese character for ‘dragon’ and sits atop a stack of lucky clouds (xiángyún),” SteelSeries said. “Hidden beneath the dragon that is emblazoned on the speaker plates, a circular version of the Chinese character for good fortune (Fú) adorns the ear cups, while the headband takes the shape of a dragon’s scales.”

There is also a secondary pair of magnetic earcup coverings with the SteelSeries logo included – although the dragon design is too cool to put away in the box.

With its detailed design and colourway, and its suite of features, the Arctis Nova 7 Dragon Edition is a lovely addition to the Arctis Nova headset lineup – and while you shouldn’t rush out to replace your basic model just for a spot of great design, it’s certainly a tantalising new option in the series.

A SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7 Dragon Edition was provided to GamesHub for the purposes of these impressions.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

PC Features Culture PlayStation Xbox Nintendo Game Development Mobile Education & Student News News
More
Two protagonists from the Life is Strange game
?>
Opinions & Analysis

Gendered design and how it shapes our perspective on video games

Talking about gender and video games shouldn't just be about character identification, but a way to unpack the entire identity…

Savannah Hollis
The Sims: Medieval, depicting a Sim feeding a blue pit beast.
?>
Opinions & Analysis

An argument in favour of throwing Sims to The Pit Beast

There's a simple pleasure in chucking your annoying Sims into a hole in the ground.

Steph Panecasio
Kirby and the Forgotten Land is a great co-op game to play with your partner
?>
Features

How to play co-op games with your partner (without arguing)

Playing co-op games with your loved one is a great way to spend time together, so long as you don't…

Stephanie Eslake
ds games nintendo switch
?>
Opinions & Analysis

Tamagotchi Connection Corner Shop is a wholesome gem worth playing

The Tamagotchi Connection Corner Shop franchise should never be forgotten.

Leah J. Williams
World of Warcraft The World Within
?>
Opinions & Analysis

There's finally new hope for World of Warcraft

After several missteps, Blizzard finally seems to be building the right foundations for World of Warcraft's future.

Seamus Byrne
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login