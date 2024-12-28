Looking back on MIGW memories has us feeling nostalgic

Here at GamesHub, we’re a nostalgic bunch. We’re forever replaying the games of our childhoods, looking back fondly on the early years of our gaming careers, and staunchly defending early instalments of our favourite games (whether they deserve to be defended or not – justice for The Witcher 2).

So when we held a competition asking you, our lovely readers, to share your favourite memories from Melbourne International Games Week (MIGW) over the past ten years of its existence, it was a surprisingly emotional time.

It’s immediately clear to see how important MIGW has been to the local gaming community, with so many moments immortalised in our collective memories. Perhaps what was most moving, however, is how many of these moments were small, quiet instances.

Sure, MIGW is known for being a powerhouse of events, community and vibrant non-stop fun, but it’s in those quiet moments that we reflect on what’s valuable. We got a lot of warm and fuzzy feelings out of these, so we wanted to share a couple with you. Who knows, maybe you’ll resonate with some of them too!

“The true spirit of MIGW made manifest…”

“The best parts of MIGW have always been the moments you don’t expect, found in between the carefully managed events that drive the week. Standing in Fed Square after Parallels in 2023, a live performance of the Cult of the Lamb soundtrack was abruptly drenched by a rainstorm. It was like a switch got flipped in the crowd. An open air rave broke out, attendees dancing in the pouring rain to video game tunes. It was the true spirit of MIGW made manifest, the joy of games, community, of being caught in a storm, and of always making the best of it.”

“A movement of creative misfits…”

“After spending some time in the PAX Indie showcase, I had a melancholic dinner at a ramen bar, watching people enter a warehouse afterparty. It made me think of how video games are now the equivalent of the alternative music scene of the early 90’s: a counter-cultural movement of creative misfits united by an artform, collectively pushing the medium into bold new directions, telling new stories of their unique experiences and perspectives in life.”

“Make memorable experiences for not only fans of the game…”

“Everything Cult of the Lamb has done at MIGW has been incredible. Last year they held a ritual rave party, this year it was a legitimate wedding. They have such cool ideas about how to make memorable experiences for not only fans of the game, but people who might not even be gamers. It feels like they are on the forefront of how to make strange, niche indie games into mainstream cultural moments.”

“Totally unhinged discussions…”

“Staying at PAX until after the sun’s gone down and witnessing all the late night panels is always a delight. They’re all either totally unhinged discussions, inventive stage shows, or live video game music performances – and sometimes more than just one of these! It’s such a great time to see all the weird and wonderful ways that video games have inspired people and entertainers to create their own art about games.”

“Some of the fondest memories I have…”

“MIGW 2016 was MASSIVE. A bunch of online friends were down for PAX, so we hit up ACMI, Bartronica and as many game-related events in the lead up as possible. That year I was also selected to compete in the Omegathon at PAX, being eliminated in the 4th round because of BOP-IT (never forgive, never forget)! 5 days of some of the fondest memories I have.”

“The forbidden juice…”

“Has to be the time I got tattooed the day before PAX, and the second skin decided to leak the forbidden juice in the middle of the show floor.”

Okay, fine, that last one just made us giggle a little. Tattoos before a convention? We’ve all been there, and it ain’t pretty.

But the point still stands – MIGW has brought a wild amount of people together, from completely different walks of life, and yet we all share the same sense of community and respect for the event that enables us to come together.

Maybe it’s because it’s the end of the year, but we’re pretty stoked to be able to share these with you and reflect on some of the coolest moments we’ve experienced together.