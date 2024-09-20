News

Dragon Age: The Veilguard’s art style defies social media’s initial skepticism

Dragon Age: The Veilguard's art style is crisp, detailed, and ultimately defies social media's initial skepticism.
20 Sep 2024 1:00
Steph Panecasio
Dragon Age: The Veilguard art style

Image: Bioware

When Dragon Age: The Veilguard had its first trailer drop, so too did a number of people’s expectations. Not because the gameplay wasn’t tight-looking, or because they’d gotten a sense the story would be bad. Not even because they weren’t keen for another iteration. It was almost exclusively because they had concerns about the art style.

On social media, the outcry centred on the fact the aesthetic seemed to lean more cartoonish, compared to the realism that players have come to expect from the franchise (seemingly forgetting that historically, the trailers have always experimented a little with aesthetics).

While opinions on the matter should barely register in the face of what promises to be one of the biggest games of 2024, having since played a preview of Dragon Age: The Veilguard, I can safely say this: the art style of the game won’t disappoint you.

Read: Dragon Age: The Veilguard Preview – defying the loftiest expectations

Arlathan Forest, Dragon Age: The Veilguard
Image: Bioware

Why Dragon Age: The Veilguard‘s aesthetic hits the mark

From the sweeping vistas of new cities like Minrathous and Treviso, to the depth of the detail found in the very characters themselves, it’s clear the team behind Dragon Age: The Veilguard has an eye for details. To demonstrate this, I’ll go over each of the main three complaints shared on social media.

1. “Goofy looking” enemies

The chief issue many critics have called out is how the darkspawn depicted in the trailer look more goofy than scary. While I’m personally always in favour of a goofy little guy (and “freak mode” is a GamesHub mainstay), I can confirm from playing the preview that the enemies faced in the game are, for the most part, genuinely grim.

The Dragon Age franchise has never shied away from the gore and grossness of battle, and this sequel holds true to those ideals. Getting up close and personal with a darkspawn will show that no matter how bulgy their eyes are, they’re scary beasts that will happily rend you limb from limb without discretion.

2. “Cartoonish” companions

Comparisons to Overwatch and League of Legends were at the forefront when it came to discussion of the companion characters after that first trailer. While this settled a bit more once the gameplay trailer released, it still lingered as a potential concern for some.

With the game’s developers confirming that all the NPCs and assorted characters were built in the game’s own character creation screen, there’s a continuity of detail that comes with that. The character creator is one of the most extensive we’ve seen in recent years, with a cavalcade of options, down to sclera colour and cataracts.

The design of the companions is incredibly detailed. Their facial expressions, skin textures and features feel realistic in their own way – and yes, even when they’re wounded, it looks legitimate. All those fans who lusted over Astarion in Baldur’s Gate 3 when he was all banged up? They’ll be stoked.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard art style Bellara companions
Image: Bioware

3. “Not-so-edgy” environments

The Dragon Age franchise has always revolved around battle-hardened worlds, where heroes face down darkness the likes of which we’ll never experience in real life. But that doesn’t mean there isn’t an inherent beauty that exists in those worlds, beneath the chaos.

So far, Dragon Age: The Veilguard has some of the most stunning vistas and environments I’ve seen. The lighting is top notch, with environmental textures that feel like you could reach out and touch them. Walking through Minrathous in the rain feels the right blend of dank and delightful, with luminous puddles and rain-soaked stones proving very realistic.

Read: Dragon Age: The Veilguard officially launches in October 2024

Grimdark themes and the use of colour aren’t mutually exclusive. In fact, sometimes having that hint of colour makes the stakes seem all that much higher – it gives you something worth protecting, worth saving.

While I can’t speak to the entirety of the game just yet, my experience with Dragon Age: The Veilguard so far has well and truly allayed all the concerns I’d had around the game’s art style. Sure, the full game might turn around and completely throw me off with something unexpected, but at least for now, I wouldn’t stress.

Electronic Arts provided flights and accommodation to GamesHub in order to play Dragon Age: The Veilguard and interview developers. Electronic Arts did not have oversight of this article. 

Steph Panecasio

Steph Panecasio is the Managing Editor of GamesHub. An award-winning culture and games journalist with an interest in all things spooky, she knows a lot about death but not enough about keeping her plants alive. Find her on all platforms as @StephPanecasio for ramblings about Lord of the Rings and her current WIP novel.

PC Features Culture PlayStation Xbox Nintendo Game Development Board Games Mobile Hardware
