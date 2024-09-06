Ace Attorney Investigations Collection provides hope for region exclusives

Ace Attorney Investigations 2: Prosecutor’s Gambit was a Japan-exclusive adventure for more than a decade. Despite the global fandom around the Ace Attorney series, one of its most-acclaimed games was out of reach for English-speaking fans, and with each passing year, it seemed less likely that an official translation would ever release.

At the time, the high cost of localisation was cited as a reason for the absence of a Western port. While the franchise’s fandom was passionate, the financial return meant a translation likely wouldn’t be worthwhile. Realistically, the timing of the game’s release also contributed – it released for Nintendo DS just a few weeks before the launch of the Nintendo 3DS.

While it was reportedly one of the top-selling games in Japan at launch, its popularity dropped in the following weeks, as attention turned to new games for the Nintendo 3DS. There was very positive word of mouth for the game, and prominent Japanese review websites shared high critical praise for its story, its snappy turnabout arguments, and its overall gameplay.

Regardless of this reception, it was seemingly assumed that Prosecutor’s Gambit would not turn a profit in non-Japanese regions, and so, it was left aside. English-speaking fans begged for localisation for years, to no available.

In 2014, those same fans took it upon themselves to correct this issue by developing a fan translation, hiring experienced folks to produce a high quality port that would finally allow English-speaking audiences to play the game. This translation was a major success, and for the longest time, it was the only way to experience Prosecutor’s Gambit in the West.

Ace Attorney Investigations Collection was a major surprise

In June 2024, long after this fact was accepted, Capcom revealed something miraculous: Ace Attorney Investigations Collection was on the way. Not only would this game include a remaster of Ace Attorney Investigations: Miles Edgeworth (which had already been translated for English-speaking audience), it would also include Ace Attorney Investigations 2: Prosecutor’s Gambit.

The game would no longer be a region exclusive. Everyone would finally be able to play an official translation, complete with refreshed graphics and gameplay.

Read: Ace Attorney Investigations Collection – Preview

Having spent weeks with this game, this version of Prosecutor’s Gambit is wonderful. With dual graphic modes, you can switch between “cartoony” and “classic” visuals to experience snappy criminal cases involving assassination attempts and dark, deep conspiracies, through a story which has largely held up well.

Like the rest of the Ace Attorney series, the game requires a high degree of brain power, as you weave your way through various clues, and attempt to piece together a plot of mystery and intrigue. You need to think deeply about your choices, and determine a valid path forward, to ensure justice is upheld.

But beyond being a strong, investigation-focussed narrative game, what is most remarkable about this version of Prosecutor’s Gambit is that it exists at all. The original game launched in 2011, and 13 years later, it’s finally available in official English-translated form. It should provide hope to anyone waiting for their own favourite region-exclusive games to launch in the West – someday, eventually.

There’s a surprising amount of popular games in this boat. Mother 3 is perhaps the most famous one. For nearly two decades, fans have begged Nintendo to bring this game to the West officially, but it seems it will never eventuate. Yo-kai Watch 4 and the Yo-kai Watch remaster for Nintendo Switch are two other big names on this exclusive list.

There’s an understandable frustration in fan requests for translation, as these video games exist, and can be purchased, but a language barrier means they’re so close, but so far. Yo-kai Watch 4 is available at a relatively affordable price via online storefronts. But unless you speak Japanese (or Traditional or Simplified Chinese with the Yo-kai Watch 4++ release) you’ll be fumbling in the dark, confused by dialogue, story, and controls. An opportunity exists to learn these languages, certainly, but with the time and knowledge investment required, this option remains relatively unapproachable to most.

Perhaps with enough patience, this major hurdle may be cleared, though. If we learn anything from Ace Attorney Investigations Collection, it’s that hope for localisation is never completely gone. It may be years down the track, but the biggest and brightest region-exclusive games may still reach the West some day, with enough passion backing their arrival.

As two of the best detective visual novel games around, the return of Ace Attorney Investigations: Miles Edgeworth and the English-language debut of Attorney Investigations 2: Prosecutor’s Gambit is most appreciated. But the return of Prosecutor’s Gambit in particular should be understood as a symbol of hope for anyone begging for a long-awaited game localisation. Never say never when it comes to video games.