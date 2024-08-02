Ace Attorney Investigations Collection has so far made me feel very stupid, and then, quite miraculously, very, very smart. This release for modern consoles comprises two iconic detective adventures originally for Nintendo DS – Ace Attorney Investigations: Miles Edgeworth and Ace Attorney Investigations 2: Prosecutor’s Gambit.

I’m convinced that folks who played the games in 2009 and 2011 (respectively) were much smarter than me, because the mysteries of these games initially had me so stumped, I was convinced my brains had fled. My preview of this release comprised only the first few chapters of each game – so embarrassingly, I was stumped very early on.

Take your time, think it through

The Ace Attorney series has a wonderfully complex logic to it that takes some time to warm up to. As it turns out, the Miles Edgeworth spin-off games continue that theme, with each of the game’s early puzzles refusing to hold your hand, as new quirks and rebuttals make themselves known.

For a brief rundown, the Miles Edgeworth-focussed Investigations series puts you in the shoes of the titular investigator as he runs aground of multiple crimes. Edgeworth’s tale begins with a murder in his home office that is only simple on the surface – and soon, a deeper conspiracy runs, as a mysterious thief emerges, and darker intentions become known. You must accompany Miles on his journey, as he tackles an array of criminal suspects, and works through cases that require cavern-deep thinking.

The first time I was forced to make a decision about when to push a suspect, and when to object to their testimony, I had only flies buzzing in my head.

Screenshot: GamesHub / Capcom

But after taking the time to breathe and understand more about the cadence of the game, I found each new mystery far more gratifying. It became less about mashing clues together while looking nervously at the game’s “health” bar, and more about properly analysing my surroundings, and piecing together clues in proper investigator fashion.

Read: Capcom celebrates Dino Crisis anniversary with dinosaur foot pic

This slowly unfolding drama has dazzled me so far. It’s also taught a lesson in patience. While I approached Ace Attorney Investigations Collection with a view to blast through puzzles, proving my superior brain matter, both games in this collection actually reward a more careful approach. It’s not about blitzing puzzles, it’s about piecing together clues, while taking time to understand them fully – to think through their implications, and what each clue adds up to.

Across multiple episodic cases, my favourite moments so far have been hearing testimony and rebuttal, and having zero clue about how to solve a puzzle – until each moment is pressed and broken down, and suddenly, the assumed narrative in my head has been blasted to pieces. Ace Attorney Investigations is excellent at holding its cards close, then splaying them out, one at a time, until the weight of its dramatic reveals means you’re screaming at your screen.

It’s a lot like a magic trick, as each case is pulled apart with fine tweezers – and of course, a confident smirk from Miles Edgeworth.

A new art style bolsters the action

For those who are familiar with the original Ace Attorney Investigations series, there’s plenty beyond solving the same cases to encourage a return. The headliner feature in this Nintendo Switch collection is a brand new art style and sleek modern mechanics, with both making investigations smoother and neater-looking.

For the purists, there’s a sleek pixel art style that maintains the look and feel of the original game, complete with refreshed graphics to give it a sense of smoothness. I primarily played the game in the modern “cartoony” art style, and I found that added a lot to my investigations. The artwork in this mode is vibrant and lovely, and it makes each case more like a cartoon episode. As an added benefit, this mode also well-illustrates scenery, so it’s easier to spot objects for investigation.

Screenshot: GamesHub / Capcom

The modern art style also allows for some fantastic, expressive movements from the game’s roster of heroes and fiends. The Ace Attorney games have always been known for their neat animations and particularly emotive faces, but with a modern lick of paint, this sense of style and dynamisms is elevated well. It’s completely over the top and ridiculous at times – and that’s what adds to the sense of satisfaction in delivering justice.

Investigators, start your engines

Even in its first few cases, Ace Attorney Investigations Collection has impressed me. From humble beginnings as a fly-brained no-hoper, across multiple cases and aggressive rebuttals, I feel I’ve keyed into the complex, layered logic flow of the game’s investigations.

I’ve still let Mr. Edgeworth down on multiple occasions, pointing out bits of evidence that don’t quite match up, and letting him take the blame for my poor thinking – but my wins are growing. With each case, I can see the secrets of the universe unlocking, as one twist leads to another.

Screenshot: GamesHub / Capcom

There really is no better feeling than knuckling down and solving the many puzzles these games present, and feeling the high as Miles Edgeworth shoves the truth in the face of naysayers. There might be an ironclad case against him – for example, when he’s found beside a dead body on an airplane – but with a flow of ready answers and interlinking clues, you can help him solve dastardly cases, and find justice for the innocent.

I’ve only taken baby steps into my investigator’s journey, thanks to game preview guidelines, but I’m now locked and loaded for increasingly stronger defences. Bring on the next case, I say. Let me at them.

Ace Attorney Investigations Collection launches for PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch on 6 September 2024.

A code was provided by the publisher for the purposes of this preview.