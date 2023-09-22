Xbox at Tokyo Game Show 2023: Every major announcement

The Xbox Digital Broadcast at the Tokyo Game Show 2023 was a relatively low-key affair, compared to the usual high-octane announcements we’re used to seeing from Microsoft – but despite its quieter nature, there was still plenty revealed at TGS, including new titles coming to Xbox Game Pass, and a fresh look at Swery65 and Suda51’s Hotel Barcelona.

There was even a surprise showcase for a new Fallout 76 expansion.

Here’s everything revealed during the Xbox Digital Broadcast at the Tokyo Game Show 2023.

Like a Dragon Gaiden, Like A Dragon Ishin!, and more coming to Xbox Game Pass

During the Xbox Digital Broadcast, a vast array of games were revealed to be getting Xbox Game Pass launches – with many of them announced as day one releases. Here’s the rundown of new games joining the subscription platform shortly:

Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy – 26 September 2023

– 26 September 2023 Mineko’s Night Market – 26 October 2023 (on launch)

– 26 October 2023 (on launch) Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name – 9 November 2023 (on launch)

– 9 November 2023 (on launch) Persona 5 Tactica – 17 November 2023 (on launch)

– 17 November 2023 (on launch) Like a Dragon: Ishin! – Later in 2023

– Later in 2023 Persona 3 Reload – 2 February 2024 (on launch)

– 2 February 2024 (on launch) Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes – 23 April 2024 (on launch)

Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy was also announced as coming to Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Windows PC in early 2024.

Swery65 and Suda51’s Hotel Barcelona gets announce trailer

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen>

Hotel Barcelona, the previously-announced collaboration between famed game designers Swery65 and Suda51 was given its first trailer at the Tokyo Game Show 2023. This revealed a wild-looking “2.5D slasher parodic action game” that features alien beings, AI sharks, serial killers, and a whole lot of style. It’s pretty much exactly what you’d expect from a game created by Swery65 and Suda51.

The game launches for Xbox Series X/S in 2024.

Fallout 76 is heading to Atlantic City

Image: Bethesda Game Studios

As revealing during the Xbox Digital Broadcast, Fallout 76 is getting a brand new location in future. It’s known as Atlantic City, and it appears to be inspired by gambling halls – much like the setting of Fallout: New Vegas.

“Atlantic City has stacked the deck with new content including new locations, new factions, new creatures, new missions, and new rewards. Plus, a flush casino where our Wastelanders can test their luck,” Jonathan Rush, art director on Fallout 76 teased during the show.

The new location will arrive via the Fallout 76 Public Test Server on 3 October 2023.

New trailers: Infinity Strash, Palworld, Forza Motorsport

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen>

A number of games received short new trailers during the Xbox Digital Broadcast at the Tokyo Game Show 2023, including Forza Motorsport, Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai, Palworld, and Mineko’s Night Market.

Here’s what each trailer revealed:

Forza Motorsport got a new trailer spotlighting the game’s Japanese Hakone track, which features cherry blossoms and a sharp turnpike that should prove to be a challenge.

The Elder Scrolls Online got a fresh trailer that revealed it will be launching in Japan on Xbox consoles, will full Japanese localisation, on 15 November 2023.

Altheia: The Wrath of Aferi is a new action-adventure game starring a warrior named Lili, and a monk named Sadi – both of whom will need to use their skills to solve puzzles, and explore dangerous temples.

Exoprimal got a trailer revealing its new Ocean Platform map, fresh missions, rigs, costumes, and a crossover with Street Fighter 6 that includes unlockable Exosuit skins and animations based on Ryu, Guile, and Chun-Li. This content launches on 18 October 2023.

Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai got a new story trailer revealing more about its characters. The game launches on Xbox Series X/S and PC on 28 September 2023.

My Lovely Empress, the third game in the My Lovely series from Indonesian dev GameChanger Studio got a debut trailer at the Tokyo Game Show 2023. In this game, you’ll need to balance your subject’s needs with the good of your kingdom. It arrives on Xbox consoles and PC in 2024.

Octopath Traveler 2 got a brief showcase, where it was announced that the game will arrive on Xbox platforms in early 2024.

Palworld got a new trailer spotlighting its many monsters, worlds, gunplay, multiplayer functionality, and more. It arrives for Xbox and PC in 2024.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is getting the second of its three DLC expansions – known as Conqueror of Jiangdong – on 27 September 2023.

Party Animals is crossing over with the Ori series. Players who jump into the competitive brawler will be able to unlock special Ori and Naru skins.

PUBG Battlegrounds got a new trailer revealing its incoming Erangel map.

You can catch up with all the announcements from the Xbox Digital Broadcast at the Tokyo Game Show 2023 via YouTube.