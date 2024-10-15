News

Xbox Partner Preview returns on 17 October

Remedy Entertainment, Sega, 505 Games, and more will show off new trailers.
15 Oct 2024 11:39
Leah J. Williams
Xbox has announced a new Xbox Partner Preview showcase for 17 October 2024, confirming it will be filled with news and trailers from third-party studios including Remedy Entertainment, Sega, and 505 Games. There will reportedly be “over a dozen” reveals during the event, with it set to last around 25 minutes.

In its announcement, Xbox confirmed Alan Wake 2‘s The Lake House DLC will be a major headliner, with a first look at gameplay set to be shown off. Given the reveal of previous DLC Night Springs was accompanied by a sudden launch, we anticipate this reveal will feature a surprise release date – or at the very least, confirmation of when it will arrive. Previously, Remedy provided an October 2024 launch window.

Read: Alan Wake 2: Night Springs is bizarre and brilliant in every way

In addition to Alan Wake 2, the Xbox Partner Preview will also feature the next trailer for Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, the excellently-titled Like a Dragon spin-off starring fan-favourite anti-hero, Goro Majima. Wuchang: Fallen Feathers will also appear, with a new trailer revealing a peek at this game’s many bosses.

Beyond these games, watchers can expect other “new game reveals, release date announcements, and fresh new gameplay from upcoming games.” Xbox Wire will post a bunch of new details and information about these mystery games following the show’s conclusion.

With over a dozen titles set to be featured, and only a rare few confirmed for the showcase, we anticipate there’ll be plenty of surprise games on show. You’ll just have to stay tuned to see what they are.

Xbox Partner Preview: How to watch in Australia and worldwide

Here’s when the Xbox Partner Preview airs around the world:

  • Australia – 4:00 am AEDT | 3:30 am ACDT | 1:00 am AWST (18 October)
  • New Zealand – 6:00 am NZDT (18 October)
  • United States – 10:00 am PT | 1:00 pm ET (17 October)
  • United Kingdom – 6:00pm BST | 5:00 pm GMT (17 October)

As usual, you’ll be able to tune in via the Xbox channels, including YouTube and Twitch. Stay tuned for all the latest news and reveals.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

