Xbox Partner Preview returns on 17 October

Xbox has announced a new Xbox Partner Preview showcase for 17 October 2024, confirming it will be filled with news and trailers from third-party studios including Remedy Entertainment, Sega, and 505 Games. There will reportedly be “over a dozen” reveals during the event, with it set to last around 25 minutes.

In its announcement, Xbox confirmed Alan Wake 2‘s The Lake House DLC will be a major headliner, with a first look at gameplay set to be shown off. Given the reveal of previous DLC Night Springs was accompanied by a sudden launch, we anticipate this reveal will feature a surprise release date – or at the very least, confirmation of when it will arrive. Previously, Remedy provided an October 2024 launch window.

Read: Alan Wake 2: Night Springs is bizarre and brilliant in every way

In addition to Alan Wake 2, the Xbox Partner Preview will also feature the next trailer for Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, the excellently-titled Like a Dragon spin-off starring fan-favourite anti-hero, Goro Majima. Wuchang: Fallen Feathers will also appear, with a new trailer revealing a peek at this game’s many bosses.

Beyond these games, watchers can expect other “new game reveals, release date announcements, and fresh new gameplay from upcoming games.” Xbox Wire will post a bunch of new details and information about these mystery games following the show’s conclusion.

With over a dozen titles set to be featured, and only a rare few confirmed for the showcase, we anticipate there’ll be plenty of surprise games on show. You’ll just have to stay tuned to see what they are.

Xbox Partner Preview: How to watch in Australia and worldwide

Here’s when the Xbox Partner Preview airs around the world:

Australia – 4:00 am AEDT | 3:30 am ACDT | 1:00 am AWST (18 October)

– 4:00 am AEDT | 3:30 am ACDT | 1:00 am AWST (18 October) New Zealand – 6:00 am NZDT (18 October)

– 6:00 am NZDT (18 October) United States – 10:00 am PT | 1:00 pm ET (17 October)

– 10:00 am PT | 1:00 pm ET (17 October) United Kingdom – 6:00pm BST | 5:00 pm GMT (17 October)

As usual, you’ll be able to tune in via the Xbox channels, including YouTube and Twitch. Stay tuned for all the latest news and reveals.