News

 > Xbox

Microsoft reportedly earned US $2.9 billion from Xbox Game Pass in 2021

A new report from Brazil's CADE has seemingly confirmed the console subscription revenue for Xbox Game Pass in 2021.
11 Oct 2022
Leah J. Williams
xbox game pass rival

Xbox

Image: Xbox / Microsoft

Share Icon

Brazil’s Administrative Council for Economic Defense (CADE) has just concluded its investigation and assessment of Microsoft’s planned acquisition of Activision Blizzard, with the final reports now being released to the public. As the investigation has progressed, several key stats about Microsoft have emerged – including the total number of Xbox One consoles sold in the last generation, compared to Sony’s PlayStation 4 – with the latest stats being rather surprising. While Microsoft consoles sales are unimpressive, the company is still seeing massive success via Xbox Game Pass.

According to the CADE report, Xbox Game Pass generated US $2.9 billion via console subscriptions only in 2021 – a fact spotted by reporters at Tweaktown.

This is a sizeable portion of the total Xbox revenue, which is noted as US $16.28 billion for 2021. As Tweaktown notes, this means around 18% of Microsoft’s total Xbox revenue comes from Xbox Game Pass, a service which is impressively lucrative.

Read: Xbox One reportedly sold only half as many units as PS4 in its lifetime

It’s not hard to see how this success came about. Xbox Game Pass has proved to be incredibly popular since it launched, with subscriber numbers reportedly around the 15-18 million mark, as of early 2022. The service provides a strong catalog of on-demand games to play, a number of solid new releases are added each month, and content is swapped out often – encouraging an active subscription.

With many first-party, blockbuster Xbox games also being available day one on the service, it’s an attractive prospect for players – and this devotion is reflected in the revenue totals.

It’s unclear how much of the subscription revenue is shared with the developers of the games on offer, but it’s likely at least a portion of these funds are funnelled back into the development industry.

As noted by Tweaktown, it’s important to keep in mind that PC Game Pass revenue is not included in this figure, and likely contributes to a much greater total for Game Pass overall. Regardless, it’s an impressive result, and one that effectively proves game subscriptions are here to stay.

Elsewhere, the CADE report also noted that Nintendo Switch Online brought in US $932 million in revenue in 2021, while EA Play (now part of Xbox Game Pass) garnered US $356 million in the same period.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

Culture Game Development News Nintendo PC PlayStation Uncategorized Xbox
More
World Boss PlaySide Studios
?>
News

Australian multiplayer shooter World Boss launches free in October 2022

A new free-to-play multiplayer FPS with some unique twists will enter Steam Early Access soon. An open beta is available…

Edmond Tran
overwatch 2 twitter mcdonalds
?>
News

McDonald's Australia is teasing a major Overwatch 2 collab

The official McDonald's Australia Twitter account is teasing a big collaboration.

Leah J. Williams
Persona 4 Golden Atlus
?>
News

Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden ports set for 2023

Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden are finally hitting Xbox and Nintendo in 2023.

Leah J. Williams
crash bandicoot wumpa league
?>
News

Wumpa League: New Crash Bandicoot could appear at TGAs

A new tease could indicate the imminent arrival of a fresh Crash Bandicoot game.

Leah J. Williams
Wayward Strand Golden Joystick Awards
?>
News

Wayward Strand, Cult of the Lamb nominated for Golden Joystick Awards

Two of Australia's best games from the past year have been nominated for 2022 Golden Joystick Awards. Here's how you…

Edmond Tran

Like this content?

Receive newsletters featuring leading industry job, news, opportunities and events

User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login