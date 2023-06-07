Xbox Game Pass – New Games for June 2023

The first wave of games for Xbox Game Pass in June 2023 have been revealed – and while it’s a fairly slim lineup for the month, there’s still a handful of gems to be found. Those in the mood for some skin-crawling horror will find what they’re looking for in Amnesia: The Bunker, a first-person adventure set in the first World War. If a light-hearted, surreal thriller is more your jam, then the odd, internet-inspired Hypnospace Outlaw is also worth a look – and its in-world spinoff game, Slayers X: Terminal Aftermath: Vengance of the Slayer is also available once you’re done.

There’s also Double Fine’s Stacking on the way for subscribers, a quirky little puzzle game featuring Russian dolls. Then you’ve got some farming sim goodness in Rune Factory 4 Special, and the wholesomeness of Dordogne (a day one release) to round out the early offerings for the month.

Here’s every game landing on Xbox Game Pass in the first wave of titles for June 2023.

Xbox Game Pass: Games arriving in June 2023

Chicory: A Colorful Tale (Console, PC, Cloud) – Available Now: ‘Chicory: A Colorful Tale is a top-down adventure game in a colouring book world where you can draw on anything. Use your painting powers to explore new places, solve puzzles, help your friends, and change the world!’

Farworld Pioneers (Console, PC) – Available Now: ‘Explore the universe in this open-world, sci-fi sandbox. Expand, exploit, and adventure alone or with friends in multiplayer servers of up to 32 players.’

Car Mechanic Simulator 2021 (Console, PC, Cloud) – Available 1 June: ‘Roll up your sleeves and immerse yourself in the highly realistic garage environment of Car Mechanic Simulator 2021. Start as a fresh owner of a car garage and work your way towards a service empire.’

Slayers X: Terminal Aftermath: Vengance of the Slayer (Console, PC, Cloud) – Available 1 June: ‘So you got what it takes to be a X Slayer?! 7 weapons, blood and gore, twisted music by Seepage & Psyko Syndikate, and maps where you can blow up everything.’

The Big Con (Console, PC, Cloud) – Available 1 June: ‘Hustle your way across ‘90s America as a runaway teen con artist. Choose who to grift and how to make your scratch as you sneak around, don disguises, and pick pockets in this comedic crime adventure. Ride the radical ’90s wave in all its plaid and payphone glory!’

Amnesia: The Bunker (Console, PC, Cloud) – Available 6 June: ‘Amnesia: The Bunker is a first-person horror game set in a desolate WW1 Bunker. Face the oppressing terrors stalking the dark corridors. Search for and use the tools and weapons at your disposal, while keeping the lights on at all costs. Overcome fear, persevere, and make your way out alive.’

Hypnospace Outlaw (Console, PC, Cloud) – Available 6 June: ‘Hypnospace Outlaw is a ’90s internet simulator in which you scour Hypnospace’s wide variety of weird and wonderful websites to hunt down wrongdoers, while also keeping an eye on your inbox, avoiding viruses and adware, and downloading a plethora of apps that may or may not be useful.’

Minecraft: Trails & Tales Update – Available 7 June: ‘Ride a camel, hatch a sniffer, and trim your armor. Find a cherry grove or an archeology site. Craft with bamboo, create mob sounds, and hang your signs. Store your books on the chiseled bookshelf, because every story matters!’

Rune Factory 4 Special (Console, PC, Cloud) – Available 8 June: ‘Venture outside the town gates to explore dangerous dungeons. Use swords, spears, staves, and other weapons and magic to personalise your battle tactics as formidable monsters await in trap-laden dungeons.’

Stacking (Console, Cloud) – Available 8 June: ‘From Tim Schafer’s Double Fine Productions, explore a vintage world inhabited by living Russian stacking dolls as you jump into more than 100 unique dolls and use their special abilities to solve a wide variety of puzzles & challenges.’

Dordogne (Console, PC, Cloud) – Available 13 June: ‘Available on day one with Game Pass: Immerse yourself in a unique narrative experience and explore the thousand summer colors of Dordogne as you revisit your childhood to uncover lost family secrets in this touching formative journey.’

Xbox Game Pass: Games leaving in June 2023

As always, a number of games are also leaving Xbox Game Pass in June 2023. The following titles will depart on 15 June 2023:

Bridge Constructor Portal

Chorus

Maneater

Mortal Shell

Serious Sam 4

Total War: Three Kingdoms

Xbox Game Pass is a monthly subscription service with a rotating array of new and classic games for Xbox consoles and PC. Find out more on the Xbox Game Pass website.