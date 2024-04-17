Another Crab’s Treasure, Manor Lords, and more come to Xbox Game Pass

The latest batch of Xbox Game Pass games for April 2024 have been announced, with a few neat surprising in the bunch. Chief amongst these is Another Crab’s Treasure, a cute Soulslike set in an undersea world, Have a Nice Death, a gothic roguelike starring an overworked reaper, and Manor Lords, a solo-developed medieval strategy game.

There’s also the next chapter of the Eiyuden Chronicle series, the delightful and twee Harold Halibut, and plenty of other neat adventures arriving on the subscription platform shortly.

Xbox Game Pass arrivals in late April 2024

Here’s the full list of games landing on Xbox Game Pass in the later half of April 2024.

Harold Halibut (Xbox Series X/S, PC, Cloud) – Available today: “Harold Halibut is a handmade narrative game about friendship and life on a city-sized spaceship submerged in an alien ocean.”

Orcs Must Die! 3 (Console, PC, Cloud) – Available 17 April: “Slice, burn, toss, and zap hordes of repugnant orcs in this long-awaited successor to the award-winning tower defense series.”

EA Sports NHL 24 (Console) – Available 18 April: “Just in time for the Stanley Cup Playoffs, NHL 24 is coming to Game Pass Ultimate via EA Play!”

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes (Console, PC, Cloud) – Available 24 April: “Assemble your 6-party team from a cast of over a hundred heroes and shape your destiny in this lush, hand-crafted 2.5D world brimming with war, intrigue, and magic.”

Another Crab’s Treasure (Console, PC, Cloud) – Available 25 April: “A soulslike adventure set in a crumbling underwater world.”

Manor Lords (PC, Game Preview) – Available 26 April: “Manor Lords is a medieval strategy game featuring in-depth city building, large-scale tactical battles and complex economic and social simulations.”

Have a Nice Death (Console, PC, Cloud) – Available 30 April: “In this darkly charming 2D action roguelike, play as an overworked Death, whose employees have run rampant, completely throwing off the balance of souls – and his vacation plans.”

As an aside, Xbox has also confirmed new titles landing on Game Pass Core on 23 April: Deep Rock Galactic, Superhot: Mind Control Delete, and Wreckfest.

Games leaving Xbox Game Pass in April 2024

The following games are leaving Xbox Game Pass on 30 April:

7 Days to Die

Besiege

EA Sports NHL 22

Loot River

Pikuniku

Ravenlok

Of these, we’d definitely recommend checking out Pikuniku, a lovely and stylish little platformer that is quietly a deep takedown of capitalism and modern living. All games are available to purchase for a 20% discount for Xbox Game Pass members, if you’re keen to keep them in your library, post-departure.

