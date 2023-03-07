Xbox has revealed a stacked lineup of blockbuster games set to launch on Xbox Game Pass in March 2023, with each title being a headliner in its own right. Following the success of the Dead Space remake, the subscription platform is getting both Dead Space 2 and Dead Space 3 via the Cloud. Civilization VI is also joining the lineup this month, alongside Valheim for Xbox consoles, and the excellent Ni no Kuni 2: Revenant Kingdom.

While these arrivals are balanced by some very disappointing departures – notably, Paradise Killer, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, Undertale, and Kentucky Route Zero – the good largely outweighs the bad.

Here’s every game coming to Xbox Game Pass in March 2023 (so far).

Xbox Game Pass: Games Arriving in March 2023

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty (Console, PC, Cloud) – Available Now: ‘Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is a dramatic, action-packed story of a nameless militia soldier fighting for survival in a dark fantasy version of the Later Han Dynasty where demons plague the Three Kingdoms.’

Guilty Gear -Strive- (Console, PC, Cloud) – Available Now: ‘The cutting-edge 2D/3D hybrid graphics pioneered in the Guilty Gear series have been raised to the next level in Guilty Gear -Strive-.’

Dead Space 2 (Cloud) – Available 9 March: ‘Three years after the Necromorph infestation aboard the USG Ishimura, Isaac Clarke awakens from a coma, confused, disoriented, and on a space station called The Sprawl.’

Dead Space 3 (Cloud) – Available 9 March: ‘Journey across space to the icy planet of Tau Volantis with Isaac Clarke and Sgt. John Carver to destroy the source of the Necromorph outbreak.’

Valheim (Game Preview, Console) – Available 14 March: ‘Valheim is a brutal exploration and survival game for 1-10 players set in a procedurally generated world inspired by Norse mythology. Craft powerful weapons, construct longhouses, and slay mighty foes to prove yourself to Odin.’

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI (Console, PC, Cloud) – Available 16 March: ‘Civilization VI offers unique ways to interact with your world, expand your empire across the map, advance your culture, and compete against history’s greatest leaders to build a civilization that will stand the test of time.’

Ni No Kuni 2: Revenant Kingdom (Console, PC) – Available 21 March: ‘Once upon a time, there was a world torn by endless war. But then came a great king who would change this world forever. Join the young king Evan to found a new kingdom in the Prince’s Edition, which includes all DLCs.’

Xbox Game Pass: Games Leaving in March 2023

Here’s the full list of every game leaving Xbox Game Pass on 15 March 2023:

F1 2020

Goat Simulator

Kentucky Route Zero

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Paradise Killer

Undertale

Young Souls

Zero Escape: The Nonary Games

If you’ve got your eye on any of these titles, it’s best to get in quick. Paradise Killer is a particular gem you should consider playing this March – and it’s short enough to be completed before time is up.

Stay tuned to hear more about the latest games arriving on Xbox Game Pass in future.