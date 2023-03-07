News

Every game coming to Xbox Game Pass in March 2023

Xbox Game Pass is expanding in March 2023, with the new games lineup looking absolutely stacked.
8 Mar 2023
xbox game pass march 2023

Xbox has revealed a stacked lineup of blockbuster games set to launch on Xbox Game Pass in March 2023, with each title being a headliner in its own right. Following the success of the Dead Space remake, the subscription platform is getting both Dead Space 2 and Dead Space 3 via the Cloud. Civilization VI is also joining the lineup this month, alongside Valheim for Xbox consoles, and the excellent Ni no Kuni 2: Revenant Kingdom.

While these arrivals are balanced by some very disappointing departures – notably, Paradise Killer, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, Undertale, and Kentucky Route Zero – the good largely outweighs the bad.

Here’s every game coming to Xbox Game Pass in March 2023 (so far).

Xbox Game Pass: Games Arriving in March 2023

  • Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty (Console, PC, Cloud) – Available Now: ‘Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is a dramatic, action-packed story of a nameless militia soldier fighting for survival in a dark fantasy version of the Later Han Dynasty where demons plague the Three Kingdoms.’
  • Guilty Gear -Strive- (Console, PC, Cloud) – Available Now: ‘The cutting-edge 2D/3D hybrid graphics pioneered in the Guilty Gear series have been raised to the next level in Guilty Gear -Strive-.’
  • Dead Space 2 (Cloud) – Available 9 March: ‘Three years after the Necromorph infestation aboard the USG Ishimura, Isaac Clarke awakens from a coma, confused, disoriented, and on a space station called The Sprawl.’
  • Dead Space 3 (Cloud) – Available 9 March: ‘Journey across space to the icy planet of Tau Volantis with Isaac Clarke and Sgt. John Carver to destroy the source of the Necromorph outbreak.’
  • Valheim (Game Preview, Console) – Available 14 March: ‘Valheim is a brutal exploration and survival game for 1-10 players set in a procedurally generated world inspired by Norse mythology. Craft powerful weapons, construct longhouses, and slay mighty foes to prove yourself to Odin.’
  • Sid Meier’s Civilization VI (Console, PC, Cloud) – Available 16 March: ‘Civilization VI offers unique ways to interact with your world, expand your empire across the map, advance your culture, and compete against history’s greatest leaders to build a civilization that will stand the test of time.’
  • Ni No Kuni 2: Revenant Kingdom (Console, PC) – Available 21 March: ‘Once upon a time, there was a world torn by endless war. But then came a great king who would change this world forever. Join the young king Evan to found a new kingdom in the Prince’s Edition, which includes all DLCs.’

Xbox Game Pass: Games Leaving in March 2023

Here’s the full list of every game leaving Xbox Game Pass on 15 March 2023:

  • F1 2020
  • Goat Simulator
  • Kentucky Route Zero
  • Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
  • Paradise Killer
  • Undertale
  • Young Souls
  • Zero Escape: The Nonary Games

If you’ve got your eye on any of these titles, it’s best to get in quick. Paradise Killer is a particular gem you should consider playing this March – and it’s short enough to be completed before time is up.

Stay tuned to hear more about the latest games arriving on Xbox Game Pass in future.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

