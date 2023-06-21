Xbox Game Pass: New games revealed for June 2023

Xbox Game Pass is getting a solid array of new inclusions in June 2023, with the latest ‘wave two’ game lineup including storybook fantasies, car racers, animal-rearing sims, and a bunch more in between. The headliner here is creepy folktale adventure Bramble: The Mountain King, which adapts dark Nordic mythology – but it’s not the only reason to check out the monthly XGP lineup.

Here’s everything coming to Xbox Game Pass in late June 2023 – and some early reveals for July 2023.

Xbox Game Pass: Wave Two Games for June 2023

Need for Speed Unbound (Xbox Series X/S, PC, Cloud) – Available 22 June: ‘Tear up the streets with friends and experience new ways to compare and compete with the squad in Lakeshore Online. Duck the cops to earn your way to dope new upgrades, and smash new events and Daily Challenges for the chance to gain XP, Bank, and a new Mercedes-Maybach S 680 (2021).’

The Bookwalker (Console, PC) – Available 22 June: ‘The Bookwalker is a narrative adventure in which you play as Etienne Quist, a writer-turned-thief with the ability to dive into books. Use your powers to journey between reality and book worlds, and steal legendary items like Thor’s Hammer and Excalibur to restore your ability to write.’

Bramble: The Mountain King (Console, PC, Cloud) – Available 27 June: ‘Bramble: The Mountain King is a grim adventure set in a world inspired by dark, Nordic fables. Explore the beautiful yet dangerous and twisted land of Bramble in your endeavour to rescue your sister. Traverse a wondrous landscape and survive deadly encounters with Bramble’s many hideous creatures.’

F.I.S.T.: Forged in Shadow Torch (Console, PC) – Available 27 June: ‘The tough rabbit is making his way to Xbox Game Pass. Enjoy a seamless adventure, a combat experience that has been well received by players, and dive into the Dieselpunk world of F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch.’

Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town (Console, PC) – Available 29 June: ‘Your farming life begins in Mineral Town, a charming village surrounded by nature. You’ve returned after many years to restore your late grandfather’s farm to its former glory. Care for crops, livestock, and more as your very own story of seasons unfold.’

Read: Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life review – Simple bliss

Arcade Paradise (Console, PC) – Available 3 July: ‘Welcome to Arcade Paradise, the 90’s-fuelled retro arcade adventure. Rather than washing rags for a living, you decide to turn the family laundromat into the ultimate arcade. Play, profit, and purchase new arcade machines, with over 35 to choose from, to build your very own Arcade Paradise.’

Sword and Fairy: Together Forever (Console, PC) – Available 5 July: ‘Enter a realm that blends ancient mythology with traditional Asian aesthetics in Sword and Fairy: Together Forever! Weaving its tale between the three clans of Human, Deity, and Demon, it puts you in command of a memorable party of characters, each with unique personalities, motives, skills, strengths, and weaknesses.’

Xbox Game Pass: Game Departures for June 2023

The following games are departing Xbox Game Pass on 30 June 2023, so you’ll want to get in quick if any catch your eye:

DJMax Respect V

Empire of Sin

Matchpoint – Tennis Championships

Olija

Omori

Road 96

Stay tuned for the latest inclusions and departures from Xbox Game Pass as we head into July 2023. Find out more about Xbox Game Pass on the Xbox website.