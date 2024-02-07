Xbox Game Pass gets Resident Evil 3 and more in February 2024

The first batch of games joining Xbox Game Pass in February 2024 have been revealed, with a number of blockbusters amongst them. The new additions are headlined by Resident Evil 3, but there are also a number of other hits in the mix – including the excellent cosy puzzle game, A Little to the Left.

There’s also Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, a wonderfully gothic metroidvania filled with creepy, towering bosses, new roguelike cooking game PlateUp!, and a number of other inclusions to keep you occupied until the late month drop.

Here’s everything coming to Xbox Game Pass in early February 2024.

Xbox Game Pass: February 2024 Additions

Anuchard (Console, PC, Cloud) – Available today: “The kingdom of Anuchard has fallen. Generations after the collapse, its surviving descendants have chosen you to become The Bellwielder of the magical Audros Bell.”

Train Sim World 4 (Console, PC, Cloud) – Available 7 February: “Hit high speeds, roam free along the tracks and get creative with a host of new tools and features in Train Sim World 4. Design your own liveries, plan Scenarios and capture railfan shots with the new Photo Mode across three detailed routes in the UK, Austria and USA.”

Madden NFL 24 (Console, PC) – Available 8 February: “It’s an immersive, simulation-based, authentic NFL interactive experience, empowering fans to play out their NFL fantasy of winning the Super Bowl (and much more).”

Resident Evil 3 (Console, PC, Cloud) – Available 13 February: “Solve puzzles, encounter other gruesome creatures and try to escape the relentless Nemesis in this reimagining of the 1999 classic!”

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night (Console, PC, Cloud) – Available 14 February: “Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night is an exploration-focused, side-scroller action RPG packing all the best features you’ve come to know and love from the metroidvania genre into a single, content-packed game.”

A Little to the Left (Console, PC, Cloud) – Available 15 February: “A cozy puzzle game where every day messes become pleasing puzzle arrangements. Stack documents, sort postcards, and solve all kinds of puzzles across over 100 levels.”

PlateUp! (Console, PC, Cloud) – Available 15 February: “Classic cooking action with permanent roguelite progression. Cook and serve your dishes, design and decorate your restaurants, and expand your culinary kingdom with unlocks, abilities and dishes in procedurally-generated layouts.”

Return to Grace (Console, PC, Cloud) – Available 20 February: “A daring space archaeologist has just unearthed the ancient resting place of a long lost A.I. god known as Grace.”

Xbox Game Pass: February 2024 Removals

The following games are departing Xbox Game Pass on 15 February 2024:

Galactic Civilizations 3 (PC)

Opus: Echo of Starsong (Console, PC, Cloud)

If you’ve got your eye on either game, now is the time to hop in and check them out.