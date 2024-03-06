Xbox Game Pass gets Control and more in March 2024

The first wave of Xbox Game Pass games for March 2024 have been revealed, with this month’s early inclusions featuring blockbuster hits like Remedy Entertainment’s Control, kid-friendly adventures including SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated, and a wholesome-looking day one release in Lightyear Frontier.

While the list is relatively short, the games announced are all fairly solid, and diverse enough that everyone, of all ages, should find something enjoy. It’s particularly nice to see Xbox introducing more games for kids, as they can serve as fun bridges between popular media and the world of video games.

For me personally, I cut my teeth on the Sesame Street video games – mostly Elmo’s Letter Adventure for PlayStation – before tackling platformers like MediEvil, Spyro the Dragon, Ape Escape, and Crash Bandicoot, so I’m more than happy to attest that “kiddie games” are great, and certainly deserve a spot in the Xbox Game Pass lineup.

Here’s all the games coming to Xbox Game Pass in early March 2024.

Xbox Game Pass: March 2024 – Arrivals

Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun (Console, PC, Cloud) – Available today: “Load up your Boltgun and unleash the awesome Space Marine arsenal to blast your way through an explosion of sprites, pixels and blood in a perfect blend of Warhammer 40,000, frenetic gameplay and the stylish visuals of ’90s retro shooters.”

PAW Patrol World (Console, PC, Cloud) – Available 7 March: “Play as your favourite pups, drive their vehicles, and save the day by taking on fun rescues and missions either in single-player or with your family in couch co-op.”

SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated (Console, PC, Cloud) – Available 12 March: “Play as SpongeBob, Patrick, and Sandy in this faithful remake and thwart Plankton’s evil plan to take over Bikini Bottom.”

Control Ultimate Edition (Console, PC, Cloud) – Available 13 March: “From developer Remedy Entertainment, this supernatural third-person action-adventure will challenge you to master the combination of supernatural abilities, modifiable loadouts and reactive environments while fighting through a deep and unpredictable world.”

No More Heroes 3 (Console, PC, Cloud) – Available 14 March: “No More Heroes 3 follows the otaku assassin Travis Touchdown as he takes up his trusty beam katana once more and slashes his way through 10 of the deadliest fighters in the galaxy.”

Lightyear Frontier (Xbox Series X/S, PC, Cloud) – Available 19 March: “Start your interstellar homestead in this peaceful open-world farming adventure! Build your sustainable exofarm, grow alien crops, customise your mech, and explore a new world full of mystery with up to three friends!”

MLB The Show 24 (Console, Cloud) – Available 19 March: “Swing for the fences, experience game-deciding moments, become a legend and live out your baseball dreams in MLB The Show 24.”

Xbox Game Pass: March 2024 – Removals

The following games are leaving Xbox Game Pass on 15 March:

Hardspace Shipbreaker

Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered

Shredders

As usual, you can purchase these games for 20% off if you’re keen to play them beyond their expiration date. Stay tuned for the next wave of Xbox Game Pass releases.

