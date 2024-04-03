Harold Halibut headlines Xbox Game Pass for April 2024

The first wave of Xbox Game Pass titles for April 2024 have been revealed, and it’s a pretty stacked list to kick off the month. Technically headlining the pack is Lego 2K Drive, a fantastic open world racing game, but the real meat is in the indie games. Handmade adventure game Harold Halibut is arriving day one on Xbox Game Pass this month, as is cosy puzzle game, Botany Manor.

Beyond these picks, the excellent Lil Gator Game is also coming to Xbox Game Pass this month, as is snappy strategy game Superhot: Mind Control Delete. It’s a veritable smorgasbord of solid indie hits, and potential future hits. If you’ve got any of these games in mind, April will be a good month to be an Xbox Game Pass subscriber.

Read: Harold Halibut preview – Why handmade games aren’t taking a step back in an AI-driven future

Here’s the full list of games coming to Xbox Game Pass in early April 2024.

Xbox Game Pass: April 2024 Wave One Games

Superhot: Mind Control Delete (Available Now) – “Superhot: Mind Control Delete gives you more insight into the signature power fantasy world of Superhot with more story, more signature gameplay, more action, more guns.”

Lego 2K Drive (3 April) – “Race anywhere, play with anyone, build your dream rides, and defeat a cast of wild racing rivals for the coveted Sky Trophy!”

Lil Gator Game (4 April) – “Embark on a cute lil quest, discovering new friends, and uncovering everything its island has to offer.”

EA Sports PGA Tour (4 April) – “Become a Major champion, tee off on the Par 3 Course at Augusta National, along with three new 2024 Major host courses.”

Kona (9 April) – “Step into the shoes of a detective to explore [an] eerie village, investigate surreal events, and battle the elements to survive in this chilly, interactive tale you won’t soon forget.”

Botany Manor (9 April) – “Explore the historic manor home of retired botanist Arabella Greene, who has amassed a collection of rare, long-forgotten flora that require special conditions to help them bloom.”

Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition (11 April) – “Experience the final chapter of Lara’s origin as she is forged into the Tomb Raider she is destined to be.”

Harold Halibut (16 April) – “Harold Halibut is a handmade narrative game about friendship and life on a city-sized spaceship submerged in an alien ocean.”

Xbox Game Pass: Games Leaving in April 2024

The following games will depart Xbox Game Pass on 15 April:

Amnesia Collection

Amnesia: Rebirth

Back 4 Blood

Phantom Abyss

Research and Destroy

Soma

As usual, you’ll be able to purchase these games for up to 20% off before they leave Xbox Game Pass.

Stay tuned for updates on new games coming to Xbox Game Pass in future.

