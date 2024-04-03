News

 > News > Xbox

Harold Halibut headlines Xbox Game Pass for April 2024

Xbox Game Pass is getting a strong array of new games to kick off April 2024.
3 Apr 2024
Leah J. Williams
Harold Halibut, from Slow Bros. game of the same name.

Xbox

Image: Slow Bros.

Share Icon

The first wave of Xbox Game Pass titles for April 2024 have been revealed, and it’s a pretty stacked list to kick off the month. Technically headlining the pack is Lego 2K Drive, a fantastic open world racing game, but the real meat is in the indie games. Handmade adventure game Harold Halibut is arriving day one on Xbox Game Pass this month, as is cosy puzzle game, Botany Manor.

Beyond these picks, the excellent Lil Gator Game is also coming to Xbox Game Pass this month, as is snappy strategy game Superhot: Mind Control Delete. It’s a veritable smorgasbord of solid indie hits, and potential future hits. If you’ve got any of these games in mind, April will be a good month to be an Xbox Game Pass subscriber.

Read: Harold Halibut preview – Why handmade games aren’t taking a step back in an AI-driven future

Here’s the full list of games coming to Xbox Game Pass in early April 2024.

Xbox Game Pass: April 2024 Wave One Games

  • Superhot: Mind Control Delete (Available Now) – “Superhot: Mind Control Delete gives you more insight into the signature power fantasy world of Superhot with more story, more signature gameplay, more action, more guns.”
  • Lego 2K Drive (3 April) – “Race anywhere, play with anyone, build your dream rides, and defeat a cast of wild racing rivals for the coveted Sky Trophy!”
  • Lil Gator Game (4 April) – “Embark on a cute lil quest, discovering new friends, and uncovering everything its island has to offer.”
  • EA Sports PGA Tour (4 April) – “Become a Major champion, tee off on the Par 3 Course at Augusta National, along with three new 2024 Major host courses.”
  • Kona (9 April) – “Step into the shoes of a detective to explore [an] eerie village, investigate surreal events, and battle the elements to survive in this chilly, interactive tale you won’t soon forget.”
  • Botany Manor (9 April) – “Explore the historic manor home of retired botanist Arabella Greene, who has amassed a collection of rare, long-forgotten flora that require special conditions to help them bloom.”
  • Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition (11 April) – “Experience the final chapter of Lara’s origin as she is forged into the Tomb Raider she is destined to be.”
  • Harold Halibut (16 April) – “Harold Halibut is a handmade narrative game about friendship and life on a city-sized spaceship submerged in an alien ocean.”

Xbox Game Pass: Games Leaving in April 2024

The following games will depart Xbox Game Pass on 15 April:

  • Amnesia Collection
  • Amnesia: Rebirth
  • Back 4 Blood
  • Phantom Abyss
  • Research and Destroy
  • Soma

As usual, you’ll be able to purchase these games for up to 20% off before they leave Xbox Game Pass.

Stay tuned for updates on new games coming to Xbox Game Pass in future.

GamesHub has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content. GamesHub may earn a small percentage of commission for products purchased via affiliate links.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

PC PlayStation Xbox Culture Nintendo Game Development Business Mobile Hardware Board Games
More
crush house nerial devolver digital screenshot
?>
News

Crush House invites you to produce a haunted reality TV show

Crush House is the latest title from Reigns developer Nerial.

Leah J. Williams
dragon's dogma 2 dragonsplague how to cure guide
?>
News

Dragon's Dogma 2 players are sending rotten fruit as a Dragonsplague warning

Dragonsplague alert: if your Pawn returns with wilted flowers, beware...

Steph Panecasio
multiversus game return 2024
?>
News

MultiVersus and NHL team-up will see Bugs Bunny take the ice

MultiVersus will meet ice hockey in this adrenaline-fuelled promotional event.

Steph Panecasio
eternal strands game
?>
News

Eternal Strands is a new fantasy game from BioWare and Ubisoft veterans

Eternal Strands is the debut project from Yellow Brick Games.

Leah J. Williams
content warning steam concurrents
?>
News

Viral game Content Warning hits 200,000 concurrent players

Content Warning was claimed by millions of players during its free April Fools' Day window.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login