News

 > News > Xbox

Xbox ANZ launches PC Game Pass Week giveaway

Xbox ANZ is celebrating the holiday season with a week of giveaway streams.
18 Dec 2023
Leah J. Williams
pc game pass xbox

Xbox

Image: Xbox / Microsoft

Share Icon

Ahead of the holiday break, Xbox is hosting PC Game Pass Week – a week-long Game Pass giveaway hosted by some of Australia’s most popular game streamers. From 18 December 2023 to 22 December 2023, daily livestreams will give viewers a chance to win a PC Game Pass prize pack, with a combined prize pool of up to AUD $10,000.

The streamers on board include Also MijAussieAnticsBajoDeveliqueJenzLuminumn, and Nicktacula, and they’ll all go live throughout the week to offer up the chance to win PC Game Pass codes and other PC gaming peripherals including mice, keyboards, and headsets.

Here’s the streaming schedule, per Xbox ANZ:

  • Develique: Monday, 18 December, 7:00pm AEDT
  • Luminumn: Tuesday, 19 December, 4:00pm AEDT
  • AlsoMij: Tuesday, 19 December, 6:00pm AEDT
  • Jenz: Wednesday, 18 December, 5:30pm AEDT
  • Nicktacula: Wednesday, 20 December, 8:30pm AEDT
  • Bajo: Thursday, 21 December, 6:00pm AEDT
  • AussieAntics: Friday, 22 December, 5:00pm AEDT

For those who manage to secure a PC Game Pass code in this giveaway, there’s plenty of fantastic new releases to dive in with on the subscription platform, including several of GamesHub‘s collective Game of the Year picks.

Read: The Best Video Games of 2023

Coral Island is a great one to kick off with. This farming-adventure life simulator is all about making a home on a cosy island, saving its reefs from pollution, and forging new friendships wherever you go. While it’s only just out of early access, and not quite finished, it’s still a wonderful game in its current form.

We’d also like to shout out Cassette Beasts, a lively Pokemon-like monster-catching adventure with a deep story, sleek gameplay, and some extremely innovative boss battle ideas.

They’re not the only great games available with PC Game Pass, but they’re certainly brilliant options. You can find out more about Xbox and PC Game Pass on the Microsoft website, or tune into the daily PC Game Pass Week streams for a chance to win a subscription code.

GamesHub has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content. GamesHub may earn a small percentage of commission for products purchased via affiliate links.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

Culture News Nintendo PC PlayStation Xbox
More
warhammer amazon games workshop
?>
News

Warhammer 40,000 films and TV shows now in development at Amazon

Warhammer 40,000 is set to be adapted for film and television in future.

Leah J. Williams
suicide squad kill the justice league dcu james gunn dc
?>
News

Major Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League spoilers flood the internet

Beware spoilers as you're browsing for news on Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

Leah J. Williams
james mccaffrey in control as trench
?>
News

James McCaffrey, Max Payne voice actor, has passed away

James McCaffrey had a long tenure within the games industry, having served as the voice of Max Payne for several…

Leah J. Williams
alan wake 2 gameplay trailer showcase
?>
News

Alan Wake 2 is GamesHub's Game of the Year 2023

In loops and spirals, Alan Wake 2 stole our hearts, and showed us the terror in 2023.

Leah J. Williams
pokemon scarlet violet synchro machine
?>
News

Pokemon Scarlet/Violet's new DLC introduces direct Pokemon control

The Synchro Machine allows you to level up your Pokemon and explore the game's world in a whole new way.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login