Xbox ANZ launches PC Game Pass Week giveaway

Ahead of the holiday break, Xbox is hosting PC Game Pass Week – a week-long Game Pass giveaway hosted by some of Australia’s most popular game streamers. From 18 December 2023 to 22 December 2023, daily livestreams will give viewers a chance to win a PC Game Pass prize pack, with a combined prize pool of up to AUD $10,000.

The streamers on board include Also Mij, AussieAntics, Bajo, Develique, Jenz, Luminumn, and Nicktacula, and they’ll all go live throughout the week to offer up the chance to win PC Game Pass codes and other PC gaming peripherals including mice, keyboards, and headsets.

Here’s the streaming schedule, per Xbox ANZ:

Develique: Monday, 18 December, 7:00pm AEDT

Luminumn: Tuesday, 19 December, 4:00pm AEDT

AlsoMij: Tuesday, 19 December, 6:00pm AEDT

Jenz: Wednesday, 18 December, 5:30pm AEDT

Nicktacula: Wednesday, 20 December, 8:30pm AEDT

Bajo: Thursday, 21 December, 6:00pm AEDT

AussieAntics: Friday, 22 December, 5:00pm AEDT

For those who manage to secure a PC Game Pass code in this giveaway, there’s plenty of fantastic new releases to dive in with on the subscription platform, including several of GamesHub‘s collective Game of the Year picks.

Read: The Best Video Games of 2023

Coral Island is a great one to kick off with. This farming-adventure life simulator is all about making a home on a cosy island, saving its reefs from pollution, and forging new friendships wherever you go. While it’s only just out of early access, and not quite finished, it’s still a wonderful game in its current form.

We’d also like to shout out Cassette Beasts, a lively Pokemon-like monster-catching adventure with a deep story, sleek gameplay, and some extremely innovative boss battle ideas.

They’re not the only great games available with PC Game Pass, but they’re certainly brilliant options. You can find out more about Xbox and PC Game Pass on the Microsoft website, or tune into the daily PC Game Pass Week streams for a chance to win a subscription code.