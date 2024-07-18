WWE’s Rhea Ripley, Cody Rhodes, and Rey Mysterio join Call of Duty

WWE superstars Rhea Ripley, Cody Rhodes, and Rey Mysterio are officially joining Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 in its fifth season of content, with operator skins and other cosmetics allowing you to embody each wrestler. As detailed, there will be two WWE-themed bundles with the launch of Season 5, and Rhea Ripley will be offered as a separate operator skin.

To unlock Ripley, you can purchase the game’s Battle Pass, and this will also unlock 110 pieces of earnable content, as well as skins for Valeria and other characters. At this stage, it appears Ripley will only be available as part of the game’s season pass, but stay tuned.

To play as Cody Rhodes, you can purchase the new “Tracer Pack: WWE – Cody Rhodes” Operator Bundle, which comes with an operator skin, two stars and stripes-themed Weapon Blueprints, a Weapon Charm, Weapon Sticker, Large Decal, Loading Screen, and the “Cross Rhodes” Finishing Move (inspired by his real-life finishing move of the same name).

Rey Mysterio also gets his own dedicated “Tracer Pack: WWE – Rey Mysterio” Operator Bundle, which includes an operator skin, two red and black Weapon Blueprints, and a Weapon Charm, Weapon Sticker, Large Decal, Loading Screen, and the “Mysterio Bulldog” Finishing Move.

Read: Interview: Rhea Ripley on covering WWE 2K24, and the women’s wrestling evolution

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

That’s not all for WWE-themed content in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3‘s latest season. In the lead up to WWE SummerSlam, from 31 July to 7 August, there will be a special event where you can “prove your championship status” by completing certain challenges. This will come with an Operator Skin mastery reward.

There will also be a limited time Slam Deathmatch Game Mode available during SummerSlam season. This allows you to “wrestle up your finest Finishing Moves in [a] spin on traditional Team Deathmatch.” In this mode, you can only down enemies in combat, and you must finish them off by using a randomised WWE Finishing Move. It’s a neat twist on the Call of Duty formula, and should provide another reason to jump into the upcoming season of content – if playing as Rhea Ripley isn’t enough of a draw.

Mami is certain to be a popular skin when this content launches. WWE fans already can’t get enough of her, and now Call of Duty fans will gain a reason to bow at her feet.

As announced, Call of Duty: Modern Warefare 3‘s fifth season of content kicks off on 24 July 2024. You can learn more about this upcoming season on the Call of Duty website.