Cult sim Worshippers of Cthulhu launches in October 2024

If you’ve ever wanted to build your own cult, then Worshippers of Cthulhu is the game for you. In this horror-inspired city builder, your role is to corral followers into worship, building up a theme park-like town where “where the line between sanity and madness blurs.”

You’ll need to decide the fate of your followers as you create your horrific cult, and then use them to ensure Cthulhu remains satisfied. In his honour, you’ll perform eldritch rituals, sacrifices, and other religious ceremonies.

“You are not a harbinger of destruction; but a herald of cosmic rebirth,” Crazy Goat says of the game. “Your purpose is not to sow chaos, but to embrace the inevitable evolution that awaits us all. Humanity is insignificant, pitiful in its smallness. Our existence is a fleeting whisper in the cosmic winds, and only by awakening Cthulhu can we transcend our feeble existence. In one profound act, you can shake the foundations of the universe.”

During the Future Games Show Gamescom 2024 showcase, developer Crazy Goat Games confirmed there’s not long to go before you’ll be able to gather your own flock – Worshippers of Cthulhu officially launches for PC on 21 October 2024.

A new gameplay overview trailer has given a deeper look at what’s to come, and what players can expect as the leader of Cthulhu’s cult. As revealed, you’ll spend much of your time in management mode, allocating resources and workers to ensuring maximum cult optimisation.

Workers can be assigned a range of tasks in your cult – including robe maker – but they will also need to be sacrificed at times, so you’ll have to plan your ceremonies well, and figure out who best to throw into various pits.

Along the way, you’ll also mark your followers, research the Necronomicon grimoire to unlock new abilities, and rechristen your flock as you see fit. For a better glimpse at your cult, you can also seemingly play the game in third-person, embodying an avatar with a full view of your township.

Based on these early glimpses, Worshippers of Cthulhu should be an intriguing new spin on the city-building formula, with plenty of quirks to keep its gothic action compelling along the way. We’ll find out more about the game as it heads to launch on 21 October.