Mafia: The Old Country launches in August 2025

Mafia: The Old Country is officially set to launch for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on 8 August 2025. The news arrives courtesy of 2K and Hangar 13, which also revealed new preorder details, as well as a major gameplay trailer, and developer insight reel.

For those concerned the absence of GTA 6 may have left a major gap in the gaming calendar of 2025, Mafia: The Old Country is pushing back on that narrative. In fact, it’s likely to be one of the first AAA games of an entire wave to lock in a release date, now that GTA 6 has fled the scene.

It’s a difficult art, picking when a game will launch, but without the biggest game of the decade on the 2025 calendar, there’s now some room for other games to move.

With its latest trailers, Hangar 13 has revealed much more about what to expect of its upcoming adventure. For one thing, the studio has detailed that Mafia: The Old Country – much like its predecessors – will be a focused, linear experience that “combines quality storytelling, authentic era immersion and a refined take on the familiar Mafia gameplay.”

“That focus allows us to deliver a story that’s gritty, grounded, brutal and emotional,” Nick Baynes, Hangar 13 President said in a press release. “Embracing early 1900s era Sicily, this is a mafia origin story that follows our protagonist, Enzo Favara, as he takes the oath and works his way up Don Torrisi’s crime family.”

As noted, Enzo will be defined by his loyalty, honour, and obedience. Throughout the game’s story, these will all be tested in various trials – including in chases on horseback and in vehicles, and various melee and gun-assisted fights. You can see some of these in the title’s new gameplay trailer.

An accompanying developer-focussed reel reveals much more about this journey, and the detail that’s gone into making Mafia: The Old Country feel like a realistic, “period-authentic” exploration of mafia ties, and how this organisation reshaped Sicily in the 1900s.

Mafia: The Old Country – Release editions

In additional to all of these details, 2K and Hangar 13 have also outlined what to expect for the game’s launch. As announced, there will be two editions on offer: a Standard Edition and a Deluxe Edition.

The major difference between the two is the Deluxe Edition will feature additional content in the Padrino Pack, the Gatto Nero Pack, and digital bonus materials, including a score and art book. As for what the DLC packs include, you can expect special guns, outfits, knives, a limousine, a new horse, and other accessories.

You can head to the Mafia franchise website to learn more about this game.