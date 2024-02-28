News

Women-Led Games Showcase returns in March 2024

The Women-Led Games Showcase is returning for another year.
28 Feb 2024
Leah J. Williams
women led games showcase 2024

Image: Supplied

The Women-Led Games Showcase is returning for a second year, with a newly-announced three day celebration designed to highlight games from women-led or women-majority studios around the world. The event will be livestreamed on Twitch and YouTube from 8-10 March 2024 ET/PT, and will feature game trailers, news, interviews, and announcements from an array of developers.

Devolver Digital, WINGS, and Big Blue Sky Games are sponsoring the event, and there will also be a console launch reveal from Nerial (Card Shark, Reigns), as well as other significant announcements, to entice viewers.

Even without these surprises, the Women-Led Games Showcase looks like it’ll be a wonderful event, and a welcome celebration of the contributions and talent of women working behind-the-scenes on upcoming game projects.

Read: Interview: Rhea Ripley on covering WWE 2K24, and the women’s wrestling evolution

Here’s what to expect every day of the showcase:

  • March 8th: “Game trailer and announcement showcase featuring 22 different videos, including console announcements, release date, and new game reveals. Expect to see a console launch reveal from Nerial and a brand-new game reveal from Big Blue Sky Games!”
  • March 9th: “Developer deep dive interviews with some of the games shared in the showcase, including Sydney Stockdale from SunnySide, Tamara Alliot from Nerial, and Crystal Sciarrino from Critter Crops.”
  • March 10th: “Content creator panel hosted by the radiant KiwiOnTheSticks, where she’ll be talking with guests sweetxsage, KleopatrahJones, ChelseaBytes, Knimbly, DontBGelas, and YessieXO in three superb segments: Tech and Setups, Cosy Games and Calm Brains, and On The Rise.

A teaser image has revealed Go-Go Town! from Brisbane-based studio Prideful Sloth will appear, alongside a number of other games.

Throughout the event, demos will be available for these showcased games, and there will also be a special WINGS Women’s Day Steam Sale featuring select titles. This event will run from 1-10 March 2024.

For more details about the upcoming Women-Led Games Showcase, visit the event’s website, Twitter / X, or Discord.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

