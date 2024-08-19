News

The best deals from the Wholesome Games Steam sale

Sometimes all you need is a good, cosy game.
19 Aug 2024 11:04
Leah J. Williams
Steam is currently hosting a major celebration of cosy games in partnership with Wholesome Games, pairing news and announcements with major discounts on new releases. If you’re feeling down, or you’re just looking for a lovely game to keep you company, there’s plenty of great options now going cheap.

For the new releases, there’s cosy music maker ODDADA going cheap. Just Crow Things is another highlight. This game lets you become a tiny, adorable crow who just wants to make friends, collect shiny trinkets, and disrupt the lives of humans with a well-timed poop.

For those into casual building sims, Gourdlets should also be on your radar. This game is a relaxing world builder where you’ll create tiny towns for roaming vegetable folks. Love, Ghostie is another great option. This is a wonderful, wholesome-looking matchmaking game where you’re a ghost looking to create love between tiny, lonely creatures.

Beyond these games, you can also find titles like A Tiny Sticker Tale, Lil’ Guardsman, Dicefolk, Unpacking, GRIS, Go-Go Town!, Terra Nil, and more on sale. You can also check out demos for upcoming wholesome games, including Tiny Garden, Communite, A Last Song, Afterlove EP, Cat God Ranch, On Your Tail, Wax Heads, Fruitbus, Europa, Aloft, and more.

Read: 6 calming games to play if you’re stressed

Here’s all the best deals from the Wholesome Games Steam celebration.

Note: All prices are listed in Australian Dollars ($AUD). You can find equivalent pricing on your local Steam store.

Wholesome Games: The best game deals on Steam

  • A Tiny Sticker Tale – $10.44 (was $14.50)
  • Coffee Talk – $9.47 (was $18.95)
  • Crab God – $23.60 (was $29.50)
  • Cuisineer – $24.49 (was $34.99)
  • Duck Detective: The Secret Salami – $12.32 (was $14.50)
  • Gourdlets – $6.00 (was $7.50)
  • Go-Go Town! – $31.49 (was $34.99)
  • GRIS – $4.39 (was $21.95)
  • Hidden Through Time 2: Discovery – $14.62 (was $16.25)
  • Just Crow Things – $26.55 (was $29.50)
  • Lil’ Guardsman – $20.65 (was $29.50)
  • Lil Gator Game – $16.22 (was $29.50)
  • Little Kitty, Big City – $29.20 (was $36.50)
  • Lonesome Village – $17.37 ($28.95)
  • Love, Ghostie – $26.55 (was $29.50)
  • Mineko’s Night Market – $20.96 (was $29.95)
  • ODDADA – $13.05 (was $14.50)
  • Paper Trail – $17.70 (was $29.50)
  • Pepper Grinder – $14.48 (was $21.95)
  • Rolling Hills – $17.56 (was $21.95)
  • Snacko – $29.20 (was $36.50)
  • Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley – $23.60 (was $29.50)
  • Sticky Business – $10.15 (was $14.50)
  • Tavern Talk – $23.85 (was $26.50)
  • Teacup – $6.52 (was $14.50)
  • Terra Nil – $22.19 (was $36.99)
  • The Palace on the Hill – $20.65 (was $29.50)
  • Tiny Life – $16.46 (was $21.95)
  • Unpacking – $14.47 (was $28.95)
  • Wylde Flowers – $26.96 (was $35.95)

The Wholesome Games Steam celebration is set to continue until 21 August 2024, so you’ll need to hop in quick if you’re keen to pick up any of these games at a discount.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

