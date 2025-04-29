Wholesome Direct returns in June 2025

Wholesome Games has officially locked in the return of the annual Wholesome Direct, with the showcase again taking place during Summer Game Fest. As announced, the show will air on 7 June 2025 at 9:00 am PT / 12:00 pm ET, bringing a much-needed dose of cosy gaming for keen viewers.

Per Wholesome Games, it received nearly 1,500 game submissions this year, which had to be whittled down to a list of 60 standout, “emotionally resonant” titles. Each will be given a spotlight during the Wholesome Direct, in the form of a world premiere trailer, demo announcement, or otherwise.

Wholesome Games has promised many surprises from indie developers all around the world, as well as “beloved” indie publishers – so there should be a little something for all of us.

For now, we know the following studios and publishers are on board: Playstack, btf Games, ustwo games, Wētā Workshop, and Electric Saint. Wholesome Games will also reveal more about titles Is This Seat Taken? and Make Room. There’s plenty of others included in the Wholesome Direct, but we’ll have to stay tuned to see who they are, and what they bring to the table.

As an added note, Wholesome Games has announced this year’s merch sales will go towards Point of Pride, a non-profit organisation “dedicated to supporting and saving trans lives through access to gender affirming care.” Given how trans rights are being infringed and degraded around the world, it’s an incredibly worthwhile cause, and one that deserves your support.

How to watch the Wholesome Direct 2025

As announced, the Wholesome Direct takes place during Summer Game Fest, on 7 June 2025. Here’s how to tune into the show, around the world:

Australia – 2:00 am AEST | 1:30 am ACDT | 12:00 am AWST (8 June)

– 2:00 am AEST | 1:30 am ACDT | 12:00 am AWST (8 June) New Zealand – 4:00 am NZST (8 June)

– 4:00 am NZST (8 June) United States – 9:00 am PT | 12:00 pm ET (7 June)

– 9:00 am PT | 12:00 pm ET (7 June) United Kingdom – 4:00 pm GMT | 5:00 pm BST (7 June)

Wholesome Direct 2025 will be livestreamed via YouTube and Twitch.