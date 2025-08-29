Since its release in September 2024, Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 has made one thing abundantly clear: It’s here to stay and bring glory to the emperor. It’s brutal, it’s satisfying and it’s unapologetically masculine, and Saber Interactive is making sure that bolter doesn’t run out of things to mow down with the roadmap for next year. So what did that year 2 roadmap show us?



Well, get ready to purge some heretics with a new playable class, new bosses, weapons and some sleek quality-of-life changes that the community has been asking for. While the first year of Space Marine 2 was all about standing on its own and showing that the first entry wasn’t just a one-off success – and we think the title managed that.

The co-op battles and numerous competitive modes fleshed out the single-player campaign beautifully and we loved every second of it. Year two appears to be all about a sensible evolution of what is a great game already, especially with the announcement of the huge 10.0 anniversary update. Adding systems, meta changes and above all – reminding players that this universe still doesn’t give a damn about you and will chew you up, should you get too comfortable. Let’s talk about the new class first, since we know you’re itching to know what that one’s all about.

A New Class To Join The Emperor’s Army

Probably the most important part of that roadmap (arguably) was the introduction of a new playable class, but we have to tell you: Information about what it actually is are basically non-existent. We know this probably isn’t what you wanted to hear, but Saber is being very secretive about details. That doesn’t mean they don’t have a plan, but at the end of the day, we think that Saber Interactive is just waiting for the perfect moment to show what they have been cooking up in the recent months – that roadmap looks promising, even without having all the details.



What we DO know is that this brand-new class is going to shake up team dynamics in co-op play, so it could be some support class or even something a little more tactical. We already have a sniper class, so we’re not entirely sure what “tactical” could mean – maybe a class that can weaken enemy waves before they get too close and personal? As you can imagine, speculations on Reddit and other forums are running wild, but for now that’s all we can tell you – that we can’t tell you anything and you will have to be patient.

The New Bosses – And The Guns To Beat Them With

In the same way the new class is shrouded in mystery, the new bosses and weapons were equally just teased – not revealed. All Saber Interactive said, is that the newly introduced bosses will “test players in new ways”. Yes, this does sound equally as cryptic as the new class, but Saber deserves our trust at this point, since the first year of Space Marine 2 featured some of the most badass boss encounters we’ve seen in recent years.



The new weapons however can only mean more variety for what essentially is just another way to beat, shoot or blow up your foes in creative ways. Gear has always been important to Space Marine games, so we already know it’s going to be glorious. What’s more important than that – to us at least – is the ongoing balance tweaks, performance improvements and their overall quality of life commitment to keep improving Space Marine 2, even after sales numbers already showed, how many gamers love this game and bought it in the first place.