News

 > News > Mobile

Warcraft Rumble is launching worldwide in November 2023

Warcraft Rumble, the mobile action-strategy game from Blizzard Entertainment, will launch during BlizzCon 2023.
4 Oct 2023
Leah J. Williams
Warcraft Arclight Rumble, a new mobile game from Blizzard

Mobile

Image: Blizzard Entertainment

Share Icon

Warcraft Rumble, the mobile action-strategy game spin-off set in the iconic world of Azeroth, has nabbed a worldwide launch for iOS and Android on 3 November 2023, after a brief beta period in select regions. The launch coincides with the return of BlizzCon 2023, a fan-focused event bringing together the Blizzard community for a celebration of the studio’s most popular work.

As noted by Blizzard, Warcraft Rumble is the first Warcraft game designed for mobile, with the franchise’s classic gameplay adapted into miniature battles.

“In taverns from Winterspring to Booty Bay, Horde and Alliance alike are gathering around a marvellous new machine, which brings miniature versions of their famous heroes and villains to life to do battle in strategic, frantic skirmishes,” the game’s official description reads.

As the commander of a mini army, you’ll be corralling various heroes, villains, and creatures from the Warcraft mythology, and leading them against other players (AI or in competitive modes). There’s also a complete single-player campaign to conquer, with each stage presenting a strategy-based battle-puzzle to solve.

Read: FTC proceeds with challenge to Microsoft acquisition of Activision Blizzard

While players in regions including Australia have already gotten a chance to get hands-on with Warcraft Rumble, November will open the floodgates for everyone. That means fresh competition, and the start of new content waves, as more players discover the game and master its many strategic intricacies.

To celebrate the official worldwide launch, Blizzard is giving away free 3D-printer blueprints for many of the characters featured in Warcraft Rumble, allowing players to build their own custom set of figurines. The first figures include Jaina Proudmoore, and a bunch of other Alliance members – with more to come every Monday over the next few weeks.

In addition to free giveaways, Blizzard has also announced that players of World of Warcraft can now find arcade machines in the taverns of the four major Dragonflight zones, Valdrakken, Orgrimmar and Stormwind, with each offering special Rumble Coins and Rumble Foils, which allow customisation of minis in Warcraft Rumble.

Players worldwide can now pre-register for access to Warcraft Rumble via the game’s newly-launched website.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

Board Games Culture News Nintendo
More
nintendo wii u 3ds
?>
News

Online service for the Nintendo 3DS and Wii U ends in April 2024

From April 2024, online play and other services for the Nintendo 3DS and Wii U will end.

Leah J. Williams
kylie minogue mtg magic the gathering
?>
News

Kylie Minogue is now a Legendary Creature in Magic: The Gathering

Kylie Minogue's Astrid Peth is included in the upcoming MTG – Universes Beyond: Doctor Who set.

Leah J. Williams
princess peach adventure game
?>
News

Nintendo will continue releasing Switch games into 2025

Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa has confirmed the company is still planning games for the original Nintendo Switch.

Leah J. Williams
batman arkham trilogy nintendo switch
?>
News

Batman: Arkham Trilogy for Switch delayed to December 2023

Batman: Arkham Trilogy has been pushed back by two months as developers work on quality.

Leah J. Williams
sonic lego pax aus 2023
?>
News

Giant Lego Sonic to be revealed at PAX Aus 2023

Sega has partnered with Brickman to create a giant Lego Sonic figure, to be revealed at PAX Aus 2023.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login