Victoria introduces new $15 million games and VFX rebate

The State Government of Victoria has announced a new AUD $15 million rebate through VicScreen designed to continue supporting and growing the already robust game development, visual effects, and animation industry in the Australian state: The Victorian Digital Screen Rebate.

The rebate aims to support projects from local Victorian studios, as well as attract interstate and international businesses to the region.

Local companies that are wholly Victorian-owned may be eligible for a rebate of up to 15% of their qualifying expenditure for individual projects. International and interstate companies, on the other hand, will be able to apply for a rebate of up to 10%.

Eligible applicants can either hold full or partial rights to a project, or simply the right to complete work or bid on a project in order to apply for the rebate. The expenditure threshold will be AUD $500,000.

These rebates will be applied on top of the Federal Digital Games Tax Offset, which officially came into effect in June 2023, and also holds a minimum threshold of AUD $500,000, as well as the Post Digital, and Visual Effects Offset.

Applications for the Victorian Digital Screen Rebate open on 30 August 2023. Application guidelines and more information can be found on the VicScreen Incentives website.