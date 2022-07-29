News

Victorian Creative Projects Fund applications now open to game devs

The Creative Projects Fund provides grants from $5000 to $20,000 to help kick-start or support local projects that represent Victoria.
29 Jul 2022
Julian Lee
Image from Girl, Interpreted (2020)

Jenny Zhou and Andrea Solonge, Girl, Interpreted (2020). Photo: Rhys Sherring

As of 15 July, applications for the Victorian Creative Projects Fund are now open to independent artists, collectives, and creative small businesses in Victoria, which includes the creation of digital games. Creative Victoria is accepting requests ranging from $5000 to $20,000.

The aim is for the state to invest in upcoming local creative works, as well as the launch of new projects to local, national and international markets. The Creative Projects Fund is for projects commencing 1 January 2023, and concluding 12 months from this starting date. For businesses, the program is available for those with up to ten full-time employees.

With this program, Creative Victoria intends to encourage growing industries and paid opportunities for creatives, increase the diversity of locally available experiences, support paid opportunities for creatives, and support projects that reflect the Victorian community.

The program is open to anyone that meets Creative Victoria’s General Eligibility criteria, with three application streams available. As per the website:

  • First Peoples creatives stream – Applications led by Victorian First Peoples creatives will be assessed in alignment with Aboriginal self-determination by a First Peoples assessment panel
  • Deaf and Disabled creatives stream – Applications led by Victorian Deaf and Disabled creatives can choose to be assessed by an assessment panel of creative industries peers with lived experience of deafness and disability, or by specific creative industries peers depending on the creative discipline chosen
  • General stream – All other applications will be assessed by specific creative industries peers depending on the creative discipline chosen

Applications for the General and First Peoples streams close 3pm Thursday on 11 August 2022, while applications for the Deaf and Disabled creatives stream close 3pm Thursday on 18 August 2022.

For contact details, application guidelines, and information session recordings, visit the Creative Projects Fund website.

For additional grants provided by the organisation, you can find a list on the Creative Victoria 2022 Funding Calendar.

