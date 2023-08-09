Valve is now selling cheaper, refurbished Steam Decks

Valve has announced a cheaper way to buy the Steam Deck in select regions, with 20% off discounts offered for those willing to purchase a used, refurbished console. The Steam Decks being resold are labelled ‘Certified Refurbished’, and Valve is guaranteeing thorough testing of every device offered via this program.

The refurbished Steam Decks reportedly carry the same one-year warranty as a new Steam Deck, and include a new power supply to ensure they perform up to the same standard – and while they may have cosmetic markings and other flaws, they may be worth the cheaper price.

‘Each Certified Refurbished Steam Deck has been thoroughly tested to the same high standards as our retail units,’ Valve said on its newly-launched product page. ‘Every device goes through a complete factory reset, software update, and an extensive examination involving over 100 tests at one of Valve’s facilities. Among the tests are all controller inputs, the audio system, the screen, and internals. Battery health is also assessed to ensure proper functionality and longevity.’

‘Although they may have minor cosmetic blemishes, they provide a reliable, high-quality gaming experience at a lower cost.’

The prices for the refurbished units are, as mentioned, much cheaper than their new counterparts. The 64GB base unit is going for USD $319 refurbished, the 256GB version is USD $419, and the 512GB unit is going for USD $519.

A USD $100 difference between the refurbished and new models is fairly significantly, particularly when you consider that refurbished units will be less than two years old. Stock will be fairly limited for these devices – and they’re likely to be popular – but they represent a much lower entry point for those keen to get stuck into handheld gaming.

Those in eligible regions can now head to the Valve website for more details. In the United States, the refurbished consoles will be offered via Valve, and at GameStop for GameStop Pro subscribers.

For everyone else – particularly those in regions where the Steam Deck remains unavailable – you’ll have to wait for more news. As of writing, the Steam Deck is still not available worldwide.