33 Ubisoft Toronto staff lose jobs in fresh round of layoffs

Ubisoft Toronto has been impacted by a fresh round of layoffs, with 33 staff losing their jobs as part of a “targeted realignment” to ensure Ubisoft can “deliver on its ambitious roadmap.” Notably, Ubisoft Toronto had very recently joined production of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time‘s remake.

“Ubisoft Toronto has decided to conduct a targeted realignment to ensure it can deliver on its ambitious roadmap,” an Ubisoft representative told PC Gamer of the layoffs. “Unfortunately, this will impact the roles of 33 team members who will be leaving Ubisoft. We are committed to providing comprehensive support to them, including severance and career assistance, to help through this transition”

This is the latest in a recent string of layoffs announced at Ubisoft. In late 2023, the company closed its Ubisoft London branch, with around 50 staff facing layoffs. Later, 124 staff were laid off from Ubisoft’s Canadian studio. A recent Game Developer report indicated the company’s headcount has actually declined by 1,700 in the period since 2022.

In the same period, the company recorded strong financial results thanks to high quality game releases, and the popularity of ongoing titles.

Will Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time‘s remake be impacted by the Ubisoft Toronto layoffs?

At this stage, Ubisoft appears confident that the new wave of company layoffs will not impact overall development progress on any titles: “Our plan remains unchanged, and our teams are working to deliver on the Splinter Cell remake and other projects at the studio,” Ubisoft told PC Gamer.

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time‘s remake is currently set to launch in 2026, and it’s believed the game will stick to this planned launch window. The Splinter Cell remake also remains in development at Ubisoft, although this does not have a launch window yet.

Our thoughts are with the developers laid off at Ubisoft Toronto, and those now dealing with the potential headaches of a tighter production team.