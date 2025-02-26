Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 rated in Singapore

Over the last few weeks, rumblings around a Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 remake, sequel to the well-received Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2, have grown. First, it was professional skater Tyshawn Jones making comments about being included in a new, unannounced Tony Hawk game.

Then, it was a clear teaser dropped into Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, with one map featuring a store of skateboards, and a mysterious date: 4 March 2025. This date was later spotlighted on a still-ticking countdown on the Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater website, which suggested major news is on the way for this particular date.

The latest teaser, all but confirming Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 is real and set to be announced imminently, comes from the local ratings board of Singapore.

As surfaced by Kurakasis on X, the country’s Infocomm Media Development Authority has now surfaced a “General” rating for a Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4, with the publisher/developer noted as Activision, and the release year noted as 2025. Per this listing, the game is set to arrive on all platforms, including Nintendo Switch.

Read: The Sims 25th celebration at ACMI was full of whimsy and nostalgia

The seemingly imminent arrival of this long-anticipated game comes as a relative surprise, given talk of the past. While the commercial and critical success of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 in 2020 naturally sparked conversations around sequels, the closure of Vicarious Visions and the subsequent years-long ordeal of Microsoft purchasing its parent company, Activision Blizzard, meant it was swept under the rug.

In 2022, Tony Hawk himself claimed a remake of Pro Skater 3 + 4 was on the table, but was scrapped after Vicarious was absorbed. At the time, he claimed work on the project “was over” and likely wouldn’t be picked up again.

That seems to have changed with Microsoft at the helm, although details about the refreshed project remain unknown. It’s also not clear who would be developing this game, with the closure of Vicarious Visions.

At this stage, we’ll have to wait for more official word to know what’s going on with Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4. With the rating handed down, and following those teasers online, it’s fairly safe to say the game is on the way, and that it will follow up the success of Pro Skater 1 + 2, but as with many things, patience is needed. Stay tuned for the game’s (assumed) announcement on 4 March 2025.