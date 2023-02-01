Tomb Raider Reloaded launches worldwide in February 2023

Embracer Group subsidiary CDE Entertainment has announced Tomb Raider Reloaded, a mobile game in the vein of roguelike idle action games like Archero, will launch worldwide on 14 February 2023. The game will be made available on iOS and Android as a free-to-play game, but it will also launch as part of Netflix Games. The Netflix version of Tomb Raider Reloaded will have no ads or in-game purchases, unlike the regular versions.

Tomb Raider Reloaded takes place from a top-down perspective, as you move Lara through a series of small rooms filled with traps and enemies. She fires her pistols automatically when not moving, and the only thing you need to consider is your positioning and which power-ups to take on as you level up.

The goal is to survive for as long as you can in each run, with permanent perks being unlocked as you play additional runs.

Though the game will only be launched worldwide on 14 February, Tomb Raider Reloaded has actually already been soft-launched in some markets, including Australia, in its free-to-play form.

We’ve played a bit of it, and while its gameplay loop will be familiar to those who have played games like Archero, there’s a lot to be said for how slick the animation and presentation of Reloaded is. Keeley Hawes, who has voiced Lara Croft in other Tomb Raider games like The Guardian of Light, Temple of Osirus, and Tomb Raider: Anniversary, reprises her role here.

Tomb Raider Reloaded appears to have been developed by the now-shuttered Studio Onoma – formerly known as Square Enix Montreal (Deus Ex Go, Lara Croft Go) – in tandem with Emerald City Games. In mid-2022, Square Enix sold several of its Western studios, including Tomb Raider developers Eidos, Crystal Dynamics, and Square Enix Montreal, to Embracer Group.

Crystal Dynamics is currently at work on the next mainline Tomb Raider game, which will be published by Amazon Games. Amazon is also planning a ‘connected universe’ for the franchise, which includes a Tomb Raider TV series penned by Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag, No Time to Die).