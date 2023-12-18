News

 > News > Xbox

Unreleased TimeSplitters game revealed in concept art

Free Radical Design's TimeSplitters reboot is believed to be cancelled, following the closure of the studio.
18 Dec 2023
Leah J. Williams
free radical design timesplitters cancelled game

PC

Image: Free Radical Design

Share Icon

Concept art from the TimeSplitters reboot, which is assumed to be cancelled following the closure of Free Radical Design, has been released online by former employees of the studio. Given the title was never officially revealed, this the first look at the game, and will also likely be the last.

The various pieces of concept art, shared to ArtStation, social media and via the community-based Free Radical wiki, reveal glimpses at various stages and environments, as well as early character designs. Trawling through the released files, of which there are plenty, we can see various rock formations, literal building blocks, water tankers, ladders, and other objects.

One of the near-complete stages revealed in the concept artwork is known as “Brutalist Level” and this features a roadway set into a mountain or mine of sorts, with brick architecture and edgy designs. Beyond what appears to be a main cavern, there is also an outer landscape of ice floes and prison-like structures.

Read: TimeSplitters studio Free Radical Design officially shuts down

Another level – appropriately titled Western – features a saloon, dusty plain, and Western-themed frontier with plenty of buildings and hay bales for cover. This level looks particularly good for the TimeSplitters-style of first-person shooter antics, with multiple hiding spots for nabbing a clean shot.

timesplitters game concept art
Image: Free Radical Design

Beyond these assets, the “Unreleased Project” files also include looks at an alien Reaper enemy with long claw limbs, and looks at basic character designs – including a Tank Girl-like hero with an uncomfortable-looking thong, and other characters wearing makeshift garbage armour.

Alfred Turner, one of the game’s concept artists, has created the most intriguing array of characters in the concept art – his works include a little girl in a red pinafore, a fairy woman, a morally ambiguous nun, a clown, a ringmaster with massive thighs, a lady wearing a lobster suit, a medieval maiden-slave, a half-eaten zombie cop, and a mutated priest.

For now, these images appear to be the final remnants of Free Radical Design’s plans for a new TimeSplitters game. With the studio now shut down, and plans for a new TimeSplitters on ice, we can only pore over this concept art, and image what could’ve been. You can view the complete Unreleased Project files on the TimeSplitters wiki.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

Culture News PC PlayStation Xbox
More
warhammer amazon games workshop
?>
News

Warhammer 40,000 films and TV shows now in development at Amazon

Warhammer 40,000 is set to be adapted for film and television in future.

Leah J. Williams
suicide squad kill the justice league dcu james gunn dc
?>
News

Major Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League spoilers flood the internet

Beware spoilers as you're browsing for news on Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

Leah J. Williams
james mccaffrey in control as trench
?>
News

James McCaffrey, Max Payne voice actor, has passed away

James McCaffrey had a long tenure within the games industry, having served as the voice of Max Payne for several…

Leah J. Williams
pc game pass xbox
?>
News

Xbox ANZ launches PC Game Pass Week giveaway

Xbox ANZ is celebrating the holiday season with a week of giveaway streams.

Leah J. Williams
alan wake 2 gameplay trailer showcase
?>
News

Alan Wake 2 is GamesHub's Game of the Year 2023

In loops and spirals, Alan Wake 2 stole our hearts, and showed us the terror in 2023.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login