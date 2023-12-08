News

THRASHER is the new sensory rhythm game from Thumper co-creator

The co-creator, artist and composer of Thumper has revealed a spiritual successor for VR platforms.
8 Dec 2023
Edmond Tran
Thrasher

PC

Image: Puddle

One of the developers behind the critically acclaimed “rhythm violence” game Thumper has revealed a followup, Thrasher, at The Game Awards 2023. The game will be released on Meta Quest and Steam VR platforms in 2024.

Thrasher is being developed by Brian Gibson and Mike Mandel, working under the studio name Puddle. Gibson was one of the co-creators of Thumper, and notably responsible for its art and music. He is also a bassist for the noise rock band Lightning Bolt.

Mandel on the other hand, previously worked for Harmonix on rhythm titles like Fuser, Rock Band VR, and Fantasia: Music Evolved.

The reveal trailer for Thrasher depicts ominous, metallic environments much like Thumper, thanks to Gibson’s influence, though the mechanics appear to be more freeform and free of the “track” that existed in that game. We can assume that Thrasher is likely to capitalise more on the freeform, gesture-based movement controls afforded by VR.

“Use elegant gestural controls to swoop, dash and thrash across the void at breakneck speed,” reads the official description, “busting through obstacles and stacking up combos as you battle towards the next boss.”

A console release is currently listed as “TBD.” You can wishlist Thrasher on Steam.

Edmond Tran

Edmond is the managing editor of GamesHub. He was previously at GameSpot for 13 years, where he was the Australian Editor and an award-winning video producer. You can follow him @EdmondTran

