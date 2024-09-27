The ‘This is Fine’ dog will star in his own video game

The iconic ‘This is Fine’ meme dog, aka KC Green’s Question Hound, will star in his very own video game set for launch in the near future. As announced, This is Fine: Maximum Cope is in development with publisher Numskull Games (Good Pizza, Great Pizza) and it’s now raising funds on Kickstarter.

Maximum Cope is described as a platformer game where you will “run, jump, and use your new skills to explore Question Hound’s crowded mind and help him knock back the nasties!” You’ll “help him keep the waves of depression at bay! And shine a light on his darkest fears!” while you (possibly) learn some coping skills along the way.

“He’s been with you through wincing whatsapp chats, weekend work emails, and discord dramas,” the game’s description reads. “Now it’s time for you to accompany Question Hound through an anxiety-tinged adventure of his own in his first video game.”

The game will lean heavily into KC Green’s now-viral art style, with the Question Hound forced to run through hellish hoops to overcome his fears in an “old-school” platformer themed around the subconscious mind.

While a deep dive look into gameplay is yet to be revealed, KC Green and Numbskull have revealed there are big plans for the game – including for those who love rare collectibles. As announced, This is Fine: Maximum Cope will get a limited collector’s edition (200 pledges only) with Question Hound merchandise and a special box included. You’ll get pin badges and stickers and collectible cards, as well as a poster, with these all designed to remind you that everything is fine, really. It’s all fine.

A range of other Kickstarter pledges will also allow supporteres to nab other goodies, including a cameo in the game, if you’re feeling particularly fine.

The This is Fine: Maximum Cope Kickstarter is now live, and is likely to prove very popular, given the love for Question Hound and his state of being. Should you desire the Maximum Cope collector’s edition, you’ll need to consider getting in quick.