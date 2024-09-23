epic mickey rebrushed review

Epic Mickey was far ahead of its time. As a grim, gothic platformer that explored the darker parts of Disney lore, and what it means to be forgotten, it was a rare, edgier take on this beloved universe. It was these themes that elevated it significantly, beyond the bugbear of issues like its shonky camera and lack of refinement.

The plight of Oswald the Lucky Rabbit, who was replaced as a beloved mascot by the exceedingly-popular Mickey Mouse, was fascinating. As was the question of what happens to “first draft” characters that are left by the wayside. In its Disneyland-inspired world, Epic Mickey tackled these concepts with aplomb, positioning Mickey not as a valiant hero, but a flawed animated being.

In Epic Mickey: Rebrushed, the original platformer has once again been brought into the light – and with a fresh lick of paint over its gameplay and world, it shines brighter in every aspect. This is not a simple remaster, but a complete overhaul of Epic Mickey, transformed into a better-realised vision of its predecessor.

The oozing shadows look gooier and stickier. Levels are more crisply dilapidated and horrific. Character models are cuter and creepier (respectively), and they all bounce with a lovely, fluid sense of movement. And with a greatly improved camera and tighter, more traditional platforming controls, you can now experience Epic Mickey without the frustrating challenges of its forebear. This is the treatment that Epic Mickey deserved, for it to be experienced by a whole new generation of players.

Screenshot: GamesHub

A decade may have passed since its original release, but the game remains novel and wonderfully-designed at every turn. In fact, between this release and that of Astro Bot, we could say the glory days of the adventure platformer are back.

It’s not just the visuals of Epic Mickey: Rebrushed which are a treat, but the core game design which defined the original adventure.

You play as Mickey Mouse, in the wake of a devastating accident. A magic mirror invites you to another world, and you accidentally ruin the lives of an entire Disney-inspired township when you spill ink into their world portal. Then, when the ink takes form and pulls you from your cosy home dimension, you must travel a corrupted Disneyland, defeating ink monsters, and restoring peace.

From a hub world, you’ll travel to multiple worlds based on Disneyland rides (It’s a Small World, Pirates of the Caribbean, Haunted Mansion, Tomorrowland), and then chart a course to defeat bosses and solve puzzles, all through the power of spins, jumps, and painting. You’ll also pick up quests, which can be solved by a range of outcomes, which is a neat twist on the formula.

While Epic Mickey is relatively linear, you will need to pay attention to the instructions of each character, as quests can be failed. In one particular instance, I failed to pay attention to a quest breakdown, erased an entire house, and a hanging safe dropped on one character, presumably squishing him to death (sorry). It was strangely morbid, and a little creepy – and that’s really the vibe of Epic Mickey.

It comforts you with its familiarity, then throws multiple spanners in the works, for a kooky, occasionally twisted tale that is charming in its strangeness.

Screenshot: GamesHub

Original developer Junction Point Studios saw the world of Disney through a unique, macabre lens, and allowed this to define its worlds. It’s a Small World is reimagined as a malevolent animatronic, wielding giant arms to squash Mickey Mouse. This world’s Oswald has grown resentful of Mickey’s spotlight, and has become an advocate for the rights of forgotten characters.

The way Epic Mickey explores the legacy of Mickey Mouse is equally fascinating. To some in the forgotten town, he is an icon and a hero. They speak about him in hushed whispers, and marvel at his success. But Oswald criticises this facade, and blames Mickey for his own lack of success. As in most tales, they work out their differences – but for the large majority of the tale, Mickey is positioned as very fallible, and clearly to blame for the plight of the toons.

In a playground where Mickey is a reluctant villain, Epic Mickey takes wonderful, creative liberties with the Disney story. Playing the game in 2024, it feels like an even more relevant tale, as it explores the deeper facets of creativity and experimentation, and what staying true to legacy means.

If you’re going to play Epic Mickey in 2024 – and you should – this is the definitive way to play the games. Clever tweaks here and there have significantly enhanced the original game, improving it across multiple aspects, without sacrificing the originality and uniqueness of its narrative. This is a chance to re-appreciate one of the best Wii exclusive games in a whole new format.

Four stars: ★★★★

Epic Mickey: Rebrushed

Platform(s): PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch

Developer: Purple Lamp

Publisher: THQ Nordic

Release Date: 24 September 2024

A PC code for Epic Mickey: Rebrushed was provided by the publisher and played on the Asus ROG Ally for the purposes of this review. GamesHub reviews were previously rated on a five-point scale. As of 29 July 2024, they have been rated on a ten-point scale.