The Sims 4: Growing Together launches in March 2023

The Sims 4: Growing Together will introduce new ways to spend time with family members.
3 Feb 2023
Leah J. Williams
Image: EA / Maxis

The Sims 4 is getting a brand new expansion pack and base game update in March 2023, with each designed to allow more interactivity between family members. The base game update, arriving free for all players on 14 March 2023 will finally ‘free the baby’ – transforming the previously-static bassinet baby object into a fully playable ‘infant’ life state. These infants will add more spice to family life, and will be further supported by the new Growing Together expansion pack, launching on 16 March 2023.

Growing Together is essentially the modern version of The Sims 3: Generations, a pack which contains new items and activities to bring everyone in a Sim family closer. In Growing Together, you’ll find a range of new items and interactions for infants and other life stages – including various swings, playground equipment, eating tables, bedroom decorations, bikes, and indoor tents.

A new trailer has also shown off new family ‘milestones’ like losing a first tooth, learning to walk, building a giant treehouse, and going on family outings.

Read: The best Sims 4 expansion packs for beginners

Here’s the key features of the new expansion pack, courtesy of EA:

  • ‘Key choices and milestones will help to shape who your Sims are. Unlock and change personality traits throughout your Sims’ lives as they cope with midlife crises, respond to family requests to move in, and more. Self-discovery is a lifelong journey.’
  • ‘Sometimes Sims just click. Your Sim might have natural social chemistry with a Sim they meet at a party – or they might naturally clash. Your Sim will now have preferences that determine which Sims they are socially compatible with, and which Sims are more likely to become their enemies.’
  • ‘The bonds between your related Sims are important and complex. As they experience life together there will be opportunities for both drama and unity that will affect family dynamics and Sims’ relationships with their family members.’

In addition to new ‘social experiences’, players can look forward to visiting the freshly-designed town of San Sequoia – a bustling bayfront town filled with quiet suburbs and lively locales, including a local recreation centre. It should serve as a nice backdrop to a growing family, and let you raise new infants in relative peace.

The Sims 4: Growing Together expansion pack will launch for PC and consoles on 16 March 2023. Stay tuned for more details as EA and Maxis lift the lid on this fresh addition.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

