The Sims 4: For Rent lets you become a landlord, spy on your neighbours

EA and Maxis have officially revealed The Sims 4: For Rent, an upcoming game expansion pack that allows your Sims to own multiple properties, including townhomes, duplexes, and apartments, and get to know neighbours much better. While a “landlord pack” that requires you to fix tenant homes and manage their quarters is an unexpected inclusion for the ongoing game, there’s plenty of neat features here that will likely liven up community interaction.

The inclusion of new dwelling types is notable, as being able to build townhomes, duplexes, and new apartments will allow your Sims to live closely amongst their nearest neighbours, revelling in their dramas, or causing major chaos and hostility.

The expansion pack’s new world, Tomarang, also looks like a particularly vibrant inclusion, with a diversity of dwelling types and explorable activities. It’s described as a “a scenic world nestled in a lush tropical landscape” complete with city skyscrapers, and is directly inspired by Southeast Asia.

That influence will be felt throughout the pack, with Tomarang’s world features and activities also inspired by Southeast Asian culture. For one thing, you’ll be able to visit the region’s Spirit House, and leave Incense or Fruit offerings, out of respect. Tomarang also includes a botanical garden, animal sanctuary, a park, and a range of pre-built ‘shared living’ dwellings.

There’s also a Night Market in this region, which sounds rather lovely, based on EA and Maxis’ lavish description:

“With so much to chat about, Sims can head on over to the city’s iconic Night Market for an evening stroll. After exploring a world aglow with lanterns, buzzing with vendors, tantalising foods and unique items, Sims can be inspired to eat like locals at home where they can cook dishes including Khao Niao Mamuang, Tofu Pad Thai, Pancit Bihon, Burmese Samosa Soup and Banh Cuon. After their meals, Sims can enjoy a Halo Halo and a Thai Iced Milk Tea.”

Community events like a local Potluck and Pool Parties are also being introduced with this pack, ensuring your Sims can take part in a range of activities, and use them to get closer to their neighbours (either for altruistic regions, or to learn their darkest secrets).

These events will be particularly important for Sims who either live in or own apartments, as they’ll bring together entire blocks of residents to “get a sense of community.” While they may begrudge your status as a landlord (if you choose to pursue this path), it’s a great opportunity to make friends.

In addition to these features, EA and Maxis have announced that anyone who purchases For Rent between 2 November 2023 and 18 January 2024 will also gain access to the Street Eats Digital Content, which comprises a special grill cart, street umbrella, and fruit basket that allows you to bring the Tomarang Night Market home.

The Sims 4: For Rent is currently set to launch for PC and consoles on 7 December 2023.