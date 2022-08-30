The Sims 4 First Fits Kit and Desert Luxe Kit announced

EA has announced two brand new kits for The Sims 4: the First Fits Kit for child Sims, and the Desert Luxe Kit for better outdoor decorating. Both new kits are part of the Q3 2022 ‘Rise & Shine’ roadmap, designed to expand the good vibes of the long-running life simulator.

The First Fits Kit is all about dressing up your child Sims in the most fashionable outfits around. The Kit includes several ‘trendy’ party outfits for birthdays or classroom hangs, including a leopard-print jacket, and patterned leggings. It will launch on 1 September 2022 for PC and consoles.

Those who are familiar with The Sims 4 will know that child Sims don’t have a robust closet. This Kit will attempt to fix this fashion faux pas with a range of new additions. It’s currently unknown how many different clothes will be included with the kit, but it’s likely there’ll be enough individual items to overhaul your child’s wardrobe.

If you’re more in the mood for an oasis getaway, the Sims 4 Desert Luxe Kit will likely be up your alley.

Image: EA / Maxis

This Kit will introduce a range of furniture inspired by modern oases. There are indoor and outdoor pieces included, with many having neutral tones for more ‘sophisticated’ spaces.

New imagery for this pack has shown off a range of new furniture items, like a rounded end table, a stone tabletop bench, modern art deco seats, and a stone fireplace. It’s reportedly inspired by the Southwestern desert, and features accessories mostly made of stone and wood.

The Desert Luxe Kit launches on 14 September 2022 for PC and consoles.

With the Rise & Shine roadmap now heading towards its conclusion, it’s likely we’ll hear more about the future of The Sims 4 over the coming months. EA has been fairly generous with new content packs in 2022 so far – but it’s unknown whether this will continue into the later half of the year, and into 2023.

Stay tuned to hear more about the latest content coming to The Sims 4.