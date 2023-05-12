News

Free Sims 4 DLC is available on the Epic Games Store

Epic Games Store users can now grab three DLC packs for The Sims 4, totally free.
12 May 2023
Leah J. Williams
Image: EA / Maxis

The free game offering on the Epic Games Store this week includes three unique DLC packs for The Sims 4 – and whether you’ve got the game on Epic or the EA app, you should grab them before time is up. Anyone with an Epic Games Store account is now able to claim Jungle Adventures, Luxury Party Stuff, and Fashion Street Kit for their Sims libraries, with each pack offering fresh content for the base game.

For anyone who recently picked up The Sims 4 in its free-to-play era, these packs provide a solid boost in gameplay and cosmetic options. The Luxury Party Stuff pack offers new gowns and formalwear for parties, as well as colourful decor items. The Fashion Street Kit adds an array of outfits inspired by the culture of Mumbai, with plenty of patterns and vivid fabrics to dress your Sims in.

Meanwhile, the Jungle Adventure game pack offers an entirely different experience, as one of the game’s flagship ‘activity’ expansions. This pack adds brand new exploration-focused holidays into regular gameplay, allowing your Sims to explore temples and discover treasures in the land of Selvadorada. If you solve the mysteries of this pack, you’ll wind up meeting ancient cursed skeletons, and discovering a trove of cool collectibles for your home.

Read: The best Sims 4 expansion packs for beginners

All three DLC packs are available in the Daring Lifestyle Bundle, now available for free on the Epic Games Store.

How to use Sims 4 DLC packs with the EA app

If you’re keen to integrate your newly-acquired Sims 4 DLC packs with your copy of the game on the EA app (formerly Origin), you’ll first need to link your Epic Games account with your EA account.

You can do so by the following steps, per EA:

  • Make sure you’ve got the new EA app installed
  • Head to the Epic Games app, and log in
  • Head to your library and hit ‘Install’ on The Sims 4
  • Follow the subsequent prompts to link your EA and Epic accounts
  • Epic Games will install your goodies, and The Sims 4 should launch with the DLC

It’s important to note this method will not work with copies of The Sims 4 purchased through Steam, as Epic Games doesn’t offer integration with this rival platform.

Once you’ve gone through the EA-Epic linking process, you’ll be able to share games between these launchers. For those looking to collect every available TS4 content pack, the method should come in handy.

The Sims 4: The Daring Lifestyle Bundle will be available for free on the Epic Games Store until 19 May 2023.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

