The Plucky Squire will have 11 language options

All Possible Futures has released a new trailer for The Plucky Squire confirming it will be fully localised to 11 different languages, including English, French, Portuguese, Spanish (and Spanish LATAM), Japanese (日本語), Chinese (中文 and 繁體中文), Deutsch, Korean (한국어), and Russian.

Each regional variant of the game will feature full voice acting, and the game’s narrative and word-based puzzles will also be translated, to improve approachability. It’s a very neat feature, as The Plucky Squire contains a range of word-based challenges, and its storybook nature is integral to the overarching plot and action.

Having this available in multiple languages opens up the game’s potential, and ensures greater global coverage for those keen to jump in. Based on our early previews, The Plucky Squire is set to be a magical little journey, and it would be grand to see it achieve success not only in its home countries, but well beyond.

It’s worth noting that while The Plucky Squire has been embraced by the local Australian games community, it is a project developed by multiple folks located around the world. It’s likely this fact that partially inspired the decision to localise the game in a range of languages.

Read: The Plucky Squire preview: A Jot of absolute magic

In a trailer for these localised versions, All Possible Futures and Devolver Digital have listed and thanked each of the game’s voice actors: Mauro Ramos, Kazutoshi Naba, Pablo Calvo, Wang Yibo, François Tavares, Kim Jong Yup, Ricardo Alanis, Aleksandr Horlin, Chen Youwen, Carlos Lobo, and Philip Bretherton.

The team has also provided full localisation credits, with a long list of contributors who helped to translate The Plucky Squire and its many puzzles. As Jonathan Biddle, co-founder of All Possible Futures made clear on Twitter / X, localising this game was a mammoth task.

“I would advise against making a game in 11 languages where you can remove and replace words to create new sentences. That’s all I’ve got to say about this,” he said.

The effort will certainly be appreciated by those who are now able to jump into The Plucky Squire, thanks to its many localisations.

As previously announced, the game launches for PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch on 17 September 2024. Stay tuned for more.