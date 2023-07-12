‘The Making of Karateka’ documents Prince of Persia creator’s debut in game format

Developer Digital Eclipse has announced The Making of Karataka, a unique documentary-as-game that will explore the making of Karateka, the debut title from Prince of Persia creator Jordan Mechner, in an interactive museum-like format.

The first entry in what the company calls its ‘Gold Master’ series, The Making of Karateka will not only feature full versions of the 1984 Apple II game, but also its prototypes, and a new remastered version of Karateka featuring a visual overhaul and cut content.

It will also include a title called Deathbounce: Rebounded, a revived version of Mechner’s unpublished first game, Deathbounce, based on his prototypes. All titles will feature director commentaries, as well as chapter skips and save state functionality.

This content will be housed in an interactive museum-like installation interface, which will feature a timeline of the game’s development that can be browsed at your own leisure. It will also feature an ‘exhaustive archive’ of Mechner’s design documents and video features, including interviews with Mechner and his father, who co-developed the game with him.

The news of this fascinating treatment of game history comes as the Video Game History Foundation calls for greater institutional policies to aid in game preservation. The organisation says that 87% of video games released in the US are considered ‘missing’ or critically endangered.

Digital Eclipse has announced a second instalment in its Gold Master series will be revealed later in the year.